Simple and easy pan-fried Chinese red bean paste buns
It is really hot now in China, above 30 degree C in normal days and thus we are enjoying cool meals mainly with Chinese congee or porridge. Porridge is easy to prepare and digest in summer, but it cannot provide enough energy for our daily activities. The common solutions in Chinese kitchens is to match the meal with steamed buns or cold noodles.
Red bean paste buns(dou sha bao) are some of the most popular stuffed buns in China. We love the pillow soft and sweet steamed version. Last month, when I saw a street vendor selling Chinese guokui, a type of Chinese oven fried bread; this idea came into my mind. Why not pan-frying them? They turned out so yummy so I felt it is a must for the blog.
You will need
- 250g all-purpose flour or Bao flour (around 2 cups)
- 2 teaspoons instant yeast
- 150ml to 170ml milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 3g salt
- 4-8 tablespoons sweet red bean paste
- oil for frying (around 2 tablespoons)
- In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, instant yeast, milk and sugar and then mix at low speed for 8-9 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth.
- Cover with a wet cloth and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size. Press the dough down (to remove most of the air inside) and then divide the dough into two halves.
- Then roll one half into a long log and divide into four portions. Flatten one portion and roll it into a circular wrapper.
- Scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to 1 tablespoon of sweet red bean paste in the center.
- Seal the bun completely and then turn it over, making the side with folds facing down. Shape to a round bun. Repeat to finish all of the remaining dough.
We can make around 8 ones out of this amount.
6. Cover the buns with a wet cloth, and then set aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pour some oil in a pan and place the buns one by one. Fry one side over medium slow fire for 6-8 minutes (with the pan covered) and then turn over the fry for another 4-5 minutes (with the lid removed).
You will get a pillow soft buns and sweet and smooth red bean paste. For the filling, you can use peanut, black sesame, brown sugar or even pork filling.
- 250 g all-purpose flour or Bao flour , around 2 cups
- 2 tsp. instant yeast
- 150 ml milk , with 10ml more for adjusting
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 3 g salt
- 4-8 tbsp. sweet red bean paste
- 2 tbsp. oil for frying
-
In a stand mixer, add flour, salt, instant yeast, milk and sugar and then mix at low speed for 8-9 minutes until the dough is soft and smooth.
-
Cover with a wet cloth and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size. Press the dough down (to remove most of the air inside) and then divide the dough into two halves.
-
Then roll one half into a long log and divide into four portions. Flatten one portion and roll it into a circle wrapper.
-
Scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to 1 tablespoon sweet red bean paste in the center.Seal the bun completely and then turn it over, making the side with folds facing down. Shape to a round bun. Repeat to finish all.
-
Cover the buns with a wet cloth, and then set aside for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Pour oil to a pan and place the buns one by one. Fry one side over medium slow fire for 6-8 minutes (with the lid covered) and then turn over the fry for another 4-5 minutes (with the lid removed).
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single bun.
Comments
Samantha says
Thank you Elaine, these look delicious…I just love these kinds of buns. Do you happen to have a recipe for the black sesame filling? Those are my favourite!!
Elaine says
Hi Samantha,
Thanks for the kind words. If you prefer a black sesame filling, please check https://chinasichuanfood.com/tang-yuan-recipe-black-sesame-filling/ and use it directly.
Nami | Just One Cookbook says
I’m pinning your recent recipes and I just had to comment. These look so good!!! I have so many recipes that I saved up from your site that I haven’t had time to make. This is going to be on the list. 😀
Elaine says
Thanks Nami. I have cooked lots of Japanese recipes from your site too. All of them are enjoyed by my family and I am really happy to know your lovely blog so I can diversify my daily cooking.
chinablue says
That looks so easy, I’ll definitely try this chinese bun..thanks for sharing
Elaine says
Yes, comparing with traditional steamed buns, I think this pan-fried version is easier.
Natasha says
I’ve never made anything with yeast before. About how long will it take the dough to double in size?
Elaine says
Hi Natasha,
It depends on the room temperature. In hot summer days, it may take 1 hour. In winter days like this, it may take 2 hours or even more.
CM says
Hi, Can you freeze these buns?
Elaine says
Yes, after assembling the buns, set aside for 15-20 minutes before freezing. Then rest in room temperature until soft back before pan-frying.
Kaz says
I had some home made red bean paste and was looking for a recipe and ended up on yours. The buns came out so good and it has now become one of my favourites! I’m sure I’ll be making these again in the next few days. Thank you so much!
Elaine says
Thank you for this encouraging comment. Happy cooking.
Tina says
Does milk need to be whole milk or 1% is OK? Thanks.
Elaine says
No, any milk should work for this recipe. You can use low fat milk for sure.
Karin says
Do you think you can substitute for rice flour?
Elaine says
Karin,
Rice flour can be used for to make a similar dish, but not this one. We have a very similar dish using rice flour in China. I will see whether I can get a recipe for that.
Yvon says
I know these are so good. Need to try the rec
Elaine says
Good luck and happy cooking!
JACQUELINE DAVOREN says
I’ll try these do my grandchildren this weekend. They look scrumptious and soft and fluffy. Just what I like. Thank you for your recipes.
Elaine says
Thank you!!