Chinese Beef Curry

A super easy and home cooking friendly Chinese style beef curry recipe which can be down with in 2 steps, spending only half an hour.

Curry is not native to Chinese people. However curry enjoys a high popularity in Mainland China especially the Golden (Yellow) Curry Paste. Mostly we are using Indian curry paste not Thai version. This Chinese curry beef potato is one of the top 20 most popular dishes after the immigration. Even housewife like my mother loves curry paste and curry powder very much. Usually stewed curry is served with steamed rice in China.

My little daughter is a big fan of all kinds of curry dishes. As a mother, I am extremely grateful for the wonderful season too as it help me to make my little girl eat more staple food, especially rice. You can image how good the grains can be after mixing with the dreaming curry sauce with a “thickened beef stock”. Chinese beef curry | chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Cut all the ingredients into smaller pieces, including beef and and vegetables, has several advantages. Firstly it helps to shorten the cooking time. And secondly it maximizes contacting surface with the sauce and make the whole dish better in flavor.
  2. Frying the white sweet  onion previously until slightly browned can add a lovely sweetness to the dish. I believe you wont skip this after testing the browned white onion.
  3. I will recommend using a cast iron pot to make this Chinese beef curry because it makes the process quicker and energy saving.

Ingredients

  • 1 kg slow cook beef cuts, cut into 3 cm cubes
  • 1 carrot, cut into small cubes
  • 1 large potato, cut into small cubes
  • 1/2 white onion, cut into small pieces
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 100g golden beef curry
  • 100 ml coconut milk
  • water as needed

Instructions

Heat the pot until really hot, spread cooking oil in and sauté the beef for 2-3 minutes until slightly browned.  Then add 1 cup warm water and cook the beef for 20 minutes, with lid covered.

In another pan, add another tablespoon of cooking oil and fry the sweet onion until slightly browned.

Place potato, carrot and fried onion, golden curry paste and coconut milk until all of the ingredients almost covered.  Cook for another 15 to 20 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Open the lid and heat until the sauce is well thickened.

Chinese beef curry
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Total Time
50 mins
 

Chinese beef curry with carrots and potatoes 

Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Beef, curry, potatoes
Servings: 4
Calories: 400 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 kg slow cook beef cuts , cut into 3 cm small cubs
  • 1 carrot , diced
  • 1 large potatoes , diced
  • 1/2 white onion , cut into small pieces
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
  • 100 g golden curry paste , one box
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 100ml coconut milk
  • water as needed
  • Steamed rice for serving
Instructions

  1. Heat the pot until really hot, spread cooking oil in and sauté the beef for 2-3 minutes until slightly browned. Then add 1 cup warm water and cook the beef for 20 minutes, with lid covered.

  2. In another pan, add another tablespoon of cooking oil and fry the sweet onion until slightly browned. Optional but recommended. 

  3. Place potato, carrot and fried onion, golden curry paste and coconut milk until all of the ingredients almost covered. Cook for another 15 to 20 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Open the lid and heat until the sauce is well thickened.

  4. Serve with steamed rice.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese beef curry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 400 Calories from Fat 180
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 20g 31%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 105mg 35%
Sodium 669mg 28%
Potassium 927mg 26%
Total Carbohydrates 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 3g
Protein 37g 74%
Vitamin A 185.7%
Vitamin C 14.6%
Calcium 7.4%
Iron 34%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

