Chongqing Noodles

Savory Chongqing noodle is called XiaoMian in Chinese, is a popular spicy and numbing noodle originated from Chongqing and popular in the whole country.

Chongqing noodles (mala noodles)

My hometown Chongqing is one of the four direct-controlled municipalities of China, locates in southwest area. Hot pot is the first label of Chongqing. However a new trend is the plain Chongqing noodles(xiaomian 小面). Xiaomian refers to a group of plain noodles seasoned with vinegar, sugar, red oil, ginger and scallion. Sometimes the noodle may topped with braised beef(牛肉小面), braised beans, braised pig’s large intestines, fried meat sauce (炸酱面).

Chongqing noodles (mala noodles)

Nooldes in northen China emphasis on the soup base and the quality of noodles, while Chongqing noodles requires more on seasonings. People in Chongqing love xiaomian in the morning as same as they love hot pot when the sun goes down. Now, you may be charged only 5 RMB to 8 RMB for a morning Xiaomian in Chonqing. In Shenzhen, there are also chain restaurants selling authentic Chongqing noodles with a much higher price around 25 RMB. An interesting thing is that Chongqing people even list a top 50 Chongqing noodles ranking.

It is not hard to reproduce the charming Chongqing noodles at home, but there are several extremely important popular Chinese seasonings you will need to prepare for a successful Chongqing noodles.

Lard(猪[zhū]油[yóu]): lard has been the most popular eating oil for Chinese people with a quite long history. But recently, as most of us are facing over nutrition problem, lots of people choice to eat vegetable oil as daily cooking oil. However lard is extremely for a plain Chongqing noodles without stock soup base. You can directly use pork stock and skip lard. For vegan readers, use sesame oil to replace lard. However the noodle tastes slightly different without animal fat. Another option is to render lard at home.

Chongqing noodles--home rendered lard

Monosodium glutamate (味[wèi]精[jīng]): monosodium glutamate is a very popular seasoning in Sichuan cuisine. It is essentially used as a taste enhancer and is said to impart a sixth sense, known as savory (鲜(xiān)), in addition to the five basic tastes (sweet, spicy, bitter, sour and salty). You can use chicken powder to replace monosodium glutamate. Chicken powder(鸡(jī)精(jīng)): usage of chicken powder is very similar to monosodium glutamate. You will need to use one of the two at least or prepare both for the best result.

Chongqing noodles-Chinese gourment powder

Thin alkaline noodle: Thin alkaline noodle is called as 水面(碱水面) in Chongqing and it is the top star in the noodle group. You can make some with alkaline powder or use round thin fresh noodles instead.

Chongqing noodles-thin alkaline noodle
Szechuan style red oil is a combined red oil made with red pepper powder and lots of popular Chinese spices. Check Elaine’s homemade Chinese chili oil if you love to make it at home. It should be a great gift idea for foodie friends.

Chongqing noodles (mala noodles)

5 from 3 votes
Chongqing Noodles
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Course: Breakfast, staple
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 673 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 serving fresh noodles , you can use thin dried noodles instead
  • handful Chinese water spinach or Bok Choy
  • 2 garlic cloves , peeled and minced
  • 1 green onion , white part and green part separated
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon smashed peanuts
  • 1 tablespoon minced coriander
  • 1 tablespoon minced Zha Cai , optional
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • pinch of salt if necessary
  • 1/4 teaspoon gourmet powder
  • 2 teaspoons lard
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon black vinegar
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons Chinese red oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder to strong the numbing tastes, optional
Instructions
  1. In the serving bowl, add a small pinch of salt, vinegar, soy sauce, gourmet powder, minced green onion whites, minced garlic, minced ginger, chili oil, sesame oil and lard.
  2. Cook noodles in boiling water according to the instructions on the package. Pour some noodle cooking soup into the serving bowl to tune the seasonings. And then transfer the noodles to serving bowl. Rinse the greens and transfer to serving bowl too.
  3. Garnish peanuts, minced green onions, minced coriander and minced Za cai. Add more chili oil if a stronger taste is wanted!
Nutrition Facts
Chongqing Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 673 Calories from Fat 279
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 31g 48%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Sodium 3068mg 128%
Potassium 363mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 83g 28%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 2g
Protein 16g 32%
Vitamin A 28.3%
Vitamin C 18.8%
Calcium 8.8%
Iron 31.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chongqing noodles (mala noodles)

Comments

    • My fault Tom! I should have pointed that I used black vinegar(香醋) for almost all of my spicy recipes.

