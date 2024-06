0 shares





This is easy curry fried rice with scrambled eggs, vegetables, and shrimp. It is a well-balanced homestyle curry fried rice. Curry has been my favorite seasoning for years.

Although curry is not native to China, it is highly popular here. We have many curry dishes, including curry beef, curry chicken, curry pastry, and my favorite, curry fish ball.

Fried rice is one of the most popular staple foods in Chinese cuisine. It can be as simple as basic egg fried rice or as luxurious as yang chow fried rice.

It can also be super creative by adding different side ingredients, like spam and seaweed fried rice or crispy pork belly as the protein.

For vegan or vegetarian version, you can replace shrimp and egg with scrambled tofu. I love to make this version in hotter days.

Ingredients

2 cups leftover rice: leftover long-grain rice, like jasmine rice, is my favorite ingredient for fried rice.

2 tbsp. corn: the sweetness of the corn can pair with the natural sweetness of the shrimp

3 tbsp. cooking oil

2 tbsp. diced carrots: adding a lovely orange color

1/4 red onion, diced

200g shrimp (12)

1 small chunk of curry paste, smashed well before adding

2 eggs

4 tsp. light soy sauce

Scallion, chopped

Outlines

Add around 1 tablespoon of hot water to the curry paste. Stir to melt the paste. Mix in light soy sauce.

to the curry paste. Stir to melt the paste. Mix in light soy sauce. Stir fry shrimp until it turns amble. Then add corn and carrots and fry until soft.

Add vegetable cooking oil, pour egg liquid, and then break it into smaller pieces.

Then, add leftover rice, corn, carrots, shrimp, and chopped red onion.

Lastly, add curry paste and light soy sauce and mix everything well.

What to serve with

My favorite way of serving with different types of fried rice is bubble tea. But it is not a healthy choice.

Matching with healthier options like blanched bok choy and smashed cucumber salad will be much better for health considerations.