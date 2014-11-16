China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Szechuan Fried Rice

21 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Szechuan style vegan fried rice

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

When I was still a little girl, my grandmother grew lots of vegetables and plants. She had hard tasks every day so sometimes we got quick dishes-like Fried rice including egg fried rice and sausage fried rice. In the cold winter days, carrots, onion, cabbage, potatoes were the common ingredients. This is very common but outstanding quick fried rice.

Most of housewives of the older generation, like my grandmother, are quite skilled at making sauces, pickled vegetables and tofu because we were self-sufficient in quite a long time especially in the mountain area. Doubanjiang is a chili sauce loved by all people in Sichuan province. Just like salt, it is indispensable seasoning. So for every Sichuan dish lovers, try this easy fish flavor fried rice.

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

If you are using leftover rice, stir fry them firstly to remove extra water and separate the grains as shown in picture 1. Do remember to add a small amount of oil so the rice will not stick to your pan.

Heat 1 tablespoon cooking oil again, fry doubanjiang for around 30 seconds until the oil turns red as shown in picture 2. Add garlic, green onions and red onion dices to fry until soft. Add carrot dices. Mix well as shown in picture 3.

Return fried rice. Stir the sauce in. Taste to see whether you need to add any salt. Do a quick fry to mix everything well and garnish some chopped green onion before serving as shown in picture 4.

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

Here we are, a yummy fried rice recipe ready within 15 minutes.

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

If you love fried rice, check other fried rice recipes too.

Enjoy and happy cooking ahead.

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

5 from 1 vote
Print
Szechuan Fried Rice
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy and common Szechuan style fried rice
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Fried Rice
Servings: 2
Calories: 305 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cups leftover rice
  • 1/2 tablespoon doubanjiang
  • 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon black vinegar
  • 2 green onions , finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons diced carrots
  • 1 tablespoon diced red onion
  • 1 garlic clove , diced
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil
  • Salt if needed
Instructions
  1. In a large pot, cook diced carrot in boiling water for around 2 to 3 minutes or until soft.
  2. In a large pan, heat around 1/2 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil and fry the leftover rice until they are separated from each other. Transfer out and set aside.
  3. Mix black vinegar with light soy sauce in a small bowl.
  4. Heat up another 1 tablespoon cooking oil again, fry doubanjiang for around 30 seconds until the oil turns red. Add garlic, green onions and red onion dices to fry until soft. Add carrot dices. Mix well.
  5. Return fried rice. Stir the sauce in. Taste to see whether you need to add any salt.
  6. Do a quick fry to mix everything well and garnish some chopped green onion before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Szechuan Fried Rice
Amount Per Serving
Calories 305 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Fat 9g14%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Sodium 1812mg79%
Potassium 188mg5%
Carbohydrates 48g16%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin A 4055IU81%
Vitamin C 3.8mg5%
Calcium 20mg2%
Iron 0.5mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Szechuan Fried Rice|ChinaSichuanFood

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Hi Elaine. I live in Montana these days and miss ‘Chinese food’!! So happy to have stumbled upon your site…absolutely the best I’ve found online. Thank you so much for sharing your family stories and recipes. I love fried rice and making this soon. Is there a substitute for doubanjian? I’ve ordered a number of items you suggest but haven’t yet searched for this….might garlic chili sauce work? Or a hot chili oil?

    Thanks so much. Can’t wait to try this recipe.
    Susan Lewis

    Reply

    • Susan,
      If you can’t find doubanjiang, you can substitute with other chili sauce or LaoGanMa. Thank you dear so much for your lovely comment. It means a lot to me.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。