China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Szechuan Cold Noodles

23 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Szechuan style cold noodle (Vegan version) is known as Szechuan Liangmian. With a long history, it is been known as one of most famous Szechuan street snack. Generally, this can be known as a simplified and cold version of Dan Dan Noodles. However it will never disappoint you by the taste.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

In China, almost people across the country love noodles, all kinds of noodles like hand-pulled, homemade fresh noodles, sliced noodles and dried noodles with hundreds of seasonings and toppings. The traditionally most famous and popular noodles dishes for Chinese people is Dan Dan Noodles, Wuhan hot noodles, Beijing style Zhajiang noodles and Sliced noodles from Shanxi province. However, there are also up-rising stars like this Szechuan cold noodles, Chongqing hot noodles, chow mian, Qishan Hot and sour noodles，belt noodles and Henan stewed noodles. And our love towards noodles are long lasting. Elaine will introduce more Chinese noodles dish in future.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Return back to this Szechuan cold noodles. Traditionally, we have one type of fresh noodles made especially for Szechuan cold noodles, and Wuhan hot noodles. The common feature is the addition of alkali (Soda). Soda can help to keep the noodles non-sticky after cooking. Since it may be difficult to find outside China. You can use thin round egg noodles instead.

If you use fresh noodles, steam it for 4-5 minutes on a steamer.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Add a small pinch of salt and  rinse the noodles in the water.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Drain the water.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Mix them directly with oil and then stir the noodles up, put down, stir up again. Just repeat those steps to help the noodles cool down as quick as possible.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Place all the seasonings in and mix well.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 1 vote
Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Szechuan Cold Noodles
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Szechuan style cold noodle salad
Course: staple
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Cold Noodles
Servings: 2 serving
Calories: 150 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 serving egg noodles or Alkaline noodles
  • 1/2 English cucumber ,peeled and shredded (You can use bean sprout too)
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Seasonings
  • 3 tsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. vinegar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame paste
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Szechuan style chili oil + a slightly more for drizzling ,or as needed
  • 1 garlic cloves ,smashed and finely chopped
  • chopped scallion for garnishing
  • smashed toasted peanuts for garnishing
Instructions
If fresh noodle is used
  1. Set up a steamer with enough water and bring to a boiling.
  2. Spread noodles on a steamer and then steam for 4-5 minutes. Then add a small pinch of salt in the water and then transfer the noodles in the water. Heat until the water boils again.
  3. Transfer out and add 1/2 tablespoon f oil immediately (This will help to avoid the noodles being sticky with each other). Stir to mix well. Use chopsticks to stir the noodles up repeatedly to help the noodles cool down quickly. In hot days, you can even resort to an electric fan.
If dried noodle is used
  1. Cook the noodles according to the instruction on the package. I recommend you only cook the noodles about until 80% cooked.
Assemble the noodles
  1. When the noodles are completely cooled down, add shredded cucumber and all the other seasonings. Mix well and serve cold.
  2. Drizzle some chili oil on top, garnish green onion and roasted peanuts.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

You can add more Sichuan peppercorn oil to strong the numbing feeling.

Nutrition Facts
Szechuan Cold Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 150 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Sodium 416mg 17%
Potassium 110mg 3%
Total Carbohydrates 12g 4%
Sugars 8g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 1.6%
Vitamin C 3.1%
Calcium 1.7%
Iron 3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Thanks for visiting and enjoy!

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Szechuan cold noodles are my favourite! There’s a noodle shop opposite the main temple in Chengdu that sells them for around 5RMB a bowl and they are insanely good. I’ve been looking for a good recipe ever since.

    Reply

    • Hi Sarah,

      Yes homemade version is much healthier for most Chinese food. You should definitely try it. Happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  6. So happy to have found your site! I’m originally of Chinese heritage but growing up in Japan and Canada, my mom never made much traditional Northern Chinese style foods like I’ve recently found out I LOVE. I’m trying to learn all of your recipes, especially the spicy ones 🙂 I’m not too great at cooking but I’m excited to learn. Thanks so much for what you do, I really appreciate it!

    Reply

    • Hi HL,
      Thanks for all your kind words. I am quite honored!! Learning things really brings more happiness in life. To me, I learn to cook Japanese food, Thai Food and some French ones and American food too. So just go ahead and enjoy the process. Good luck and happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  8. by soda, do you mean what we call “seltzer” (club soda) in the US, basically carbonated, but not flavored water? I know this is an older post, but I was researching cold noodle recipes–I have an affinity for cold noodles. My family is of Italian origin, and I used to love digging into the leftovers my grandma would send home with us before my mom had a chance to warm them up. I have also enjoyed numerous cold noodle dishes from various countries in Asia.

    Reply

    • Hi Jessie,
      We actually use alkali water (alkali powder dissolved in a small amount of water). But since alkali powder is not easy to find outside China, we also can use baking soda to improve the PH level of the noodle dough.

      Reply

  9. Thank you Elaine! This is one of my favourites Chinese noodles recipes. I allways have a bowl of these when i go to Chengdu. And thanks to you i’ll be able to have some whenever i want from now on.

    Reply

    • It is definitely a star in Sichuan cuisine. I eat this at least twice a week. It is very easy to cook and match well with porridge.

      Reply

  13. Hi Elaine,

    I have two questions regarding this recipe. Firstly, you write, that this is the vegan version. Is there a non-vegan version, too and if so, what would be different? Secondly, what is the Chinese name for the “alkaline noodles”. I want to look if I can get them dried, or refrigerated or frozen in the Chinese grocery store.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。