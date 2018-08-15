Fried milk is new star dessert in all Chinese bakery store. Although considered as not healthy enough, it is loved by the younger generation because it is so satisfying.

This dessert is originated from Cantonese cuisine. But the traditional Chinese version fried milk is not coated with bread crumbs. Adding bread crumbs is a modernized way but more popular in younger generation.

Cook’s Note

The bread crumbs are easily to be burnt. If they are added one by one, the first chunk can be get burnt quickly. So I recommend using a large flat strainer, lay 4-5 pieces one time and soak the strainer in the oil for deep-frying. So each piece is evenly heated. Do not eat too much once, as deep-frying dishes are not healthy.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup milk

3 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. sugar

2 large eggs, whisked well for coating

1/4 cup cornstarch for coating

1 cup breadcrumbs or oats

Oil for deep-frying

Instructions

In a small bow, add coconut milk, milk, cornstarch and sugar. Heat over slowest fire and until heating until thickened. In the process, stir in one direction.

Transfer to a square baking pan and set aside to cool down in fridge. Transfer out and cut into small strips around 5 cm long and 3 cm wide.

Coat with starch, egg and breadcrumbs in sequence.

Heat oil to 160 degree C. Place 4-5 pieces on a flat strainer, dip the strainer in and fry until slightly golden brown and crispy. Repeat until all of the remaining pieces are fried. Remove extra oil with kitchen paper and serve directly.

Absorb extra oil with kitchen paper and serve hot.

Other Chinese desserts

Coconut milk pudding | another new star dessert in Chinese bakery Ginger milk pudding | traditional Cantonese pudding made with ginger juice Mung bean cake | a traditional cake from healthy mung beans. Chinese mango pudding | healthy pudding made from fresh mango