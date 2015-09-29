China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

66 Comments

Hot oil noodle- Biang Biang mian (Biang Biang noodles) is a very interesting and popular dish in Shaanxi province. And definitely it was one of my favorite dishes during my four years of university life.

If you never tasted it or have little background information, the name might be weird to you. “Biang” actually is an Onomatopoeia word describing the sound when the noodles smashing against the board (especially when smashing against stainless steel board).

The word Biang is considered as the most complicated Chinese character. People even draw up a pithy formula in order to write it correctly. In case you are curious about how it looks it.

Biang Biang Noodles

If you ever visited Xi’an, you will find another wider hand ripped noodles—belt noodles (known as KuDai mian in Chinese). That particular word is trying to describe the appearance. So the name for Chinese dish are quite interesting right? There are also Mapo tofu, Kung Pao Chicken, Fuqi Feipian with stores behind the name.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Before we go to the recipe, Elaine wants to introduce Shaanxi cuisine slightly. Unlike Sichuan cuisine and Cantonese cuisine, Shaanxi dishes are less famous outside China. Even in Mainland China, lots of people have very little information about Shaanxi cuisine. However, Shaanxi cuisine is quite unique brand of Chinese cooking, which features flour with chili oil (with vinegar version), vinegar and many local vegetables. At the beginning, the dishes look less impressive as they are neither not so strong as Sichuan dishes, nor so delicate as Cantonese dishes, but you will fall in love after several attempts. Shaanxi province locates in the center of China and different dishes combine and impact each other here. My mom once said we have the most multifarious food in our college dining room after staying with me for several couple of weeks in my university. If you want to try more, check Liangpi cold skin noodles and Roujiamo (Chinese hamburger).

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Now, jump to this particular recipe—Biang Biang Mian. I recommend using all-purpose flour to make the dough and try to use less water. You may think high gluten flour can make the noodles chewier. Ok, that envision is right. However it is not easy for beginners to use high gluten flour to make Biang Biang Mian as the gluten will make the smash process even harder. And the noodle strips may shrink after pulled out.If you cannot eat too spicy food, try to use pepper flakes or powder less spicy! As we are pouring hot oil directly over the chili powders, the spicy taste will be motivated greatly.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

5 from 9 votes
Biang Biang Mian
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr 15 mins
 
Biang Biang Mian (Hot Oil Noodle) - a very interesting and popular dish in Shaanxi province.
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 759 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Noodle dough
  • 300 g all-purpose flour , 2 cups
  • 2 g salt
  • 130 ml to 140ml water
Assemble the noodles
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder+pinch of salt
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons vinegar
  • 2 garlic clove , minced
  • 2 green onion , minced
  • green vegetable for blanching
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable cooking oil
  • oil for brushing
Instructions
To make the noodle dough
  1. In a large bowl, mix salt with flour. And stir in water by batches. I usually add 130ml firstly and then see whether the dough is too tough to knead. Less water indicates a chewier taste. Grasp everything by hand and continue kneading the dough until smooth. Forcefully please or resort to a standard mixer. Cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 20 minutes.
  2. Knead the dough again for several minutes until the surface is really smooth as I show in the video. Cover with plastic wrapper again and rest for another 15-20 minutes
  3. Prepare a plate and brush some vegetable oil on surface. And then cut the noodle dough into halves and each half into 6 portions (as equal as possible and cover the other half with plastic wrapper to avoid drying out ). So we will end up with 12 portions. Shape each one into a long log and brush oil around. Cover with plastic wrapper and let the noodle strip log rest for 1 hour.
  4. Take one portion out, flat it and roll out to a rectangle. Press the center with a chopstick so we can separate the noodles later. Hold the two ends of the noodle strip and smash it against the operating board. You can slightly stretch it during the smashing process. But do not hurry; slow down so that you will not break it.
  5. And the separate the noodles along with the chop sticker trace.
To cook and assemble the noodles
  1. Boil water in pot and add noodles in. If you feel they shrink, stretch each strip slightly. Bring the large pot to boil.
  2. Add cold water once after it boils again. And then add green vegetable to blanch. The whole process of cooking lasts for around 4 minutes. Transfer out to serving bowl.
  3. In the mean time, heat up 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a small pot until slightly smoky.
  4. Place garlic, green onion and chili peppers on top and pour the hot oil over the noodles (mainly on the chili powders). Add soy sauce and vinegar and combine well.

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Biang Biang Mian
Amount Per Serving
Calories 759 Calories from Fat 189
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 21g 32%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Sodium 1534mg 64%
Potassium 374mg 11%
Total Carbohydrates 122g 41%
Dietary Fiber 7g 28%
Sugars 1g
Protein 19g 38%
Vitamin A 53.5%
Vitamin C 3.7%
Calcium 5.8%
Iron 48.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Biang Biang Mian (Biang Biang Noodles)

Comments

  3. Thanks a lot for this recipe. I love noodles more than any other food, so I’m always looking for ways to make them. It was very easy with your directions and they were delicious. I ate too much. 😮

  4. So, when watching the video, it looks like only some of the noodles are prepared at a time. Are you only supposed to prepare enough for a (single) serving at a time or do you do all of the noodles at one time and 2 tbsp oil is enough for all of the noodles? Thanks for the recipe…trying this with my daughter….

