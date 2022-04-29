China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

You are here: Home / Recipes / Mushrooms & Vegetables / Zucchini Stir fry

Zucchini Stir fry

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Super easy and additive Sichuan style hot Zucchini stir fry. I used to have no idea about how to cook Zucchini. It was there in our local market but I never tried to make a dish with it for years. Then I dig out something quite delicious with Zucchini. It is super delicious when cooked raw or with animal fats. Zucchini itself has a very light sweetness flavor with a very rich content of water. Too much water contained will prevent it from absorbing flavors. Usually we have several types of method to attach the flavors. The first one is to use starch to coat the ingredient just like what we did in Mapo tofu, or serve it directly with a hot and heavy taste dipping sauce. Now I get the third method, try to squeeze the water out. We also get very similar dishes cooked in this way, like dry pot cabbage (by natural draining) and Sichuan dry pot potatoes (by frying with oil)

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  • Adding some animal fat can increase the flavors of melon type vegetables greatly. Last weekend, when a group of mine gathers and we make an electric BBQ. Fat pork belly is cooked firstly and then we add zucchini slices. Wow, it tastes so good with animal fat. I believe chicken fat or cow fat also works with different flavor.
  • Anther tip is to remove pulp inside because this part will get quite paste like, which might further spoil the texture.
  • After washing, squeeze the water out as much as possible.

Instructions

Clean zucchini and remove any dirts on surface and then cut into 4 pieces. Remove the pulp inside and keep the melon part only. Then further cut into 0.5cm wide strips.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Then add around 1 tablespoon of salt. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Discard the liquid and add clean water to wash it. Remember to squeeze the water out as much as possible.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

In wok, add oil and fry pork belly slices until browned, add doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion white and fresh chili pepper. Fry until aroma.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Use super high fire and cook for 2-3 minutes until the zucchini is almost cooked.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com
zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

If you love to cook zucchini, remember also to check 5 minutes zucchini salad and this raw zucchini salad.

zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sichuan zucchini Stir Fry
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 

Hot Sichuan style zucchini stir fry

Servings: 3
Calories: 165 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 zucchini
  • 1 tbsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 50 g pork belly slices
  • 2 garlic cloves , chopped
  • 1 thumb ginger , chopped
  • 3 scallion , cut into sections
  • 4 fresh chili pepper , cut into circles
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
Instructions

  1. Clean zucchini and remove any dirts on surface and then cut into 4 pieces. Remove the pulp inside and keep the melon part only. Then further cut into 0.5cm wide strips.

  2. Transfer all the strips to a large pot and then add around 1 tablespoon of salt. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes. There will be a layer of water at the bottom of the bowl. Discard the water at the bottom and then re-add clean water to wash the zucchini to avoid over salty flavor. Then squeeze the water out as possible.

  3. In wok, add oil and fry pork belly slices until browned, add doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion white and fresh chili pepper. Fry until aroma.

  4. Use super high fire and cook for 2-3 minutes until the zucchini is almost cooked. Serve hot!

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan zucchini Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 165 Calories from Fat 126
% Daily Value*
Fat 14g22%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Monounsaturated Fat 7g
Cholesterol 12mg4%
Sodium 2062mg90%
Potassium 417mg12%
Carbohydrates 7g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 4g4%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 383IU8%
Vitamin C 26mg32%
Calcium 37mg4%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
zucchini stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。