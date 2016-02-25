China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Soy Sauce Eggs

19 Comments

Chinese Soy sauce egg (卤鸡蛋) is one of the most popular street foods with the famous Chinese tea eggs. And they are commonly served with noodles, breakfast or steamed rice. And we also have another interesting version: tea leaf eggs or marbled eggs. 

deluxe yang chun noodles with soy sauce eggs

The cooking method of flavoring ingredients, including root vegetables, meat and eggs with soy sauce and spices is named as “卤”. The marinating sauce is called “卤水”. Expect common eggs, chicken feet, chicken wings, duck feet, lotus roots and pork large intestine are extremely popular in China. It is Chinese custom to keep the marinating sauce as the older the sauce is, the better it tastes. But now, for healthy consideration, we use one time soy sauce marinating sauce. 

Add soy sauce, water, sugar,vinegar and Chinese five spice powder in a small pot and simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool down completely as the eggs should be soaked in cold marinating sauce.

soy sauce eggs

Half-fill a large pot with water and bring it to boil. Add a small pinch of salt.

Lower the eggs into boiling water carefully using a ladle and slow down the fire immediately. Simmer for 6 minutes (for softer texture) or 7 minutes (for harder texture). Stir the eggs in the first two minutes.

soy sauce eggs

Transfer the eggs out to cold water and gently peel the shells after cooled down. (If you feel it is quite hard to handle, place the eggs under small running water and peel the shells.)

soy sauce eggs

soy sauce eggs

Add soft boiled eggs in the marinating sauce, soaking for overnight (12-20 hours until well salted). Transfer them out when the eggs are well salted.

soy sauce eggs

I use smaller eggs (around 45g each) and larger eggs (55g each) and boil them for around 7 minutes in order to test the yolk texture.

Smaller soy sauce eggs  (7 minutes simmering)

soy sauce eggs

larger soy sauce eggs (in 7 minutes simmering )

soy sauce eggs

Soy Sauce Eggs
Course: pantry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: egg, Soy Sauce
Calories: 108 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 8 eggs
  • water as needed
  • a small pinch of salt
Marinating sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese five spice powder
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/2 tablespoon sugar
  • 3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
Instructions
Marinating sauce
  1. In a small pot, add water, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and Chinese five spice powder. Bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
Eggs
  1. Half-fill a large pot with water and bring it to boil. Add a small pinch of salt.
  2. Lower the eggs into boiling water carefully using a ladle and slow down the fire immediately. Simmer for 6 minutes (for softer texture) or 7 minutes (for harder texture). Stir the eggs in first two minutes.
  3. Transfer the eggs out to cold water and gently peel the shells after cooled down. (If you feel it is quite hard to handle, place the eggs under small running water and peel the shells.)
  4. Add soft boiled eggs in the marinating sauce, soaking for overnight (12-20 hours until well salted). Transfer them out when the eggs are well salted.
  5. Cut lengthwise and serve with rice or noodles.
Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single egg.

Nutrition Facts
Soy Sauce Eggs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 108 Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 6g 9%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 232mg 77%
Sodium 1134mg 47%
Potassium 141mg 4%
Total Carbohydrates 3g 1%
Sugars 1g
Protein 9g 18%
Vitamin A 6.8%
Vitamin C 0.2%
Calcium 4.8%
Iron 10.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

soy sauce eggs

Comments

  4. Absolutely brilliant flavor, the soy and the 5 Spice work well together. I made 6 for a test run using duck eggs, family tested them out, I have 2 left, I will be making batches of these every week for sure. I will use quail eggs soon for this as well. Thank you for the great recipe!

    Reply

    • Quail eggs can be ever better with this. But you need to shorten the cooking time and soaking time since they are much smaller.

      Reply

      • Agree on the cooking time, I have a very specific recipe I use for that that is flawless. And the soak time I was thinking just about 6 hours, may have to stretch that to 12 🙂

        Reply


  5. Can you tell me the recipe for the photo at the top? With the broth, noodles and green onions? What broth did you use for that bowl? Thank you Elaine!

    Reply

    • We usually break cassia bark in smaller pieces in Chinese cooking, possibly around 1 thumb size. A whole stick is too much.

      Reply

  7. Good day! I am making these as gifts. What is the best storage options? Should I leave the eggs in the marinade? Or remove them. How long would they last? I planned on sterilizing wide mouth mason jars filling it with the eggs and marinade and sealing while hot. Would I need to refrigerate them? Or can they stay in the cupboard until opened?

    Reply

    • Once well soaked, remove the eggs out and keep in air-tight bags or jars. Then keep them in refrigerate if you need to keep for a longer time. In winter days, it can stay in cupboard only for shorter time, like hours or one day.

      Reply

