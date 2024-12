603 shares





A creamy and super easy shrimp omelet -蛋滑虾仁. This is a 15-minute quick. This shrimp omelet only calls for shrimp, egg, green onion, and some of the most commonly used Asian seasonings.

What’s it

Chinese Shrimp omelet is a classic Chinese Cantonese dish that combines the delicate flavor of fresh shrimp with fluffy and tender scrambled eggs. The Chinese name for this dish is 蛋滑虾仁, meaning shrimp coated in creamy eggs. This dish perfectly blends texture and taste, with the juicy and succulent shrimp complementing the creamy and savory eggs. It can be finished within 15 minutes. You can serve it as breakfast or for an authentic meal with steamed rice. It is a group of dishes, and we also have another popular dish using beef, known as beef with scrambled eggs.

Why you should try this recipe

I love to cook this when I have no idea what to eat. It is super easy, only requires basic ingredients, and, most importantly, super comforting. The creamy egg and the tender, slippy shrimp are strongly compared. When served with steamed rice, it is a super meal.

Improve the aroma by using butter.

I use vegetable cooking oil because it is the most commonly used cooking oil for shrimp omelets. But adding animal fat like lard or butter can make it even more delicious and greatly improve the aroma. You can try it once.

Adding starch can make the egg super creamy and soft

Cornstarch is added to the egg mixture to make the scrambled egg super creamy and soft. But remember to mix it with water first to avoid clusters in the egg liquid.

How to choose the shrimp

I recommend using black tiger or white shrimp already peeled and deveined. This will save you time and effort in the kitchen. If you use unshelled, fresh shrimp, I highly suggest freezing them for 30 minutes. The meats become quite elastic after being cooked.

If your shrimp are oversized, remember to cut a line on the back to ensure they are evenly cooked.

What is the difference between shrimp omelette and egg foo young? You may wonder about the difference between this and egg foo young because the two dishes use eggs as the main ingredient. But there are some differences between them. The texture difference: This scrambled egg with shrimp and scallions is a stir-fry dish with a soft and silky texture, while egg-foo young is deep-fried and has a crispy exterior with a soft, fluffy interior. The flavor difference: This shrimp omelet has a more delicate flavor profile, focusing on the shrimp’s natural sweetness. Egg foo young, on the other hand, is typically served with a savory brown gravy that adds depth and umami to the dish. The ingredients difference: Although egg foo young includes eggs as its primary ingredient, it is typically made by mixing beaten eggs with various ingredients such as pork, char siu, shrimp, vegetables, and bean sprouts. This recipe only calls for shrimp and scallions. It is much easier to prepare!!

Ingredients breakdown

shrimp : Look for fresh or frozen shrimp with a firm texture and sweet, salty flavor. The shrimp will add a seafood flavor and protein to the dish.

: Look for fresh or frozen shrimp with a firm texture and sweet, salty flavor. The shrimp will add a seafood flavor and protein to the dish. Eggs: Use fresh eggs with bright yolks for the best flavor and texture. Eggs are the main ingredient and provide a rich and creamy texture.

Use fresh eggs with bright yolks for the best flavor and texture. Eggs are the main ingredient and provide a rich and creamy texture. Scallions: Choose fresh scallions with firm, green tops. The scallions add a fresh, onion-like flavor and a bit of crunch.

Choose fresh scallions with firm, green tops. The scallions add a fresh, onion-like flavor and a bit of crunch. Cooking wine: Cooking wine is often used in Chinese cuisine to add flavor and remove the odd taste of meat and seafood. But it is optional.

Cooking wine is often used in Chinese cuisine to add flavor and remove the odd taste of meat and seafood. But it is optional. Black pepper: Black pepper adds subtle spice and warmth to the dish.

Black pepper adds subtle spice and warmth to the dish. Light soy sauce: Soy sauce adds a savory umami flavor to the eggs.

Cornstarch: Cornstarch thickens the egg mixture and creates a silky texture.

Vegetable oil: We will need a large amount of cooking oil because eggs will absorb the oil very quickly. You can also use butter or lard or a vegetable cooking oil and butter mixture.

Instructions

Marinate the shrimp to give it a basic flavor.

Put the shrimp into a bowl and add 1/4 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of cooking wine, and two dashes of black pepper. Mix and marinate for 10 minutes before using.

Mix cornstarch with water first, then whisk the eggs in a bowl. Add 1/4 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of light soy sauce, and a mixture of cornstarch and water (stirred together in a ratio of 1:2). Mix well and set aside for later use.

Heat cooking oil (I highly recommend using a non-stick pan) and fry the shrimp until pink. It should be swift. When cooking your shrimp, be careful not to overcook them. Fry them until they curl and turn slightly pink, only half cooked, please.

Pour in egg mixture and let it stay for 3-5 seconds until it bubbles up.

Slow down the heat and give a gentle stir to ensure that no egg is sticky to the bottom of the pan. When you see the egg mixture solidify at the bottom of the pan, push it to one side to allow the new egg mixture to flow into the space. Repeat this action several times until the eggs are cooked to a smooth and custardy consistency.

Sprinkle chopped green onion. Serve with dashes of black pepper.

What to serve with

Here are a few suggestions for dishes that would pair well with it: