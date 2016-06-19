Simple and easy pan-fried Chinese red bean paste buns

It is really hot now in China, above 30 degree C in normal days and thus we are enjoying cool meals mainly with Chinese congee or porridge. Porridge is easy to prepare and digest in summer, but it cannot provide enough energy for our daily activities. The common solutions in Chinese kitchens is to match the meal with steamed buns or cold noodles.

Red bean paste buns(dou sha bao) are some of the most popular stuffed buns in China. We love the pillow soft and sweet steamed version. Last month, when I saw a street vendor selling Chinese guokui, a type of Chinese oven fried bread; this idea came into my mind. Why not pan-frying them? They turned out so yummy so I felt it is a must for the blog.

You will need

250g all-purpose flour or Bao flour (around 2 cups)

2 teaspoons instant yeast

150ml to 170ml milk

2 tablespoons sugar

3g salt

4-8 tablespoons sweet red bean paste

oil for frying (around 2 tablespoons)

In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, instant yeast, milk and sugar and then mix at low speed for 8-9 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth. Cover with a wet cloth and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size. Press the dough down (to remove most of the air inside) and then divide the dough into two halves. Then roll one half into a long log and divide into four portions. Flatten one portion and roll it into a circular wrapper. Scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to 1 tablespoon of sweet red bean paste in the center. Seal the bun completely and then turn it over, making the side with folds facing down. Shape to a round bun. Repeat to finish all of the remaining dough.

We can make around 8 ones out of this amount.

6. Cover the buns with a wet cloth, and then set aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pour some oil in a pan and place the buns one by one. Fry one side over medium slow fire for 6-8 minutes (with the pan covered) and then turn over the fry for another 4-5 minutes (with the lid removed).

You will get a pillow soft buns and sweet and smooth red bean paste. For the filling, you can use peanut, black sesame, brown sugar or even pork filling.