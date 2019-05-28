volumeIf you ever tried Chinese steamed egg sometimes called as egg custard, it will amaze you by the super smooth and fresh taste.
Perfect Chinese steamed egg. Soft, smooth and tender steamed egg (蒸鸡蛋) is a comforting food for lots of Chinese children and a time-saving dish for house cooks. We love to make steam a small bowl of egg and serve it as a side dish or make a large bowl and share with the whole family.
Only with super common ingredients, those steamed egg is a must for daily cooking especially if you get old or younger eater in the family. Why? Because steamed egg is easier to absorb and do not need too much chew. I love steamed egg so much recently because I get my wisdom tooth removed.
However to make a perfect Chinese steamed egg at home is not that easy and there are some tips you need to pay attention. This version is a basic Chinese steamed egg recipe. And it can be transformed into many other versions. For example, you can add fried minced pork sauce over it or add some seafood like clam, shrimp etc. It can also steamed with vegetables and mushrooms.
What’s successful steamed egg
Although we may use different method to make steamed egg, the success standard is the same. Successful steamed egg should be smooth both on surface and inside with a very soft and silky texture. No layer difference.
Reasons cause failure?
- egg liquid firms but with lots of bubbles and a honeycomb texture — fire is too strong. Large bubbles are caused by the strong movement of the liquid. So further slow down your fire.
- egg liquid does not firms at all — too much water added or lack of steaming time
- egg liquid firms and get up and downs on surface — vapour drops in and spoil the surface
- everything looks perfect judging from the appearance but there are very small bubbles inside — fine bubbles usually are bought by the water or stock you using. If raw water used, it may contains some fine bubbles and leave the bubble in the egg liquid. Next time, use boiled water (set aside and cool down) or stock.
Tips before starting
Conclusion firstly if you do not want to know the reasons behind. Use 1 cup warm boiled water for 2 eggs, with a small pinch of salt. Remove the bubbles and steam for 8-10 minutes over slow fire. Then stand for 5 minutes.
- Eggs liquid should be well whisked gently to get a uniform texture.
- Warm or cold boiled water is the key point to get smooth texture. Sometimes you find that your egg custard is almost perfect, but there are very small bubbles inside. Boil your water firstly and then let it cool down. Raw water contains lots of impurities and can cause small bubbles. Small bubbles is different from Honeycomb texture which is caused by over strong fire.
- If you using water only, adding salt is a key point to speed up the firming process as it can work as electrolyte. Short time firming process help to creates a tender texture.
- The steaming bowls or pan must be covered so there will be no vapour drops and spoil the surface.
- Boil the water firstly before set up the steamer so we can calculate the time actually (I usually steam with cold water after I know the rule of my fire and pot). Then slow down the fire to middle or slow fire to steam the egg liquid. The yolk and white mixture becomes together around 165 degree F (73 degree C). If the temperature is too high, the out section loses water quickly and forms honeycomb texture. In order to keep a relatively low temperature, you can leave a small opening and do not cover the lid completely.
- How much water should be added? This is is really quite confusing. In generally, you can succeed with ration from 1:1 to 1:2. Wow, good news right.Less water amount creates a firmer custard and 1:2 can bring us very fancy and silky texture just like that shown in the video. I will recommend you using ratio from 1: 1.5 to 1:2. For me, as long as the egg liquid can firm well, tender texture version is more delicious for me.
- How much time should I steam? There is lots of factors may influence the steaming time for a perfect steamed egg custard. Basically it depends on the volume of the egg custard especially the hight. If you use a shallow deep pan, then 6-8 minutes is enough. If your steamer is taller and the egg custard is thicker, 10 minute can be a better option.
- When the steaming time is up, turn off the fire and let the steamed egg stand for 5 minutes before transferring out.
- 2 middle size eggs , 2 or 3 eggs both works depending the wanted texture
- 1 cup of water , recommend using warmed boiled water , or milk or stock
- 1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 2 tsp. light soy sauce
- Chopped scallion , optional
-
Gently whisk eggs with pinch of salt and water.
-
Strain the egg liquid and transfer to the container. Remove any bubbles on surface.
-
Set up the steamer, bring the water to a boiling and slow down the fire to simmer for 8 to 10 minutes depending on your container. For the time, please see note 1.
-
Remove from the fire and wait for 5 minutes to cool down a little bit.
-
Transfer the containers out. Drizzle some sesame oil and light soy sauce and garnish chopped spring onion on top.
-
Serve warm.
Note 1: the steamed time of the egg custard should be adjusted according to your container-the height of the custard. For example if you are using a wide deep plate, then only 7 to 8 minutes are needed.
