Szechuan Cold Noodles

Szechuan style cold noodle (Vegan version) is known as Szechuan Liangmian. With a long history, it is been known as one of most famous Szechuan street snack. Generally, this can be known as a simplified and cold version of Dan Dan Noodles. However it will never disappoint you by the taste.

In China, almost people across the country love noodles, all kinds of noodles like hand-pulled, homemade fresh noodles, sliced noodles and dried noodles with hundreds of seasonings and toppings. The traditionally most famous and popular noodles dishes for Chinese people is Dan Dan Noodles, Wuhan hot noodles, Beijing style Zhajiang noodles and Sliced noodles from Shanxi province. However, there are also up-rising stars like this Szechuan cold noodles, Chongqing hot noodles, chow mian, Qishan Hot and sour noodles，belt noodles and Henan stewed noodles. And our love towards noodles are long lasting. Elaine will introduce more Chinese noodles dish in future.

Return back to this Szechuan cold noodles. Traditionally, we have one type of fresh noodles made especially for Szechuan cold noodles, and Wuhan hot noodles. The common feature is the addition of alkali (Soda). Soda can help to keep the noodles non-sticky after cooking. Since it may be difficult to find outside China. You can use thin round egg noodles instead.

If you use fresh noodles, steam it for 4-5 minutes on a steamer.

Add a small pinch of salt and  rinse the noodles in the water.

Drain the water.

Mix them directly with oil and then stir the noodles up, put down, stir up again. Just repeat those steps to help the noodles cool down as quick as possible.

Place all the seasonings in and mix well.

Szechuan Cold Noodles
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Szechuan style cold noodle salad
Course: staple
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Cold Noodles
Servings: 2 serving
Calories: 150 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 serving egg noodles or Alkaline noodles
  • 1/2 English cucumber ,peeled and shredded (You can use bean sprout too)
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Seasonings
  • 3 tsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. vinegar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame paste
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. Szechuan style chili oil + a slightly more for drizzling ,or as needed
  • 1 garlic cloves ,smashed and finely chopped
  • chopped scallion for garnishing
  • smashed toasted peanuts for garnishing
Instructions
If fresh noodle is used
  1. Set up a steamer with enough water and bring to a boiling.
  2. Spread noodles on a steamer and then steam for 4-5 minutes. Then add a small pinch of salt in the water and then transfer the noodles in the water. Heat until the water boils again.
  3. Transfer out and add 1/2 tablespoon f oil immediately (This will help to avoid the noodles being sticky with each other). Stir to mix well. Use chopsticks to stir the noodles up repeatedly to help the noodles cool down quickly. In hot days, you can even resort to an electric fan.
If dried noodle is used
  1. Cook the noodles according to the instruction on the package. I recommend you only cook the noodles about until 80% cooked.
Assemble the noodles
  1. When the noodles are completely cooled down, add shredded cucumber and all the other seasonings. Mix well and serve cold.
  2. Drizzle some chili oil on top, garnish green onion and roasted peanuts.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

You can add more Sichuan peppercorn oil to strong the numbing feeling.

Nutrition Facts
Szechuan Cold Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 150 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Fat 5g8%
Sodium 416mg18%
Potassium 110mg3%
Carbohydrates 12g4%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 80IU2%
Vitamin C 2.6mg3%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 0.5mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Thanks for visiting and enjoy!

Comments

  3. Hi Elaine,

    I have two questions regarding this recipe. Firstly, you write, that this is the vegan version. Is there a non-vegan version, too and if so, what would be different? Secondly, what is the Chinese name for the “alkaline noodles”. I want to look if I can get them dried, or refrigerated or frozen in the Chinese grocery store.

    • Andreas,
      We usually add shredded cold chicken in the cold noodles.
      The Chinese name for “alkaline noodles” is 碱水面. You can get fresh ones or frozen ones in Chinese grocery store.

      • 5 stars
        Hi Elaine,

        thank you for your answer. Unfortunately I couldn’t get any fresh or frozen alkaline noodles. But I did find dried ones. They seem to be a bit more “chewy” after cooking which in my opinion is great for a cold dish like this one.

  4. 5 stars
    Hi, this is my first visit on your website and I already love it! I was just wondering, what type of sugar do you use in your recipes?
    Many thanks in advance 🙂

  5. What is the difference between this dish and your Sesame Noodle recipe? It seems like the same ingredients?

    • Sichuan cold noodles use less sesame paste and thus creating a more complex flavor. For sesame noodles, sesame paste is the main seasoning.

  6. 5 stars
    Made this with homemade red chili oil (recipe also from this website!) and they turned out delicious. I even made them as a soup the next day by adding chicken broth and some more black vinegar! it was delicious