    • Hi Tim,

      I cook half of the noodles and keep the left for my husband. And 2 tablespoons of oil is only for one serving. But it is ok if you want to slightly reduce the oil and chili powder for the consideration of healthy and spiciness. Hope your lovely daughter will love this.

  7. Elaine I am so happy that I found your web site and recipes! My son in law emigrated to the USA when he was 7 years old with his Mom and Dad from China. I am being instructed by his Mom on the proper way to cook authentic Chinese meals. With your help, I may be able to surprise him with more culinary skills! Thank you again, Dave

    • Hi Dave,
      Thanks for letting me know. I am quite glad to be helpful. Chinese people usually make Chinese dishes based on personal experience. So I understand it will be quite hard to for unexperienced cook to learn by watching others cooking. But we can find a way out for sure. Happy cooking and wish you great progress in the coming year.

  9. Your noodle dough is nearly exact as my pot-sticker dough. I’m glad that I can make another dish using the same dough recipe that I am already good with. BTW, add an egg yolk or two and you have American egg noodles or European dumplings. Isn’t flour versatile? Thank you for your wonderful recipe, I can’t wait to taste the sauce.

    • Hi Elaine . I love your recipes.
      I’m feeling lazy and I don’t find gluten flour here . So I was wondering if I can use rice stick noodles instead ? Would it taste ok?

      • Yes, rice stick noodle should work well for this too. I love see rice wide noodles used in Xi’an during my last trip.

  10. Just tried out this recipe – even on a hot summer day, it was delicious! The noodles were perfectly chewy and well worth the work. I’m curious, if I want to prepare some noodle dough and freeze it for another day, which step should I freeze it after? Would you suggest freezing it after the first round of kneading, or after shaping into logs? Would freezing this dough ruin the elasticity? Thanks again for this great recipe! I will definitely be making it very often from now on!

    • Hi Emily,
      I have never tried to freeze them. But that’s a great point. I suggest freeze them directly after shaping into logs and then move to refrigerator and set aside until soft before hand pulling.

    • I made these yesterday and got to the point where they are divided up to 12 and then allowed to rest for an hour. I stretched and cooked half and then froze the other half in a ziplock baggie.

      Today I defrosted them in the fridge and I had no issues with stretching, cooking, or eating them. They texture and consistency were spot on, although my flavors were adjusted since the kids were helping me today (I basically left out anything spicy)

      I’m glad to know they freeze well, because i’m Going to make them for a crowd, and it will help a lot to do up a big batch and freeze in advance.

      Good luck, and happy cooking!

  11. Had to leave a reply to let you know – these were spot on! This is EXACTLY the way I remember it! The sauce, simple and elegant, was so very Xian!

    Xiexie, xiexie! So excited I have this for my regular meals now.

    • Hi there, I have been in Xi’an for 4 years and I miss the food there very much. So I make some of my favorite dishes periodically. I am so glad to know you love it too.

  13. I didn’t have the time to make noodles myself but I used some other fresh chinese noodles.
    It stil tasted awesome though!

    • Yes, you can substitute any other noodles you love to do this. The reason why Biang Biang Mian use wide noodles is that large area of noodles can make more seasoning sticking to noodles. It should be more flavorsome.

  14. This was surprisingly good! A little too spicy for me but other than that it was great. Definitely making again in a few days, already craving!

    • Hi, James
      Thanks for your feedback. You can reduce the amount of chili powder if you feel too spicy. Anyway this biang biang mian would much tasty with spicy seasoning.

    • I use a very traditional one mixing Chinese erjingtiao and facing heaven (chaotianjiao). You can use your common chili powder.

  17. LOL, my husband talked me into this and the noodles have been divided and are doing the hourlong rest. Whew, it was a workout! Looking forward to the biang in a little while! Noodles are FUN!

  18. I’d never made my own noodles before, but your recipe made it easy. It was really delicious. Only problem – the noodles stuck together during cooking. Is there any way to stop this? A little oil in the pan maybe?

  20. Thank you so much for a great recipe and video! I have been missing hand pulled noodles since I moved to Germany so I tried to make them myself with the help of your recipe. SO good!! I was amazed by how simple it was to make it and it tasted exactly like how I have had it before.

    • Thanks Sebastian for trying my recipe and send me such a great feedback. I am quite happy to be helpful. Happy cooking and I hope you enjoy other recipes on my little blog.

  21. I’ve come across this recipe while googling for biang biang mian and I’ve made it a few times now. Turned out delicious everytime! Thank you for this recipe! 🙂

  24. This is delicious. However, the chili oil makes me cough when I consume it. Is there a way to mellow out the intensity of the chili oil? It has this slight stingy, scratchy sensation on my throat that makes me cough. The chili oil I’ve had at Chinese restaurants don’t do this. So I’m wondering if it’s the dried chili flakes I bought, or something else I’ve messed up on.

  25. Loved these!
    One question, could you provide the non-metric measurements for the dough?
    I’m not used to working in metric and not sure whether to weigh or measure.

    • Tony,
      There are lots of restaurants in US providing excellent Xi’an style food. I am based in China and cannot help with the details.

