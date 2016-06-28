Scallion (green onion) noodle is one of the simplest Chinese noodles, using the very basic ingredients fresh alkaline noodles, scallion, oil, soy sauce and sugar. It is provided by almost every street noodle restaurants in many cities.
This scallion oil mixed noodle or green onion oil mixed noodles has become one of the most popular dishes for my family in summer along with Sichuan style cold noodles. And I love the simplicity! The key ingredients for this mixed noodles (ban mein 拌面) is the scallion (green onion)oil. If you love this dish after the first trying, I would suggest making a larger batch after your first attempt because that long-time simmered oil is full of the aroma of green onions and so additive in other salad dishes.
The best noodle for this dish is alkaline noodles made with kansui or alkaline powder. Kansui or alkaline powder causes the noodles to be slightly yellow. We also call this type of noodles yellow alkaline (水面). The noodle is very similar to ramen, so basically you can use ramen as a substitute.
Let’s start with the scallion oil
Cut the green onions into sections around 5-8 cm long. Pour oil in a deep pan or pot and add the green onions. Make sure they are completely drained otherwise the oil might splash during the simmer process.
Bring to boil and simmer over the lowest heat for 10-15 minutes until the green onions are deep-browned and almost burnt. Transfer out and set aside.
Cook the noodles according to instructions and drain slightly. Mix with scallion oil quickly. If you do not like the fried dark scallion, you can use the oil only.
Use a pair of chopsticks to toss the noodles for a quick cooling down process.
Then mix light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar before serving.
- 1 cup cooking oil , vegetable oil or lard
- 10 green onions , skinny scallion, cut into long segments around 5 cm long
- 400 g yellow alkaline noodle , or thin ramen noodles
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce , optional for darker color
- 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
Wash the green onions and then cut into segments around 5cm long. Drain completely.
Heat up around 1 cup of cooking oil (you can use vegetable oil or lard for this recipe), and put the green onion segments in. Use lowest fire to simmer until the green onions are deep-browned and almost burnt. Transfer out to cool down.
Bring a large pot of water to boil and then cook the noodles according to the instructions. Drain the noodles and place into a large bowl, add around 4 tablespoons of scallion oils and toss the noodles well to cool down.
Then mix sugar, dark soy sauce and light soy sauce in a small bowl and then mix with the noodles before serving.
Enjoy and thanks for visiting! If you love simple scallion flavors, check Chinese scallion pancakes too.
I usually match the noodle soup with soy milk, salad like smashed cucumber salad or a large pot of tofu soups.
Comments
Thao @ In Good Flavor says
This looks great!! I really like the simplicity of this noodle dish.
Elaine Luo says
I agree Thao especially when the scallion oil is ready. Only 15 minute preparation needed.
plasterers bristol says
This sounds lovely. Going to give this a go. thanks for sharing this recipe.
Simon
Elaine Luo says
Thanks and wish you good luck, Simon!
chris 06 says
C’est une bonne idée d’en préparer d’avance,surtout pour l’hiver,ou l’on ne trouve pas cet oignon. Bises Chris 06
chris 06 says
J’ai oublié de te demander:: on mange ce plat chaud,tiède ou froid??? Il me semble que l’on peut faire les 3
Merci pour la réponses et je t’envoie un beau panier de fleurs de ma Côte D’Azur de France. Chris 06
Elaine says
We usually serve it as a cold noodle dish.
Lee Thayer says
I am looking forward to making this! I am an American living in Thailand and best I can do on the noodles is Chinese egg noodles. Funny story for you. I mad a Burmese dish a few weeks ago, Khow Suey, and that called for Chinese egg noodles, I did not realize that package of noodles is just one long noodle! Tried to use tongs to lift out some of the noodles from the water, one big ball of noodles, and they were not stuck together, it is just one very long noodle 🙂 I will break the next package (dried) before use with this recipe 🙂
Isabella Ava says
The pictures are absolutely appealing and gorgeous. Noodles are always my favorite and I try to create new dish with it. Thanks for sharing this new dish.
Gwendolyn says
Our family tried it at a Chinese restaurant. I set out my quest for the recipe. I found your recipe and made it twice. My little boy and husband loved it. They said the restaurant lost two customers! Thank you so much. I’m going to try your other recipes.
Elaine says
Wow, that’s a great experience that I have just won two customers from a restaurant.
Dan Dan says
Hi, we live in Los Angeles and there are a lot of authentic Chinese restaurants here. We love your site as we are trying to learn how to make a lot of the food that we like from the restaurants. Could you post the Chinese names in Chinese characters so we can match them to the menu? Sometimes the english names are the same for several different dishes. 🙂 Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks for your suggestion. I will list the Chinese name in the first paragraph, introducing the dish briefly.
Jim says
What about using sesame oil?
Elaine says
Sesame oil has stronger flavors so it is not the best choice for scallion oil.