Note 2: You can add replace some water with milk to make milk steamed egg if you like.
Recipe is firstly published in 2014 and updated in 2019. I would love to see you on Ins, where I share lots of interesting shoots and videos. Happy cooking.
Comments
Padaek says
It looks superb – so light, soft and delicious. The photos are very beautiful and your instructions are easy to follow. Thank you. 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Thanks. I am glad to know that you like it.
Sarah says
Will it taste good if i stir fry mince chicken or pork and put on top the steamed eggs
Elaine says
Sure, we usually add meat too. Firstly, fry the meat until cooked and then spread them over after the egg custard is well steamed.
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
definitely curious to know what this tastes like. looks delicious!
Elaine Luo says
Thalia, When you get chance, try it. It is really smooth and tender.
Gareth says
Thanks, just returned from Thailand where I got into eating steamed egg, even though it is not a Thai dish. Now I can make it! Cheers, G
Elaine Luo says
That’s great Gareth! Making those soft steamed egg at home is easy. Have fun with your cooking. And thanks for leaving me this note.
Kate says
Tried steaming for 15 minutes, but it was really over steamed when it finished. I would recommend reducing the time.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Kate,
The steaming time of the egg should be depending on how high your container is. If you are using a wide plate, then reducing the time is necessary.Thanks for bringing that to attention.
Eridania says
First time making steamed eggs and eating it. It was so easy to make and the instructions where easy to follow.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Eridania,
Thanks for your lovely comment. Steamed eggs are my favorite breakfast too. Happy Cooking ahead.
Geoff says
I first had steamed egg from one of my customer, it was like eating fresh air! So light and melt in mouth it is his speciality although his pork (on bones) in soy and black bean was amazing to!!! So many thanks for the recepie!! I will try next time maybe in my rice steamer
Elaine Luo says
Hi Geoff,
Thanks for your sweet comment and feedback. That description of the taste is brilliant. It makes feel the taste of soft steamed eggs.
Lykka says
Thank you for this recipe 🙂 I tried it and it was a successful one. I was hesitant at first to put the oil above but I’m glad I followed yours, it tastes heavenly for me. The texture was so soft and and it wiggled like a jelly. The color was the same as this one too.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Lykka for your wonderful feedback. I just love your description SO MUCH! Jelly like texture is so vivid! Sesame oil smells super good with the heat of freshly steamed egg.
Cubba says
I just made some, it was really easy to prepare especially with the few ingredients required(I already had everything lying around), and it came out great! Nice and soft, with a light taste of egg and sesame oil, it’s perfect for Mother’s Day. Delicious recipe, thanks. 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for your feedback Cubba. I am glad that it turns out great! Happy cooking ahead.
Heaney says
I sieve the beaten egg to discard bubble. My water ratio is for each egg, I put 3 half-eggshells of water. The stove fire must be set to the minimum.
Elaine Luo says
Using eggshells is a smart way to measure the water. Heaney. I usually use low to medium fire to steam my egg. What type of container are you using?
Melanie Wing says
My son’s birthday was yesterday and I’m making him dinner tonight……. steamed black bean spare ribs, rice, and steamed egg. I have never personally made the steamed egg. My father was Cantonese and my mom or dad always made it. What I do recall is they beat the eggs up and used the egg shell, to measure the water they added. I have no idea how much they added, so I’m going to use your recipe. The other thing is, my father always put the steamed egg on top of his rice. It’s very good that way. I will also try using the sesame seed oil with green onions as you do. Green onions are always good on everything Chinese, in my opinion. I’ll have to let you know how it all comes out. Thank you for sharing your recipes!
Elaine says
Melanie,
Steamed egg over steamed rice is my favorite too!!!!! Full of childhood memory. Using the egg shell is a very traditional way. My grand mother is still using that method. But we have measuring cup now. Wish you good luck and look forward to your good news.
Betty says
Do you put the egg in the steamer then boil the water and simmer, or do you boil the water first then put the egg in to simmer?
I love this dish growing up and every Chinese person says its so easy to make. Yet I mess it up every time!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Elaine says
Hi Betty,
I put the egg in the steamer with cold water. Maybe I can help you to find out why you failed if you provide me more details.
Erin C says
i just made these this morning, I had never had steamed eggs before. They were super light, silky, and delicious. My husband and kids loved them too. I immediately made more afterwards to take over to my parents house because I know my Dad will love them.
Elaine says
Thanks Erin for the lovely feedback!
