Wow, I have found another delicious beef fried rice with magic ingredients: pickled mustard green.

The pickled mustard green is also known as Sichuan Suancai. Its lovely sour taste highlights beef. It also pairs well with other proteins like pork and chicken, making the fried rice unique and special. You can purchase it at Asian stores or, if possible, make it at home following this instruction.

We have also introduced lots of yummy stir-fried rice recipes. If you love stir-fried rice, remember to check the following.

If you don’t have pickled mustard green, try Kimchi. Fermentation creates a unique combination of tangy, sour, and umami flavors. So they are similar in flavor and taste, and you can get a similar taste.

Beef Fried Rice with Pickled Mustard Green A perfect combination of eggs, beef, pickled mustard green and rice. 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 8 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 351 kcal Ingredients Ingredients 2 eggs

beef steak cut into shreds

2 cups leftover rice

3 scallions cut into sections

5 coriander cut into sections

Pickled mustard green chopped Marinating 1.5 tbsp. oyster sauce

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine Shaoxing wine

2 tsp. corn starch

1 tsp. sesame oil Instructions Preparation Cut beef into shreds, and marinate it with the marinating sauce. Combine well and set aside for 15 minutes.

Chop the pickled mustard green finely.

Mix the eggs evenly. Fry eggs Add some hot oil to a pan and pour in egg liquid. Break it when it is almost solid. Transfer out. Fry pickled mustard green Add some extra oil and fry pickled mustard green for around 1 minute until aromatic. Fry beef, and add rice and the rest of the side dishes Add cooking oil in a large pan until the oil can evenly cover the bottom of the pan. spread the beef strips in. Let them stay for around 5 to 6 seconds and gently stir them several times until the beef strips change color. Transfer the beef out.

Place leftover rice, scrambled egg and beef. Add soy sauce and pepper.

Turn off fire and mix in green onion and coriander. Serve hot. Nutrition Serving: 2 g | Calories: 351 kcal | Carbohydrates: 55 g | Protein: 12 g | Fat: 9 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g | Trans Fat: 0.01 g | Cholesterol: 164 mg | Sodium: 1160 mg | Potassium: 387 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 2067 IU | Vitamin C: 19 mg | Calcium: 96 mg | Iron: 3 mg

Other fried rice recipes

Rice can be paired and combined with many other dishes; you can check our other fried rice options if you like:

Compared with other regular fried rice, this one can be slightly salty, so I recommend matching it with light soups and salads like the following.

Afterthoughts

Fried rice can be interesting, with totally different flavors and texture. Pickled mustard green add a very special and unique sour taste. I hope you will love this special combination of beef and pickled mustard green.