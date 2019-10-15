China Sichuan Food

Zucchini Salad

Super easy and healthy 5 minutes Zucchini salad.

I have never known how delicious this easy zucchini salad is. Last weekend, I visited a vegetarian restaurant where I tasted this Zucchini salad. It is quite amazing at the first attempt. It was a very small portion and I did not have enough. Backing home, I tried to copy this in my home kitchen. The homemade version is so delicious and easy.

The sauce is a hot garlic sauce with a basic savory flavor from soy sauce and vinegar. Inside the sauce, you can still taste the faint sweetness of the fresh Zucchini.

Melons and vegetables are always the best option for all seasons. I love the light sweet flavor and a little bit crunchy texture of this melon. The key tip for keeping the original texture is to serve the dish immediately after mixing in the sauce, otherwise the zucchini turns soft.

5 Minutes Easy Zucchini Salad
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
 

Easy 5 minutes Zucchini salad, 炝拌西葫芦

Course: Salad
Cuisine: Sichuan
Servings: 2
Calories: 158 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 zucchini
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 3 dried chili peppers , cut into small circles
  • 2 tbsp. hot vegetable cooking oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt or to taste
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. Chinese black vinegar
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions

  1. Wash the zucchini carefully and then finely shredded with a shredding tool. Place in the serving plate.

  2. Place chopped garlic and dried chili pepper circles in a small bowl. Pour in hot oil to simulate the aromas. Then add other seasonings including salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce and black vinegar. Stir well and let the sauce set for couple of minutes so the flavors can be combined well.

  3. Drizzle the sauce just before serving.

Nutrition Facts
5 Minutes Easy Zucchini Salad
Amount Per Serving
Calories 158 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 15g 23%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Sodium 422mg 18%
Potassium 256mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 3g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 6.6%
Vitamin C 22.4%
Calcium 2.1%
Iron 3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
