Szechuan style cold noodle (Vegan version) is known as Szechuan Liangmian. With a long history, it is been known as one of most famous Szechuan street snack. Generally, this can be known as a simplified and cold version of Dan Dan Noodles. However it will never disappoint you by the taste.
In China, almost people across the country love noodles, all kinds of noodles like hand-pulled, homemade fresh noodles, sliced noodles and dried noodles with hundreds of seasonings and toppings. The traditionally most famous and popular noodles dishes for Chinese people is Dan Dan Noodles, Wuhan hot noodles, Beijing style Zhajiang noodles and Sliced noodles from Shanxi province. However, there are also up-rising stars like this Szechuan cold noodles, Chongqing hot noodles, chow mian, Qishan Hot and sour noodles，belt noodles and Henan stewed noodles. And our love towards noodles are long lasting. Elaine will introduce more Chinese noodles dish in future.
Return back to this Szechuan cold noodles. Traditionally, we have one type of fresh noodles made especially for Szechuan cold noodles, and Wuhan hot noodles. The common feature is the addition of alkali (Soda). Soda can help to keep the noodles non-sticky after cooking. Since it may be difficult to find outside China. You can use thin round egg noodles instead.
If you use fresh noodles, steam it for 4-5 minutes on a steamer.
Add a small pinch of salt and rinse the noodles in the water.
Drain the water.
Mix them directly with oil and then stir the noodles up, put down, stir up again. Just repeat those steps to help the noodles cool down as quick as possible.
Place all the seasonings in and mix well.
- 2 serving egg noodles or Alkaline noodles
- 1/2 English cucumber ,peeled and shredded (You can use bean sprout too)
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
- 3 tsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. vinegar
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame paste
- a small pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. Szechuan style chili oil + a slightly more for drizzling ,or as needed
- 1 garlic cloves ,smashed and finely chopped
- chopped scallion for garnishing
- smashed toasted peanuts for garnishing
Set up a steamer with enough water and bring to a boiling.
Spread noodles on a steamer and then steam for 4-5 minutes. Then add a small pinch of salt in the water and then transfer the noodles in the water. Heat until the water boils again.
Transfer out and add 1/2 tablespoon f oil immediately (This will help to avoid the noodles being sticky with each other). Stir to mix well. Use chopsticks to stir the noodles up repeatedly to help the noodles cool down quickly. In hot days, you can even resort to an electric fan.
Cook the noodles according to the instruction on the package. I recommend you only cook the noodles about until 80% cooked.
When the noodles are completely cooled down, add shredded cucumber and all the other seasonings. Mix well and serve cold.
Drizzle some chili oil on top, garnish green onion and roasted peanuts.
You can add more Sichuan peppercorn oil to strong the numbing feeling.
Nancy | Plus Ate Six says
Szechuan cold noodles are my favourite! There’s a noodle shop opposite the main temple in Chengdu that sells them for around 5RMB a bowl and they are insanely good. I’ve been looking for a good recipe ever since.
afracooking says
I have to admit I cannot resist a plate of noodles, especially if they are home-made and they come with a bit of zing. What a beautiful recipe!
Elaine says
Thanks! Happy Cooking ahead!
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
I love a good asian noodle dish. I totally need to make this – it looks so flavoursome!
Elaine says
Thank You Thalia!
Sarah | Well and Full says
Definitely going to try this at home! I’m always on the lookout for authentic Chinese food so I can make healthier, homemade versions instead of getting takeout 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Sarah,
Yes homemade version is much healthier for most Chinese food. You should definitely try it. Happy cooking ahead.
Meg @ Noming thru Life says
These look so simple and delicious. My kind of meal 😉 Well and there are noodles involved, so yeah I’m sold!
Elaine says
Thank You! Meg
HL says
So happy to have found your site! I’m originally of Chinese heritage but growing up in Japan and Canada, my mom never made much traditional Northern Chinese style foods like I’ve recently found out I LOVE. I’m trying to learn all of your recipes, especially the spicy ones 🙂 I’m not too great at cooking but I’m excited to learn. Thanks so much for what you do, I really appreciate it!
Elaine says
Hi HL,
Thanks for all your kind words. I am quite honored!! Learning things really brings more happiness in life. To me, I learn to cook Japanese food, Thai Food and some French ones and American food too. So just go ahead and enjoy the process. Good luck and happy cooking ahead.
Lekha says
Dear Elaine,
Thanks for this recipe. Can I please request a recipe for Szechuan chilli oil?
Elaine says
We already have one on the blog, please check .
jessie says
by soda, do you mean what we call “seltzer” (club soda) in the US, basically carbonated, but not flavored water? I know this is an older post, but I was researching cold noodle recipes–I have an affinity for cold noodles. My family is of Italian origin, and I used to love digging into the leftovers my grandma would send home with us before my mom had a chance to warm them up. I have also enjoyed numerous cold noodle dishes from various countries in Asia.
Elaine says
Hi Jessie,
We actually use alkali water (alkali powder dissolved in a small amount of water). But since alkali powder is not easy to find outside China, we also can use baking soda to improve the PH level of the noodle dough.
Sabrina (萨丽娜) says
Thank you Elaine! This is one of my favourites Chinese noodles recipes. I allways have a bowl of these when i go to Chengdu. And thanks to you i’ll be able to have some whenever i want from now on.
Elaine says
It is definitely a star in Sichuan cuisine. I eat this at least twice a week. It is very easy to cook and match well with porridge.
Elaine says
Miranda,
That must be a very interesting match. I believe it can work.
Anita says
What kind of vinegar?
Elaine says
Antia,
Black vinegar is my first choice.
Stacey says
This recipe is super easy to make! What main course should i eat along with?
Elaine says
We usually serve it with a rice congee or light soup.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I have two questions regarding this recipe. Firstly, you write, that this is the vegan version. Is there a non-vegan version, too and if so, what would be different? Secondly, what is the Chinese name for the “alkaline noodles”. I want to look if I can get them dried, or refrigerated or frozen in the Chinese grocery store.