Super easy and healthy 5 minutes Zucchini salad.

I have never known how delicious this easy zucchini salad is. Last weekend, I visited a vegetarian restaurant where I tasted this Zucchini salad. It is quite amazing at the first attempt. It was a very small portion and I did not have enough. Backing home, I tried to copy this in my home kitchen. The homemade version is so delicious and easy.

The sauce is a hot garlic sauce with a basic savory flavor from soy sauce and vinegar. Inside the sauce, you can still taste the faint sweetness of the fresh Zucchini.

Melons and vegetables are always the best option for all seasons. I love the light sweet flavor and a little bit crunchy texture of this melon. The key tip for keeping the original texture is to serve the dish immediately after mixing in the sauce, otherwise the zucchini turns soft.

Instruction

Wash the zucchini carefully and then finely shredded with a shredding tool.Place in the serving plate.

Place chopped garlic and dried chili pepper circles in a small bowl. Pour in hot oil to simulate the aromas. Then add other seasonings including salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce and black vinegar. Stir well and let the sauce set for couple of minutes so the flavors can be combined well.

Drizzle the sauce over the Zucchini and serve directly. Mix well before enjoying.