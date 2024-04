1 shares





Have you ever tried sloppy leaves? They are one of my favorite green leaves in winter and early spring. The most popular and traditional way of cooking slow pea leaves is to stir-fry them with garlic, but I have another fabulous recipe. You can cook this dark green leaf in different types of soups. It can taste super fresh and delicious even in clean water.

But I decided to make some improvements to the broth. Only with two eggs can we create a cream-white soup base. Once you try this soup, you will fall in love with it.

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 thumb ginger, smashed

2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

snow pea leaves

1 tsp. sesame oil

How to make snow pea leaf soup

Add oil to a pan and crack two eggs in. Fry the egg until slightly crispy on one side, then flip over and fry the other. This is the secret of a creamy soup base.

2.Pour around 3 cups of hot boiling water. You will find the soup turning creamy immediately.

3. Add a thumb of smashed ginger. Cook over a slow fire for 2-3 minutes, then season with salt and pepper.

4. Place the snow pea leaves in, we only need to cook snow pea leaves for around 10 seconds.

5. Finally, add sesame oil. Serve hot.

In addition, you can also add some noodles, wontons, or dumplings to the soup.

My favorite serving combination is with all types of fried rice or big rice cooker dishes, such as red braised pork belly.

Other soup recipes

Chinese soups are lighter and thus can be combined into a meal with a similar function of beverages.

If you love light Chinese soups, check out our following soup recipes. Most are super easy and require only basic skills in a short time.