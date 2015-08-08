China Sichuan Food

Healthy and yummy oyster beef with Chinese broccoli is on my top lists of Beef stir-fry recipes. I am not familiar with both ingredients before moving to Guangdong province. At the first several attempts, I love oyster sauce. This sauce with unique sweet flavor usually highlights many green vegetables like lettuce leafs and broccoli. However I feel slightly unlike the taste of Chinese broccoli compared with another popular Cantonese green vegetable-Yu Choy. There are quite similar in appearance, but taste totally different. However after several years in this place, I just fell in love with it. This experience is quite similar to my emotion for Shaanxi Cuisine. I began to love Shaanxi dishes in the third year of my university life after two years of struggling. Then I found the highlights and shining parts. Though different from my familiar Sichuan cuisine, they are excellent too.

To customize this oyster beef with Chinese broccoli, you can use red onion and green peppers as the side ingredients. Sometimes you may find that Chinese broccoli is stir-fried with the beef in wok. I just blanch Chinese broccoli and top with oyster beef. Blanched Chinese broccoli provides a sweet yet crispy taste. It will form a strong contrast with the savory oyster beef.

This oyster beef with broccoli can be serve with steamed rice or noodles. And if you love to stir fry with oyster sauce, I high recommend using Lee Kum Kee premium oyster sauce.

Ingredients
  • 1.5 cup beef slices , lean part and no fat
  • 1 small bunch Chinese broccoli , tough skin removed and drained well
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil , divided
  • 2 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 2 ginger slices
Marinating sauce
  • 2 tablespoons starch
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • a small pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese cooking wine
  • Dash of black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon oil
Instructions
  1. Remove the fat edges of your beef and cut into slices (against the grain).
  2. Transfer the beef slices to a bowl and add all the marinating sauces. Grasp with hand to make sure beef slices absorb the marinating sauces. Set aside for 15-20 minutes.
  3. During this time, remove any tough skin of the Chinese broccoli. Bring water to boil in a large pot, add several ginger slices and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil. Blanch Chinese broccoli for 40 seconds. Transfer out and lay in the bottom of serving plate.
  4. Heat up oil in wok until smoky; add beef slices in and quick fry for 30 seconds. Add oyster sauce and sesame oil, mix well and transfer out immediately.
Recipe Notes

My beef slices are quite thin so the stir-frying time is quite short. If your slices are thicker, fry they for another 10-20 seconds.

  1. Hello Elaine
    I found it amusing that you were not very familiar with beef and broccoli in oyster sauce. It is a very common dish here in Canada chinese restaurants, perhaps because many people came here from Guangdong province. I enoy seeing recipes from different regions of your country.

    Reply

  3. Hello Elaine,
    I just want to congrat you for the best foodblog ever.
    I love your recipes, and they opend the door to cook chinese easy and fast. My favourite is the eggplant salad.
    Wish you the best for the future. If one would open here in Berlin a Restaurant with your recipes he would be very very succesfull 🙂

    Reply

    • Hello Swen,

      Thanks so much for all your kind words. They really made my day or night more actually. I am really glad to know that my recipes help you with Chinese cooking in some way. Hope you a pleasant journey in the kitchen adventure.

      Reply

  7. I am looking for a beef broccoli recipe that appeared on a bottle of China Bowl Otster Sauce. Does anyone remember this? Thanks for any help.
    Shirley

    Reply

  9. Dear Elaine,
    Your recipes are delicious and always have lovely photos1 I lived in Xi’an for four years teaching at XISU so I too have Shaanxi food in my heart!

    Thank you,Meghan

    Reply

