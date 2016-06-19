China Sichuan Food

Pan-fried Chinese Buns

pan-fried Chinese buns

Simple and easy pan-fried Chinese red bean paste buns

It is really hot now in China, above 30 degree C in normal days and thus we are enjoying cool meals mainly with Chinese congee or porridge. Porridge is easy to prepare and digest in summer, but it cannot provide enough energy for our daily activities. The common solutions in Chinese kitchens is to match the meal with  steamed buns or cold noodles.

Red bean paste buns(dou sha bao) are some of the most popular stuffed buns in China. We love the pillow soft and sweet steamed version. Last month, when I saw a street vendor selling Chinese guokui, a type of Chinese oven fried bread; this idea came into my mind. Why not pan-frying them?  They turned  out so yummy so I felt it is  a must for the blog.

You will need

  • 250g all-purpose flour or Bao flour (around 2 cups)
  • 2 teaspoons instant yeast
  • 150ml to 170ml milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3g salt
  • 4-8 tablespoons sweet red bean paste
  • oil for frying (around 2 tablespoons)
  1. In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, instant yeast, milk and sugar and then mix at low speed for 8-9 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth.
  2. Cover with a wet cloth and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size. Press the dough down (to remove most of the air inside) and then divide the dough into two halves.
  3. Then roll one half into a long log and divide into four portions. Flatten one portion and roll it into a circular  wrapper.
  4. Scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to 1 tablespoon of sweet red bean paste in the center.pan-fried Chinese buns
  5. Seal the bun completely and then turn it over, making the side with folds facing down.  Shape to a round bun. Repeat to finish all of the remaining dough.

pan-fried Chinese buns

We can make around 8 ones out of this amount.

pan-fried Chinese buns6. Cover the buns with a wet cloth, and then set aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pour some oil in a pan and place the buns one by one. Fry one side over medium slow fire for 6-8 minutes (with the pan covered) and then turn over the fry for another 4-5 minutes (with the lid removed).pan-fried Chinese buns

You will get a pillow soft buns and sweet and smooth red bean paste. For the filling, you can use peanut, black sesame, brown sugar or even pork filling.

pan-fried Chinese buns-8 copy

5 from 2 votes
Print
Pan-fried Chinese Buns
Prep Time
2 hrs
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
2 hrs 20 mins
 
Pan-fried Chinese style buns with sweet red bean paste filling.
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: buns, Pan-Fried
Servings: 8
Calories: 196 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g all-purpose flour or Bao flour , around 2 cups
  • 2 tsp. instant yeast
  • 150 ml milk , with 10ml more for adjusting
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 3 g salt
  • 4-8 tbsp. sweet red bean paste
  • 2 tbsp. oil for frying
Instructions
  1. In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, instant yeast, milk and sugar and then mix at low speed for 8-9 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth.
  2. Cover with a wet cloth and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size. Press the dough down (to remove most of the air inside) and then divide the dough into two halves.
  3. Then roll one half into a long log and divide into four portions. Flatten one portion and roll it into a circle wrapper.
  4. Scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to 1 tablespoon sweet red bean paste in the center.Seal the bun completely and then turn it over, making the side with folds facing down. Shape to a round bun. Repeat to finish all.
  5. Cover the buns with a wet cloth, and then set aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pour oil to a pan and place the buns one by one. Fry one side over medium slow fire for 6-8 minutes (with the lid covered) and then turn over the fry for another 4-5 minutes (with the lid removed).
Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single bun.

Nutrition Facts
Pan-fried Chinese Buns
Amount Per Serving
Calories 196 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Cholesterol 1mg0%
Sodium 154mg7%
Potassium 69mg2%
Carbohydrates 33g11%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 8g9%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 30IU1%
Calcium 27mg3%
Iron 1.6mg9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

pan-fried Chinese buns

pan-fried Chinese buns

Comments

