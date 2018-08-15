Fried milk is new star dessert in all Chinese bakery store. Although considered as not healthy enough, it is loved by the younger generation because it is so satisfying.
This dessert is originated from Cantonese cuisine. But the traditional Chinese version fried milk is not coated with bread crumbs. Adding bread crumbs is a modernized way but more popular in younger generation.
Cook’s Note
- The bread crumbs are easily to be burnt. If they are added one by one, the first chunk can be get burnt quickly. So I recommend using a large flat strainer, lay 4-5 pieces one time and soak the strainer in the oil for deep-frying. So each piece is evenly heated.
- Do not eat too much once, as deep-frying dishes are not healthy.
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1/4 cup milk
- 3 tbsp. cornstarch
- 3 tbsp. sugar
- 2 large eggs, whisked well for coating
- 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
- 1 cup breadcrumbs or oats
- Oil for deep-frying
Instructions
In a small bow, add coconut milk, milk, cornstarch and sugar. Heat over slowest fire and until heating until thickened. In the process, stir in one direction.
Transfer to a square baking pan and set aside to cool down in fridge. Transfer out and cut into small strips around 5 cm long and 3 cm wide.
Coat with starch, egg and breadcrumbs in sequence.
Heat oil to 160 degree C. Place 4-5 pieces on a flat strainer, dip the strainer in and fry until slightly golden brown and crispy. Repeat until all of the remaining pieces are fried. Remove extra oil with kitchen paper and serve directly.
Absorb extra oil with kitchen paper and serve hot.
Other Chinese desserts
- Coconut milk pudding | another new star dessert in Chinese bakery
- Ginger milk pudding | traditional Cantonese pudding made with ginger juice
- Mung bean cake | a traditional cake from healthy mung beans.
- Chinese mango pudding | healthy pudding made from fresh mango
Fried milk with bread crumbles, making 20 to 24 pieces. Serving around 4 to 6 people.
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1/4 cup milk
- 3 tbsp. cornstarch
- 3 tbsp. sugar
- 2 large eggs ,whisked well for coating
- 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
- 1 cup breadcrumbs or oats
- oil for deep-frying
-
In a small bow, add coconut milk, milk, cornstarch and sugar. Heat over slowest fire and until heating until thickened. In the process, stir in one direction. Transfer to a square baking pan and set aside to cool down in fridge (rest for 40 to 60 minutes) until well hardened.
-
Transfer out and cut into small strips around 5 cm long and 3 cm wide.
-
Coat with starch, egg and breadcrumbs in sequence.
-
Heat oil until 150 to 160 degree C. Place 4-5 pieces on a flat strainer, dip the strainer in and fry until slightly golden brown and crispy. Repeat until all of the remaining pieces are fried. Remove extra oil with kitchen paper and serve directly.
-
Absorb extra oil with kitchen paper and serve hot.
Comments
Ruth says
Hi, can I use panko instead of breadcrumbs?
Elaine says
Yes, Panko can work for this too.
Yimei says
Can i use potato starch instead of corn starch
Elaine says
For this particular recipe, yes.
Ann Z says
Hi…
1 cup in the recipe is approx to how many ml? Can i use all fresh milk instead of coconut milk and milk? Can i also add some cheese or yogurt on the batter? Thanks
Elaine says
1 cup =240ml. Yes, fresh milk works too. I think you can add some cheese or yogurt for flavoring.But you need to add a little bit more starch to achieve the right texture.