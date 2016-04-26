Savory Chongqing noodle is called XiaoMian in Chinese, is a popular spicy and numbing noodle originated from Chongqing and popular in the whole country.
My hometown Chongqing is one of the four direct-controlled municipalities of China, locates in southwest area. Hot pot is the first label of Chongqing. However a new trend is the plain Chongqing noodles(xiaomian 小面). Xiaomian refers to a group of plain noodles seasoned with vinegar, sugar, red oil, ginger and scallion. Sometimes the noodle may topped with braised beef(牛肉小面), braised beans, braised pig’s large intestines, fried meat sauce (炸酱面).
Nooldes in northen China emphasis on the soup base and the quality of noodles, while Chongqing noodles requires more on seasonings. People in Chongqing love xiaomian in the morning as same as they love hot pot when the sun goes down. Now, you may be charged only 5 RMB to 8 RMB for a morning Xiaomian in Chonqing. In Shenzhen, there are also chain restaurants selling authentic Chongqing noodles with a much higher price around 25 RMB. An interesting thing is that Chongqing people even list a top 50 Chongqing noodles ranking.
It is not hard to reproduce the charming Chongqing noodles at home, but there are several extremely important popular Chinese seasonings you will need to prepare for a successful Chongqing noodles.
Lard(猪[zhū]油[yóu]): lard has been the most popular eating oil for Chinese people with a quite long history. But recently, as most of us are facing over nutrition problem, lots of people choice to eat vegetable oil as daily cooking oil. However lard is extremely for a plain Chongqing noodles without stock soup base. You can directly use pork stock and skip lard. For vegan readers, use sesame oil to replace lard. However the noodle tastes slightly different without animal fat. Another option is to render lard at home.
Monosodium glutamate (味[wèi]精[jīng]): monosodium glutamate is a very popular seasoning in Sichuan cuisine. It is essentially used as a taste enhancer and is said to impart a sixth sense, known as savory (鲜(xiān)), in addition to the five basic tastes (sweet, spicy, bitter, sour and salty). You can use chicken powder to replace monosodium glutamate. Chicken powder(鸡(jī)精(jīng)): usage of chicken powder is very similar to monosodium glutamate. You will need to use one of the two at least or prepare both for the best result.
Thin alkaline noodle: Thin alkaline noodle is called as 水面(碱水面) in Chongqing and it is the top star in the noodle group. You can make some with alkaline powder or use round thin fresh noodles instead.
Szechuan style red oil is a combined red oil made with red pepper powder and lots of popular Chinese spices. Check Elaine’s homemade Chinese chili oil if you love to make it at home. It should be a great gift idea for foodie friends.
Ingredients
- 1 serving fresh noodles (around 100g to 150g, you can use thin dried noodles instead)
- handful Chinese water spinach or Bok Choy
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 green onion, white part and green part separated
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon smashed peanuts
- 1 tablespoon minced coriander
- 1 tablespoon minced Zha Cai (榨菜), optional
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- pinch of salt if necessary
- 1/4 teaspoon gourmet powder
- 2 teaspoons lard
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon black vinegar
- 1 to 2 tablespoons Chinese red oil
- 1/8 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder (to strong the numbing tastes, optional)
Instructions
In the serving bowl, add a small pinch of salt, vinegar, soy sauce, gourmet powder, minced green onion whites, minced garlic, minced ginger, chili oil, sesame oil and lard.
Cook noodles in boiling water according to the instructions on the package. Pour some noodle cooking soup into the serving bowl to tune the seasonings. And then transfer the noodles to serving bowl. Rinse the greens and transfer to serving bowl too.
Garnish peanuts, minced green onions, minced coriander and minced Zha cai. Add more chili oil if a stronger taste is wanted!
Serving immediately. It’s best to finish the noodles within 10 minutes.
Comments
roland says
I left my heart in Chongqing 🙁
Lived there for a few months, The food, The people, The girls indescribable!
Elaine says
You get the all the good points about Chongqing.
Mike says
I lived in Chongqing with Mu family for 4 years. I love Chongqing noodles and the numbing pepper. Good food and nice friendly people.
Elaine says
It should be your favorite breakfast for quite a long time.
Lu says
This is easily one of my favourite recipes on here – or maybe anywhere.
It is such a satisfactory and yummy dish, yet easy, quick and cheap. And its very easy to “expand” it by adding other vegetables or meat. I am planning on making it tomorrow, maybe with some additional bean sprouts, thinly sliced radish and either ground, fried pork or sliced chicken breast on top.
Elaine says
We have lots of toppings to choose from in Chongqing. Pork and chicken seems quite yummy. Hope it turns out good for you.
Paul says
Can you post a link for a decent chilli oil. The one i bought is not bringing the heat for me 🙂 And much as i would like to cook it theres a bit too much involved for the amount i would use
Elaine says
Paul,
If you want to make a customized hotter version of Chili oil, check this post. The hot level can be achieved by adjusting the ratio of different types of peppers.
Michael says
Hello,
How much of the noodle water do you use? The pics make it look quite soupy?
Elaine says
I usually pour the noodle water to cover the noodles。
Caz says
Elaine, I really enjoy the fact that your recipes are authentic and as close as I can get to a REAL Chinese kitchen if I make it myself. Thank you for your wonderful posts. Happy cooking. Regards, Caz
Elaine says
Thanks Caz,
Keep the recipes authentic is my starting purpose. Happy cooking and best wishes for your family.
Sophie says
This is a delicious recipe, I will certainly make it again. It’s so quick to prepare that the longest part really is to cook the noodles.
Elaine says
Thanks.
C says
Why does the ingredients list mention Sichuan peppercorn powder but the recipe never mentions where to use it?
Elaine says
Top at the end as garnishing.
Ratna says
Hi Elaine,
I’m trying the above recipe this weekend. I would like to add protein to the dish namely beef slices. Do I need to marinate the beef slices & what is the marination like before adding to the final dish.
Thank you.