      Reply

  2. I’m back in Asia for vacation and I’m drowning myself with plenty of noodles. I just love them. Never had chongqing noodles but from the looks of it, I know for a fact, it’s plenty delicious! Yum!

    Reply

    • I cook noodles at least twice as a breakfast. This chongqing noodle is extremely popular in China in recent years. Hope you will try it some day Ping. It is so good especially in winter.

      Reply

  3. Don’t some versions add sesame sauce as well? Is this a matter of personal preference or regional variation?

    Reply

    • Hi Tyler,
      I believe sesame sauce in soup noodle is a personal preference, as the sauce is quite spicy and strong (comparing with sesame sauce). But you can definitely add some for your personal bowl.

      Reply

  5. So happy to find your blog!! Just recently returned home from visits to Chongqing and Chengdu and have been craving some of the dishes, especially these noodles. So good!! Any chance of maybe doing a post on 冒菜? Loved it even more than the hot pot in Chengdu!!!! Keep up the good work 🙂

    Reply

    • Hi Chris,

      We still need to wait some time for your favorite maocai. I love it so much too. The hot weather makes the process so challenging.

      Reply

  6. This recipe is a godsend; it’s been almost 5 years since I’ve been in Chongqing, but the taste of xiaomian still haunts me in my dreams. Thank you for this post!

    Reply

  8. This meal looks amazing! We ate here in Beijing recently, Pàng Mèi Miàn Zhuāng (胖妹面庄) and had their signature dish:
    gàn niŭ wān zá miàn. Do you happen to have a recipe for something similar if it’s not actually this one? I am having such a hard time finding anything and am missing these noodles! Thanks so much for the yummy recipes!

    Reply

    • Ashley,
      Wan Za Mian is a very famous dish in Chongqing. The two are quite similar but Wan Za Mian gets a topping with cooked peas. I will post a recipe introducing it soon. Keep returned!

      Reply

      • I haven’t seen it (but may have missed it!) and just wanted to check:
        Did you happen to post a recipe with the peas yet?

        Reply

  10. This is literally the best noodle dish I’ve ever had, bar none. I’ve done it without the lard….don’t do that! The lard takes this dish into the stratosphere. Thank you for changing my life with this dish and your site!

    Reply

    • Thanks Joe for such an wonderful comment. We call this xiao noodles meaning small noodles in my hometown but it wins your supreme comment.Happy cooking!

      Reply

  12. I lived in Chongqing with Mu family for 4 years. I love Chongqing noodles and the numbing pepper. Good food and nice friendly people.

    Reply


  13. This is easily one of my favourite recipes on here – or maybe anywhere.

    It is such a satisfactory and yummy dish, yet easy, quick and cheap. And its very easy to “expand” it by adding other vegetables or meat. I am planning on making it tomorrow, maybe with some additional bean sprouts, thinly sliced radish and either ground, fried pork or sliced chicken breast on top.

    Reply

    • We have lots of toppings to choose from in Chongqing. Pork and chicken seems quite yummy. Hope it turns out good for you.

      Reply


  14. Can you post a link for a decent chilli oil. The one i bought is not bringing the heat for me 🙂 And much as i would like to cook it theres a bit too much involved for the amount i would use

    Reply

    • Paul,
      If you want to make a customized hotter version of Chili oil, check this post. The hot level can be achieved by adjusting the ratio of different types of peppers.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

