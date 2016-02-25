Chinese Soy sauce egg (卤鸡蛋) is one of the most popular street foods with the famous Chinese tea eggs. And they are commonly served with noodles, breakfast or steamed rice. And we also have another interesting version: tea leaf eggs or marbled eggs.
deluxe yang chun noodles with soy sauce eggs
The cooking method of flavoring ingredients, including root vegetables, meat and eggs with soy sauce and spices is named as “卤”. The marinating sauce is called “卤水”. Expect common eggs, chicken feet, chicken wings, duck feet, lotus roots and pork large intestine are extremely popular in China. It is Chinese custom to keep the marinating sauce as the older the sauce is, the better it tastes. But now, for healthy consideration, we use one time soy sauce marinating sauce.
Add soy sauce, water, sugar,vinegar and Chinese five spice powder in a small pot and simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool down completely as the eggs should be soaked in cold marinating sauce.
Half-fill a large pot with water and bring it to boil. Add a small pinch of salt.
Lower the eggs into boiling water carefully using a ladle and slow down the fire immediately. Simmer for 6 minutes (for softer texture) or 7 minutes (for harder texture). Stir the eggs in the first two minutes.
Transfer the eggs out to cold water and gently peel the shells after cooled down. (If you feel it is quite hard to handle, place the eggs under small running water and peel the shells.)
Add soft boiled eggs in the marinating sauce, soaking for overnight (12-20 hours until well salted). Transfer them out when the eggs are well salted.
I use smaller eggs (around 45g each) and larger eggs (55g each) and boil them for around 7 minutes in order to test the yolk texture.
Smaller soy sauce eggs (7 minutes simmering)
larger soy sauce eggs (in 7 minutes simmering )
- 8 eggs
- water as needed
- a small pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon Chinese five spice powder
- 4 cups water
- 1/2 tablespoon sugar
- 3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
-
In a small pot, add water, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and Chinese five spice powder. Bring to boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
-
Half-fill a large pot with water and bring it to boil. Add a small pinch of salt.
-
Lower the eggs into boiling water carefully using a ladle and slow down the fire immediately. Simmer for 6 minutes (for softer texture) or 7 minutes (for harder texture). Stir the eggs in first two minutes.
-
Transfer the eggs out to cold water and gently peel the shells after cooled down. (If you feel it is quite hard to handle, place the eggs under small running water and peel the shells.)
-
Add soft boiled eggs in the marinating sauce, soaking for overnight (12-20 hours until well salted). Transfer them out when the eggs are well salted.
-
Cut lengthwise and serve with rice or noodles.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single egg.
Comments
Angela Wong says
I was checking on how to prepare lotus root, then I clicked on your Gung Bao sauce, Yue Shen sance and now this eggs in marinating sance which I have done forever with hard boiled eggs, yet these soft boiled ones with the syrupy yolks looks supreme.
Thank you for letting me know the cooking time(for the eggs) and your helpful explanations done w/ patience on all your recipes.
Please keep up your good work and I have already bookmarked your website.
Elaine says
Thanks Angela! I am so glad to be helpful. This is my most favorite soy sauce egg.
Denise Leduc says
What long can you leek them in the fridge?
Elaine says
I usually ate them up in 3 days.
Zsombor Nagy says
Hey there,
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I lived in Taiwan before and I very much miss these but I was wondering how long do they usually keep?
Elaine says
Actually depending on the temperature. In winter, it can keep for at least 5 days. But we recommend eat them up within 2 days in summer.
Angela Wong says
Perfect yolk……thank you for sharing, much appreciation.
Elaine says
Thanks Angela for your feedback. Happy cooking.
Jk says
Hi when you soak the eggs, do you need to put the eggs in the fridge or you leave them outside for 12-20 hrs
Elaine says
In summer, place in fridge. Otherwise, in cool places.