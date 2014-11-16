Szechuan style vegan fried rice

When I was still a little girl, my grandmother grew lots of vegetables and plants. She had hard tasks every day so sometimes we got quick dishes-like Fried rice including egg fried rice and sausage fried rice. In the cold winter days, carrots, onion, cabbage, potatoes were the common ingredients. This is very common but outstanding quick fried rice.

Most of housewives of the older generation, like my grandmother, are quite skilled at making sauces, pickled vegetables and tofu because we were self-sufficient in quite a long time especially in the mountain area. Doubanjiang is a chili sauce loved by all people in Sichuan province. Just like salt, it is indispensable seasoning. So for every Sichuan dish lovers, try this easy fish flavor fried rice.

If you are using leftover rice, stir fry them firstly to remove extra water and separate the grains as shown in picture 1. Do remember to add a small amount of oil so the rice will not stick to your pan.

Heat 1 tablespoon cooking oil again, fry doubanjiang for around 30 seconds until the oil turns red as shown in picture 2. Add garlic, green onions and red onion dices to fry until soft. Add carrot dices. Mix well as shown in picture 3.

Return fried rice. Stir the sauce in. Taste to see whether you need to add any salt. Do a quick fry to mix everything well and garnish some chopped green onion before serving as shown in picture 4.

Here we are, a yummy fried rice recipe ready within 15 minutes.

Enjoy and happy cooking ahead.