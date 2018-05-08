Szechuan style cold noodle (Vegan version) is known as Szechuan Liangmian. With a long history, it is been known as one of most famous Szechuan street snack. Generally, this can be known as a simplified and cold version of Dan Dan Noodles. However it will never disappoint you by the taste.

In China, almost people across the country love noodles, all kinds of noodles like hand-pulled, homemade fresh noodles, sliced noodles and dried noodles with hundreds of seasonings and toppings. The traditionally most famous and popular noodles dishes for Chinese people is Dan Dan Noodles, Wuhan hot noodles, Beijing style Zhajiang noodles and Sliced noodles from Shanxi province. However, there are also up-rising stars like this Szechuan cold noodles, Chongqing hot noodles, chow mian, Qishan Hot and sour noodles，belt noodles and Henan stewed noodles. And our love towards noodles are long lasting. Elaine will introduce more Chinese noodles dish in future.

Return back to this Szechuan cold noodles. Traditionally, we have one type of fresh noodles made especially for Szechuan cold noodles, and Wuhan hot noodles. The common feature is the addition of alkali (Soda). Soda can help to keep the noodles non-sticky after cooking. Since it may be difficult to find outside China. You can use thin round egg noodles instead.

If you use fresh noodles, steam it for 4-5 minutes on a steamer.

Add a small pinch of salt and rinse the noodles in the water.

Drain the water.

Mix them directly with oil and then stir the noodles up, put down, stir up again. Just repeat those steps to help the noodles cool down as quick as possible.

Place all the seasonings in and mix well.

5 from 4 votes Print Szechuan Cold Noodles Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 20 mins Szechuan style cold noodle salad Course: staple Cuisine: Sichuan Keyword: Cold Noodles Servings : 2 serving Calories : 150 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 2 serving egg noodles or Alkaline noodles

1/2 English cucumber ,peeled and shredded (You can use bean sprout too)

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil Seasonings 3 tsp. sugar

2 tsp. vinegar

1/2 tbsp. sesame paste

a small pinch of salt

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. Szechuan style chili oil + a slightly more for drizzling ,or as needed

1 garlic cloves ,smashed and finely chopped

chopped scallion for garnishing

smashed toasted peanuts for garnishing Instructions If fresh noodle is used Set up a steamer with enough water and bring to a boiling. Spread noodles on a steamer and then steam for 4-5 minutes. Then add a small pinch of salt in the water and then transfer the noodles in the water. Heat until the water boils again. Transfer out and add 1/2 tablespoon f oil immediately (This will help to avoid the noodles being sticky with each other). Stir to mix well. Use chopsticks to stir the noodles up repeatedly to help the noodles cool down quickly. In hot days, you can even resort to an electric fan. If dried noodle is used Cook the noodles according to the instruction on the package. I recommend you only cook the noodles about until 80% cooked. Assemble the noodles When the noodles are completely cooled down, add shredded cucumber and all the other seasonings. Mix well and serve cold. Drizzle some chili oil on top, garnish green onion and roasted peanuts. Recipe Video Recipe Notes You can add more Sichuan peppercorn oil to strong the numbing feeling. Nutrition Facts Szechuan Cold Noodles Amount Per Serving Calories 150 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Sodium 416mg 18% Potassium 110mg 3% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 80IU 2% Vitamin C 2.6mg 3% Calcium 17mg 2% Iron 0.5mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Thanks for visiting and enjoy!