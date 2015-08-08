Healthy and yummy oyster beef with Chinese broccoli is on my top lists of Beef stir-fry recipes. I am not familiar with both ingredients before moving to Guangdong province. At the first several attempts, I love oyster sauce. This sauce with unique sweet flavor usually highlights many green vegetables like lettuce leafs and broccoli. However I feel slightly unlike the taste of Chinese broccoli compared with another popular Cantonese green vegetable-Yu Choy. There are quite similar in appearance, but taste totally different. However after several years in this place, I just fell in love with it. This experience is quite similar to my emotion for Shaanxi Cuisine. I began to love Shaanxi dishes in the third year of my university life after two years of struggling. Then I found the highlights and shining parts. Though different from my familiar Sichuan cuisine, they are excellent too.

To customize this oyster beef with Chinese broccoli, you can use red onion and green peppers as the side ingredients. Sometimes you may find that Chinese broccoli is stir-fried with the beef in wok. I just blanch Chinese broccoli and top with oyster beef. Blanched Chinese broccoli provides a sweet yet crispy taste. It will form a strong contrast with the savory oyster beef.

This oyster beef with broccoli can be serve with steamed rice or noodles. And if you love to stir fry with oyster sauce, I high recommend using Lee Kum Kee premium oyster sauce.