Wh smith says
Thanks for the recipe but I was wondering if “2teaspoons of salt” is a typo. I used one and it was still far too salty. Otherwise it was perfect.
Elaine says
Thanks Smith for pointing that out. I have updated the recipe.
kathy says
this is a yummy recipe !
meixii says
Hey Elaine!
Thank you so much for the recipe. I’ve tried it myself and its the smoothest steamed egg I’ve ever made. Never knew that the straining could make such a huge difference! It’s perfect. Thank you 🙂
Do you mind if I featured this on my blog some day? I’ll link the recipe back to your page!
http://thiscache.blogspot.com
Elaine says
Straining helps to remove the impurities and makes the texture as smooth as possible. Hard work really pays back!!
Sure, you can feature this recipe as long as the well credited. Happy cooking and happy blogging.
Zanne says
HI Elaine,
Trying out this recipe for dinner this evening! I remember having this while growing up and I hope it turns out just as I remember it, silky smooth!
By the way, did you close your Instagram account?
Regards,
Zanne
Elaine says
Hi Zanne,
Thanks! I have changed my username for instagram. Already updated. See you on ins.
Zanne says
Hi Elaine, the steamed egg dish turned out perfectly! The entire family enjoyed it very much. I have to commend you on the detailed instructions of your recipes. It is always precise and easy to follow. Keep up the good work!
Maggie says
Hi Elaine, the steamed eggs recipe was a success. I made it today step by steps and it feels smooth and delicious. Thanks for sharing. I follow you by my mail subcriptions. If you have an instagram account let me know to follow you by this app.
Elaine says
Hi Maggie,
Thanks for trying out and the lovely feedback. I do have an account on ins named just the same as the site name: chinasichuanfood. Welcome board and happy cooking.
Karl @ Healthy Kreation says
Wow, love the recipe and the video accompanying it. This dish looks delicate but i’m curious as to the taste of it. Thanks for sharing this.
Elaine says
Thanks Karl. You will be amazed!
Jenny says
I just made this. It is really light and creamy. And not hard to do at all. Thank you!!!
Elaine says
Thanks Jenny for your great feedback.
Liella says
I need to make this for 8 prople, di I just quadruple the recipe???.
Elaine says
Yes, you need more and larger steamers. Or you can make a large bowl and serve as a dish for everyone.
Lucia says
What would you serve this with to make it a meal?
Elaine says
Lucia,
Usually we serve this as a side dish with steamed rice. You can almost match it with all kinds of stir fries.
Steven Cung says
I LIke it
Steven Cung says
I want to think of making this recipe
Shi says
if you use milk without topping and use sugar instead of salt, would it be like an egg budding?
Elaine says
That’s a wonderful idea. I have never tried before but I guess they two should be very similar in texture. But steamed egg should be tender and easier to break.
Daranee says
I was looking for this recipe for ages and yours are the best. Thank you for sharing your passion with us. I will try the other recipe of yours ! It’s a jewel to find you here ! 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Daranee for such a great comment. It is 10pm on my side now. And I am so happy to read your comment before going to my bed. Happy cooking, I will bring more yummy and interesting Chinese recipes.
Steven says
I was very happy to read and understand this recipe. I will soon move to Chengdu and marry with a Chengdu girl and she told me that she makes this every morning but using milk instead of water as you noted it is an option.
Elaine says
You are so lucky, Steven! Most of girls in Chengdu are quite good at cooking and lots of other things. Enjoy your new life in China.
Elizabeth Chin says
Do you know what this dish is called in chinese?l
Elaine says
It is 蒸鸡蛋.
McKenna says
I would love a sweet version of this
Elaine says
We never tried a sweet version of steamed eggs. Sound interesting but do not know how it turns out. Will try out soon.
KAY says
Wonderful recipe. Easy to do. Smooth as silk! I will probably add some of the green onions to the egg before steaming next time.
Elaine says
Thanks Kay.
Jessica says
I have made these with different toppings a few times this week now. I still need to adjust the timing and the temperature to get it perfect, but it still turns out very delicious each time. My custards used to turn out bubbly or curdle, but it has not happened when I follow this recipe. It is very smooth. Thank you so much!
For those wanting a sweet custard, I replaced half the water with milk, added 1/4 cup sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I sprinkled some freshly ground nutmeg on top, cinnamon would be good too. I am from the southwestern U.S., and flan is a very popular custard dish here. They add caramel sauces, coconut, and fresh fruits to the custard. This recipe is very easy to follow and modify to your tastes. The savory version is lovely too. Thank you again!
Elaine says
Thank you, Jessica!