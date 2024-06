447 shares





Chinese-style Ground beef stir-fried in chili peppers, soy sauce, green onion, garlic, and vinegar. We always love to name dishes that best match steamed rice as rice killers. And this is another rice killer. It has a slightly spicy, savory, and well-combined flavor that can enhance the taste of rice.

One group of quick and easy rice dishes in Chinese cuisine is named “盖浇饭,” which means dishes over rice. Various types of rice bowls are provided in more minor and significant restaurants. For example, today’s dish is called a ground pork rice bowl. The savory sauce is perfect with steamed rice. You need to mix it well with rice before enjoying it.

Step by Step

Marinating ground beef with Shaoxing wine, salt, and pepper. Set aside for 10 minutes. This step gives the beef a basic savory taste.

Add oil to a pan and fry the minced beef until crispy and slightly golden brown. Keep string and be patient. This may take several minutes. In this process, we are trying to remove the beef’s water content, leaving space for the taste and flavors to come in.

Remove the beef and leave the oil. Fry all the aromatics, including chili peppers, red onion, garlic, and ginger, until aromatic.

Return beef and add light soy sauce and vinegar. Mix well.

What to serve with

It is a bit hot and spicy, so the best choice is to serve with steamed rice. You can cook the steamed rice in a rice cooker or without a rice cooker.

I also recommend serving it with a light salad, like smashed cucumber salad or blanched vegetables.