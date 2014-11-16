Szechuan style vegan fried rice
When I was still a little girl, my grandmother grew lots of vegetables and plants. She had hard tasks every day so sometimes we got quick dishes-like Fried rice including egg fried rice and sausage fried rice. In the cold winter days, carrots, onion, cabbage, potatoes were the common ingredients. This is very common but outstanding quick fried rice.
Most of housewives of the older generation, like my grandmother, are quite skilled at making sauces, pickled vegetables and tofu because we were self-sufficient in quite a long time especially in the mountain area. Doubanjiang is a chili sauce loved by all people in Sichuan province. Just like salt, it is indispensable seasoning. So for every Sichuan dish lovers, try this easy fish flavor fried rice.
If you are using leftover rice, stir fry them firstly to remove extra water and separate the grains as shown in picture 1. Do remember to add a small amount of oil so the rice will not stick to your pan.
Heat 1 tablespoon cooking oil again, fry doubanjiang for around 30 seconds until the oil turns red as shown in picture 2. Add garlic, green onions and red onion dices to fry until soft. Add carrot dices. Mix well as shown in picture 3.
Return fried rice. Stir the sauce in. Taste to see whether you need to add any salt. Do a quick fry to mix everything well and garnish some chopped green onion before serving as shown in picture 4.
Here we are, a yummy fried rice recipe ready within 15 minutes.
Enjoy and happy cooking ahead.
- 2 cups leftover rice
- 1/2 tablespoon doubanjiang
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon black vinegar
- 2 green onions , finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons diced carrots
- 1 tablespoon diced red onion
- 1 garlic clove , diced
- 1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil
- Salt if needed
In a large pot, cook diced carrot in boiling water for around 2 to 3 minutes or until soft.
In a large pan, heat around 1/2 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil and fry the leftover rice until they are separated from each other. Transfer out and set aside.
Mix black vinegar with light soy sauce in a small bowl.
Heat up another 1 tablespoon cooking oil again, fry doubanjiang for around 30 seconds until the oil turns red. Add garlic, green onions and red onion dices to fry until soft. Add carrot dices. Mix well.
Return fried rice. Stir the sauce in. Taste to see whether you need to add any salt.
Do a quick fry to mix everything well and garnish some chopped green onion before serving.
Comments
Maureen says
This looks outstanding. I think this is such a comforting dish.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Maureen,
Thanks for stopping by and your lovely comment. Yes, this is quite a comforting dish to me from my childhood.
Margarida Hipólito says
It’s amazing how you make everything deliciously appealing! 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Margarida for your kind words. So sweet and comforting.
Suji says
Hi,
What type of rice do you use? Looks different than Jasmine rice.
Thanks
Elaine Luo says
Hi Suji,
I am using common long grain rice. It is ok to use almost any type of rice. But long grain ones are better choices.
Ming Chao says
这种炒饭非常好吃。我很想让这个煮一些。我敢肯定，我的孩子们一定会喜欢它
Elaine Luo says
多谢多谢，有机会一定尝试一下。我个人是觉得很不错的。
Terry says
I keep rice in the fridge so I am always prepared. I will make this one today.
Sweetie says
Hello, Maam
Do you any recommendation about black vinegar? How about rice thats best for fried rice?
Thank you verry much
Elaine says
Hi,
Any brand of Chinese black vinegar can work, like Chinkiang Vinegar. Theoretically, long grain rices are better for fried rice recipes. But as long as the leftover rice is dry enough, they should be ok.
Kate says
Elaine, thank you so much for the easy to follow instructions and explanations! Our exchange student and his father and translator are coming over on Sunday morning to drop Lucas off to begin his year-long stay with us. They are from Sichuan. Would this be a good dish to serve to them? Thanks! I’m sure I will refer to your blog often for the next year.
Elaine says
Hi Kate,
They should love this. But how old the exchange student is? There is lots of children do not eat spicy food even in Sichuan.
施晓露 Luise says
Thank you for this wonderful and easy dish! One of my favorites by now.
Elaine says
Glad you like it.
denimmini says
Excellent recipe! If adding shrimp (or tofu), at which stage would you do so?
Elaine says
You can add it after frying the doubanjiang.
Judith says
This is amazing. I added edamame, vegan chicken, and shii take mushrooms. I’ve been looking for a good fried rice recipe for years now and finally found it 😍🥰 thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Judith for your lovely feedback.