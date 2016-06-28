Scallion (green onion) noodle is one of the simplest Chinese noodles, using the very basic ingredients fresh alkaline noodles, scallion, oil, soy sauce and sugar. It is provided by almost every street noodle restaurants in many cities.

This scallion oil mixed noodle or green onion oil mixed noodles has become one of the most popular dishes for my family in summer along with Sichuan style cold noodles. And I love the simplicity! The key ingredients for this mixed noodles (ban mein 拌面) is the scallion (green onion)oil. If you love this dish after the first trying, I would suggest making a larger batch after your first attempt because that long-time simmered oil is full of the aroma of green onions and so additive in other salad dishes.

The best noodle for this dish is alkaline noodles made with kansui or alkaline powder. Kansui or alkaline powder causes the noodles to be slightly yellow. We also call this type of noodles yellow alkaline (水面). The noodle is very similar to ramen, so basically you can use ramen as a substitute.

Let’s start with the scallion oil

Cut the green onions into sections around 5-8 cm long. Pour oil in a deep pan or pot and add the green onions. Make sure they are completely drained otherwise the oil might splash during the simmer process.

Bring to boil and simmer over the lowest heat for 10-15 minutes until the green onions are deep-browned and almost burnt. Transfer out and set aside.

Cook the noodles according to instructions and drain slightly. Mix with scallion oil quickly. If you do not like the fried dark scallion, you can use the oil only.

Use a pair of chopsticks to toss the noodles for a quick cooling down process.

Then mix light soy sauce, dark soy sauce and sugar before serving.

4.5 from 2 votes Print Scallion Oil Noodles Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Easy Chinese noodles tossed with scallion oil-- Scallion oil noodles Course: staple Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine Keyword: noodles Servings : 2 Calories : 991 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1 cup cooking oil , vegetable oil or lard

10 green onions , skinny scallion, cut into long segments around 5 cm long

400 g yellow alkaline noodle , or thin ramen noodles Mix seasoning sauce (for two servings) 1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. dark soy sauce , optional for darker color

2 tbsp. light soy sauce Instructions Wash the green onions and then cut into segments around 5cm long. Drain completely. Heat up around 1 cup of cooking oil (you can use vegetable oil or lard for this recipe), and put the green onion segments in. Use lowest fire to simmer until the green onions are deep-browned and almost burnt. Transfer out to cool down. Bring a large pot of water to boil and then cook the noodles according to the instructions. Drain the noodles and place into a large bowl, add around 4 tablespoons of scallion oils and toss the noodles well to cool down. Then mix sugar, dark soy sauce and light soy sauce in a small bowl and then mix with the noodles before serving. Nutrition Facts Scallion Oil Noodles Amount Per Serving Calories 991 Calories from Fat 378 % Daily Value* Total Fat 42g 65% Saturated Fat 15g 75% Sodium 5035mg 210% Potassium 389mg 11% Total Carbohydrates 130g 43% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Sugars 5g Protein 22g 44% Vitamin C 0.7% Calcium 5.8% Iron 46.5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Enjoy and thanks for visiting! If you love simple scallion flavors, check Chinese scallion pancakes too.

I usually match the noodle soup with soy milk, salad like smashed cucumber salad or a large pot of tofu soups.