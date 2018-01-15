Easy to make Hong Kong style stewed fish balls with golden curry. This is one of the most yummy and popular snack or side dish you can make with a bag of fish balls and bar of golden curry paste.

If you ever searched a local street food on Hong Kong’s street, you can quite familiar with curry fish ball skewer. Though curry is not native, but it enjoys a high popularity in China, no matter in restaurants and house wife’s kitchen.

I have made my first batch of successful fish balls, over 140 ones in the previous week. They come out so good and I want to make yummy dishes with it. The most common and humble way to cook fish balls is to make an easy fish ball soup with dried seaweed, combing the most umami ingredients together. In that soup, we are trying our best to keep the original taste of the fish balls. However, in this curry fish balls, we are trying to endow the fish balls strong flavors with curry paste. You can use either fresh balls or fried fish balls for this recipe. Store bought fish balls are perfect for this recipe too based on time consideration.

Ingredients

1 cup minced red onion or shallots

1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

25 fish balls, store bought or home made

1 box of Thai golden curry paste

1 cup milk or coconut milk

1 cup water or stock

Instructions

Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and fry red onion or shallots until slightly softened.Add the curry paste in, heat over slow fire until dissolved.

Pour in stock and milk, slightly slide the fish balls in. Simmer for 10 minutes over slow fire after boiling.

Turn off the fire and slightly thicken the sauce. Serve hot!