Fried Milk

6 Comments

Fried milk is new star dessert in all Chinese bakery store.  Although considered as not healthy enough, it is loved by the younger generation because it is so satisfying.

This dessert is originated from Cantonese cuisine. But the traditional Chinese version fried milk is not coated with bread crumbs. Adding bread crumbs is a modernized way but more popular in younger generation.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. The bread crumbs are easily to be burnt. If they are added one by one, the first chunk can be get burnt quickly. So I recommend using a large flat strainer, lay 4-5 pieces one time and soak the strainer in the oil for deep-frying. So each piece is evenly heated.
  2. Do not eat too much once, as deep-frying dishes are not healthy.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 3 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 large eggs, whisked well for coating
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs or oats
  • Oil for deep-frying

Instructions

In a small bow, add coconut milk, milk, cornstarch and sugar. Heat over slowest fire and until heating until thickened. In the process, stir in one direction. 

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer to a square baking pan and set aside to cool down in fridge. Transfer out and cut into small strips around 5 cm long and 3 cm wide.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Coat with starch, egg and breadcrumbs in sequence.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil to 160 degree C. Place 4-5 pieces on a flat strainer, dip the strainer in and fry until slightly golden brown and crispy.  Repeat until all of the remaining pieces are fried. Remove extra oil with kitchen paper and serve directly.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Absorb extra oil with kitchen paper and serve hot.

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com
Fried Milk
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Resting time
40 mins
Total Time
1 hr
 

Fried milk with bread crumbles, making 20 to 24 pieces. Serving around 4 to 6 people. 

Course: Chinese
Cuisine: Cantonese
Keyword: Desserts, Fried, milk
Servings: 6 people
Calories: 258 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 3 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 large eggs ,whisked well for coating
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs or oats
  • oil for deep-frying
Instructions

  1. In a small bow, add coconut milk, milk, cornstarch and sugar. Heat over slowest fire and until heating until thickened. In the process, stir in one direction. Transfer to a square baking pan and set aside to cool down in fridge (rest for 40 to 60 minutes) until well hardened. 

  2. Transfer out and cut into small strips around 5 cm long and 3 cm wide.

  3. Coat with starch, egg and breadcrumbs in sequence.
  4. Heat oil until 150 to 160 degree C. Place 4-5 pieces on a flat strainer, dip the strainer in and fry until slightly golden brown and crispy. Repeat until all of the remaining pieces are fried. Remove extra oil with kitchen paper and serve directly.
  5. Absorb extra oil with kitchen paper and serve hot.
Nutrition Facts
Fried Milk
Amount Per Serving
Calories 258 Calories from Fat 124
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13.8g 21%
Saturated Fat 9.4g 47%
Cholesterol 94mg 31%
Sodium 250mg 10%
Potassium 158mg 5%
Total Carbohydrates 30.3g 10%
Dietary Fiber 1.8g 7%
Sugars 9g
Protein 4.7g 9%
Vitamin A 0.15%
Calcium 4%
Iron 10%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

fried milk|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  3. Hi…
    1 cup in the recipe is approx to how many ml? Can i use all fresh milk instead of coconut milk and milk? Can i also add some cheese or yogurt on the batter? Thanks

    Reply

    • 1 cup =240ml. Yes, fresh milk works too. I think you can add some cheese or yogurt for flavoring.But you need to add a little bit more starch to achieve the right texture.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

