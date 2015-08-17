China Sichuan Food

Easy Scallion Pancakes, From Batter Directly

I love to serve my family green onion scallion pancake as breakfast or with other meals when I cook porridges or congee. Honestly, scallion pancake is one of the most frequently dish on my family table. However, after kneading dough and kneading dough for quite a long time, I am a little bit tired and thus developed a simplified version. No need to knead the dough and only 5 minutes preparation. Though the pan-cake comes out slightly different, it is quite satisfying too. And traditionally version instructions are listed in Chinese scallion pancake and a Shanghai style version in scallion pancakes.

Easy Chinese Scallion Pancake

I am using a pan 27cm in diameter and I end up with 4 pancakes by using this amount. This is perfect for me because I need to serve for four family members currently. But you can use any pan. The principle is you need to place a thin layer (as well distributed as possible) of mixture to cover your pan. At the first attempts, if you find it is difficult to make it a round pancake. It does not matter, as you will get yummy pancakes too. As for the shape, just keep practicing.

When serving the pancake, if yours are as big as mine, it might be better to cut the pancake into wedges.

Easy Chinese Scallion Pancake
Chinese Scallion Pancake—Simplified Version
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 
Super easy scallion pancake, no dough kneading, no shaping process
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pancake, Scallion
Servings: 2
Calories: 579 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour , measure after shifting
  • 420-440 ml water
  • 1 cup finely chopped scallion , wash and drain well
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder , optional
  • vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
  1. In a large mixing bowl, stir water to flour and keep stirring with an egg whisk. Make sure that the water and flour is combined completely. Set aside for several minutes.
  2. Go to the scallion, finely chopped and throw into the bowl with flour and water. Add pinch of salt and five spice powder; continue to stir until everything combined well.
  3. Heat up around 2 tablespoons cooking oil in a pan (either big or small, it does not matter). Scoop the mixture and pour into the pan. When pouring over the mixture, do not place all of them in center, swirl it evenly by rotating the spoon to make a basic round pancake. And then use a smaller spoon or your pancake turnover to make the pancake as well distributed as possible. Pan-fry over medium fire for around 2-4 minutes until one side becomes golden brown. Turn over carefully to fry the second side for another 2 minutes. Then fry each side another 1 minute for a darker color and crisper taste.
  4. Transfer out and then absorb the extra oil by kitchen paper. Repeat to finish all the pancakes.
  5. When serving, as I usually make larger ones because of time issue, cut into small wedges and enjoy with family.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Scallion Pancake—Simplified Version
Amount Per Serving
Calories 579 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13g 20%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Sodium 989mg 41%
Potassium 271mg 8%
Total Carbohydrates 99g 33%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 1g
Protein 13g 26%
Vitamin A 10%
Vitamin C 11.4%
Calcium 6.1%
Iron 36.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Easy Chinese Scallion Pancake

Comments

