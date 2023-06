We have many ways of cooking eggplants in Chinese cuisine and this is our top choice for Chinese-style eggplant recipes, from stir-frying dishes to sauteed ones or salads. You will get them all in this recipe collection.

1. Chinese eggplants with minced pork

Chinese eggplant with minced pork is a very common and popular savory eggplant cooked with a Sichuan sauce called doubanjiang and minced pork. The crispy pork can be a great addon to the eggplants.

2. Chinese Yu Xiang Eggplants

Chinese eggplant recipe--Szechuan fish sauce eggplant (Yu Xiang Eggplant) is often listed as Chinese eggplant in hot garlic sauce. It is a savory dish with a fabulous balance of hot, sweet, and sour flavors. This can be the first topping Chinese eggplant recipe.

3. Savory crispy eggplants recipe

Shallow fried crispy eggplants with a savory sauce made with light soy sauce, vinegar, and chili peppers.

4. Chinese stuffed eggplants - eggplants box

Chinese Stuffed eggplants also known as eggplant box is a popular Chinese holiday dish. It is deep-fried with two pieces of eggplants and savory minced pork in the center. After deep-frying, other thick sauces can also be used to coat the stuffed eggplants such as sweet and sour sauce, kung pao sauce, and Yuxiang Sauce.

5. Di San Xian

A popular vegan eggplant dish from Northern China –DiSanXian (地三鲜) made with the three most common vegetables in the Chinese daily market: potato, eggplants, and green peppers. This dish gives a slightly crispy potato texture, soft eggplant, and fresh green peppers.

6. Chinese Steamed eggplant recipe

Steaming is the easiest way of cooking eggplant. We match this steamed eggplant recipe with a fabulous hot and savory sauce.

7. Chinese style eggplants with garlic sauce

Eggplants and green beans are another great match. They partner great in color and taste. This is a common eggplant stir-frying recipe.

8. Chinese eggplant wit garlic

Garlic, green pepper, light soy sauce, and eggplants really make a lovely outstanding eggplant recipe. Unlike the pork version, we don't include any meat, but this one is as good as the previous ones too. To me, this is the best vegan eggplant recipe.

What's next

If you love Chinese eggplant recipes, remark on this page as we will share more lovely eggplant recipes soon. It is the eggplant season.