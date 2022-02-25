China Sichuan Food

Hot Oyster Noodles

Super easy and delicious hot oyster garlic noodles. Noodles are my favorite choice for hurry meals. Noodle can be super dedicate and time consuming, but they can be super quick and easy too. This is another easy noodle dish with great flavor. In Cantonese cuisine, people love to use oyster with garlic in seafood and noodles. But I find that it tastes super good even with chili pepper. You can serve this even as breakfast because it only needs 10 minutes.

About Oyster sauce

Oyster sauce has a sweet and salty taste and with some smoky feeling. Commonly oyster sauce is made from oyster extracts, sugar, water, soy sauce and wheat flour. It is a seasoning for beef and fish recipes.Oyster sauce in mainly used in Guangdong Cuisine. It goes super well with broccoli and other green vegetables. Also it is widely used in dipping sauce.

I find it super good with noodles too because of the thicken paste like texture so it can attach to noodles well.

Cook’s Note

  • Since oyster sauce is quite salty, so spare the amount and skip salt.
  • If you want to make this for children, you can simply skip fresh chili pepper and pepper flakes. It creates a lovely sweet and savory flavor which will be loved by children.

Instructions

Heat a pot of water to a boiling, prepare to cook noodles.

Place oyster sauce in center, and then lay chopped garlic, chopped spring onion, pepper circle and pepper flakes around.

Heat 2 tablespoons of hot oil and drizzle the hot oil on top of the seasonings. Then add light soy sauce, black vinegar and sugar. Mix well and let the sauce combine for a moment.

Read the instruction on the package, learn the cooking time. And cook noodles half minute less. Then drain the extra water, mix with the sauce. In addition, add some toasted sesame seeds and peanuts to add some crispiness.

Mix well and serve hot!

Hot oyster noodles

Super easy lo mein with a hot oyster sauce.

Servings: 1
Calories: 321 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 serving noodles , either fresh or dried ones worked.
  • toasted sesame seeds to taste
  • toasted peanuts to taste
Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2 fresh peppers , cut into small circles
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. vinegar
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 1 scallion , chopped
  • 1/2 tbsp. pepper flakes , or to taste.
Instructions

  1. Heat a pot of water to a boiling, prepare to cook noodles.

  2. Place oyster sauce in center, and then lay chopped garlic, chopped spring onion, pepper circle and pepper flakes around.

  3. Heat 2 tablespoons of hot oil and drizzle the hot oil on top of the seasonings. Then add light soy sauce, black vinegar and toasted sesame seeds. Mix well and let the sauce combine for a moment.

  4. Read the instruction on the package, learn the cooking time. And cook noodles half minute less. Then drain the extra water, mix with the sauce. In addition, add some toasted sesame seeds and peanuts.

  5. Mix well and serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Hot oyster noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 321 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Fat 2g3%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1g
Monounsaturated Fat 1g
Sodium 952mg41%
Potassium 767mg22%
Carbohydrates 66g22%
Fiber 9g38%
Sugar 13g14%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 3192IU64%
Vitamin C 196mg238%
Calcium 86mg9%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
