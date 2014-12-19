Singapore Mei Fun (Mai Fun) recipe with Char Siu pork, carrot, red onions, shrimp and napa cabbage

I have received one request about how to make Chinese takeout Singapore fried Mei fun (Mai Fun)around one week ago. Before that request, I totally had no idea about how popular this dish is outside China. However it is really worth the popularity.

I guess you might be quite confused why this Singapore stuff food appears on Chinese takeout menu. Although it is named as Singapore chow Mei fun, this dish is not unique to Singapore. The Chinese name of this pan fried rice noodle recipe is “星州炒米粉” and it is usually served in tea restaurant in southern China and Hong Kong. It really combines several interesting ingredients for example Chinese char siu or sausage and golden curry powder from India. By the way, curry powder has become a really popular kitchen seasoning in Chinese kitchen now. And you should not feel surprised when hearing the stewed beef with curry and potato has been ranked as top 20 popular dishes in China now.Anyway, no matter where it comes from and why it is named as Singapore Mei fun, we can just enjoy yummy dishes.

Here are some tips about the ingredients

For the curry, golden curry including powder and paste is high recommended since it contains large amount of turmeric powder, thus giving a golden color of the final dish.

About Char Siu, if you just cannot find any store version Char Siu and not interested in making some at home too. You can replace it with Chinese sausage or bacon.

About the Mei fun (Mai Fun): In this recipe, dried thin rice noodle is usually used. In addition, we have flat rice noodles used in beef chow fun. If possible, use Taiwanese Mei fun for this recipe because most of high quality Taiwanese Mei Fun provides a better texture and you will not end up with broken rice noodles.

Heat up around 1/2 tablespoon oil in pan and make a thin omelet. Then shred the egg omelet on your cutting board after cooling down.

Heat up around 1 tablespoon oil in wok over medium fire. Add shrimp and Char Siu meat or sausage or ham to fry for around 10 to 20 seconds until aroma. Add other side ingredients including carrot, green pepper, onion and cabbage to fry for another 30 seconds or until they are slightly soften. Spread the curry power on the mixture and mix well.

Add rice noodles in and after that stir in the stir fry sauce in. Make quick movements to coat all the contents with stir fry sauce evenly.

Add shredded egg omelet , mix well.

Enjoy!