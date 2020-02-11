Healthy and yummy oyster beef with Chinese broccoli is on my top lists of Beef stir-fry recipes. I am not familiar with both ingredients before moving to Guangdong province.

At the first several attempts, I love oyster sauce. This sauce with unique sweet flavor usually highlights many green vegetables like lettuce leafs and broccoli. However I feel slightly unlike the taste of Chinese broccoli compared with another popular Cantonese green vegetable -Yu Choy. There are quite similar in appearance, but taste totally different. However after several years in this place, I just fell in love with it. This experience is quite similar to my emotion for Shaanxi Cuisine. I began to love Shaanxi dishes in the third year of my university life after two struggling years. Finally, I found the highlights and shining parts. Though different from my familiar Sichuan cuisine, they are excellent too.

Chinese broccoli is the best partner for beef for me, follows snow peas, broccoli and celery.

Cook’s Note

Since the dish is loaded with a heavy and thick sauce, you can use cheap cuts of beef. When cutting the beef, it is important to comply with the “against the grain” rule, which helps to cut off the fiber and create a tender texture. The most difficult part for meat stir frying is to marinating process. If the marinating is not well done, you will end up with dry, chewy and plaint beef slices after stir frying. Use enough liquid to marinate the beef (I use cooking wine this time). Use cold vegetable cooking oil to coat the beef slices to avoid the starch escaping (脱浆).

Instructions

Add stir fry sauce and blanched Chinese broccoli. Mix well and transfer out completely. Slice the beef against the grain. Transfer the beef slices to a bowl and add all the marinating sauces except the oil. Grasp with hand to make sure beef slices absorb the marinating sauces. Then coat with 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil. Set aside to marinate 15-20 minutes. If you feel the beef is too dry, you can add a small amount of water. 2. During this time, remove any tough skin of the Chinese broccoli. Bring water to boil in a large pot, add 1 teaspoon of sesame oil. Blanch Chinese broccoli until the water boils once again.

In a small bowl, mix oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil together.

Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a hot wok (you need to heat the wok firstly) with ginger slices. Place the beef in when the oil is warm but not hot. Let it stay for a while and then fry for a while until the beef changes color (Don’t overcook the beef ).

Add stir fry sauce and blanched Chinese broccoli. Mix well and transfer out completely.

