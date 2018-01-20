China Sichuan Food

Tang Yuan is a popular sweet Chinese dessert, used to celebrate holidays including Lantern Festival (元宵节)and Winter Solstice Festival (冬至), but is served as desserts now and sometimes as breakfast in cold winter mornings.

Tang Yuan-black sesame rice dumplings

I used to make this black sesame rice dumpling is made for our special holidays. In other common days, I usually made easier unstuffed version. Rice dumpling ball-Tang Yuan is loved by people for its round ball shape. Chinese people believe the round food symbolize completeness and family gathering.Back to the old days, we soaked a large batch of glutinous rice firstly and then ground them into rice milk and then filter the water out to make the rice dumpling batter. That process needs help and contribution of almost all family members. So we usually make a larger batch. I can still remember the process repeated year by year. Those sweet memories bring lots of happy memories. The rice dumpling batter can be kept for 1 month in a special jar and we can start enjoying in the new year days starting from the Spring Festival to the Lantern Festival.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

Now making tangyuan can be quite easy and quick due to the easy access to  glutinous rice flour .There are various filling for Chinese Tang Yuan including peanut filling, sweet red beans, lotus root paste and savory meat filling, but the most classic version is black sesame filling. Black VS White, the best appearance match too.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Since sticky rice flour is gluten free, you may feel it is harder to control then normal flour, which might result to hard assembling (cracks on surface) and broken skins. We can surely soften the flour and make it more obedient by adding warmer water. But personally I do not like this method because the temperature drops quickly especially in winter days. In order to delay the temperature dropping, you can add hotter water, which will make the dough too sticky to handle. After so many years of experience, I love to introduce this brilliant new way of making the dough. I simplified the method from use this method from fried sesame balls.
    Place 1 cup of flour in a large bowl, and then pour 1/4 cup of hot boiling water in the center. Slightly stir in a small range. Cover the let it stay for 10 minutes. When glutinous rice flour meet  hot water, it becomes sticky, which can prevent breaks and cracks in the following steps. Then pour in the remaining 3/4 cup of cold water. Knead into a smooth dough.
  2. The amount of sugar should be guaranteed. Since we contains lots of oil in the filling, limiting the sugar amount will make your filling taste fatty.

How to make the black sesame filling 

Toast black sesame seeds at home (I make a large batch this time and save 2/3 of the filling for later usage, so the amount in the picture is three times than the amounts listed in recipe section )

  1. rinse the black sesame seeds under water to remove any dirts.black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com
  2. Fry over slow fire until the seeds are well dried. Do not overcook, otherwise the seeds becomes bitter. Transfer out and cool down completely. black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

To make the black sesame filling

Ground 1 cup of toasted black sesame into flours.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

Mix with 1 cup of powdered sugar.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

And add 150ml  lard or butter (how to render lard at home), either melted or softened.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

Mix well and chilled.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

If you are not skilled at sealing balls, shape the filling into balls firstly can make the assembling process easier. You can make around 12 to 16 sesame balls this batch. Chilled if necessary.

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

While the filling is being chilled, mix the dough with glutinous rice flour.

Tang Yuan-black sesame rice dumplings

black sesame tang yuan|chinasichuanfood.com

Take one piece and shape into a bowl. Place the filling in. Shape into a around ball.

Tang Yuan-black sesame rice dumplings

Cook them in boiling water until floating on the surface. I would suggest shaping the balls once again before cooking, which makes them perfectly round.

Tang Yuan-black sesame rice dumplings

How to serve Tang Yuan

Tang Yuan usually is served warm with syrup like Osmanthus syrup, sugar or fermented glutinous rice wine (酒酿). In some parts of China, people love to eat meat dumplings with a savory soup base. You need to scoop one up and gently take one bite and say hello to the lovely filling.

Tang Yuan-black sesame rice dumplings

Tang Yuan Recipe-Black Sesame Filling
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
30 mins
 

Classic Chinese festival food-Tang yuan with black sesame filling

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Tang yuan
Servings: 3 Making around 12 middle size Tang Yuan
Calories: 853 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
For black sesame filling
  • 1/2 cup toasted black sesame
  • 1/2 cup sugar or as needed
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 80 ml lard or butter
Tang Yuan dough
Instructions
To make the black sesame filling
  1. Toast black sesame in a pan or oven (detailed guide can be find here) and then ground them into powders. Smaller particles can be accepted for the filling. Or you might find them directly in store.
  2. In a bowl, mix black sesame powder with salt and sugar. Pour lard and mix well. Place in fridge for 1 hour until slightly hardened.
To make the dough
  1. Place the sticky rice flour into a large bowl, add hot boiling water in the center and wait for 10 minutes. Then pour the cold water. Grasp to form a dough and keep kneading for couple of minutes until the smooth; shape the dough into a long log so that you can make similar pieces in the following step.
  2. Take one piece and shape it to a bowl carefully (tips at Note 1). Then scoop around 1/2 tablespoon to black sesame filling into the center. Seal the rice dumpling completely. See Note 2.Shape the balls as round as possible gently.
  3. Bring water to a boiling in a pot (the water should be at least 2 cm higher than the balls). Continue cooking for another 1-2 minutes after they float on surface.
  4. Scoop out with the soup and serve with sugar, or sweet osmanthus or syrup.
Recipe Notes

Note 1: When shaping the bowl, we need to make the bottom thicker while the other parts uniform. If the bottom is too thin, the balls might break during the shaping process.

Note 2: If you are not skilled at sealing balls, try to shape the filling into balls too. This will make the process easier.

Note3: If you want the filling to have a liquid texture, increase lard in the filling.

Tangyuan with black sesame filling| chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. Can i use colored rice flour for this or will that affect the recipe. I made this for my little children and they loved it but wished it had better colors? Thanks

    Reply

    • Hi Jack,
      The original ingredient need to be sticky rice, so if the colored rice flour is made from colored sticky rice. It will be 100% fine.
      By the way, if you want to add some extra colors, there are lots of options. For example add some coconut powder in the dough, mix some squash or purple sweet potatoes to add some natural colors.

      Reply

  2. Many years ago I used to dine at at dim sum restaurant in California where they served this dish. It tasted like they had toasted the seeds before making the paste and the paste was slightly crunchy as if they had used a coarser sugar and the crystals had not dissolved. There may have been a little sesame oil in the filling, too. The dumpling was boiled and then rolled in toasted black sesame seeds. It was quite sweet and presented a delightful variety of textures as you ate it with a good, strong sesame flavor.

    I am very happy to have found this recipe which I think I can adapt to duplicate the mochi I used to enjoy so much.

    Thank you,

    Sharon

    Reply

    • Sharon,
      That’s an interesting way to serve Tangyuan with toasted black sesame seeds on surface. We have similar serving way, but we use crushed toasted peanuts like this one. As for the filling, you can adjust based on personal preference. Usually for soup serving tangyuan,we wish a running texture of the filling. So the black sesame is well ground with castor sugar or even sugar powder. However if they are severed along, you can use roughly ground toasted black sesame and coarser sugar. The sugar will not dissolve after boiling.

      Reply

