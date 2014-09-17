Homemade Chinese five spice powder with star anise, cloves, Sichuan peppercorn, fennel seeds and cinnamon.

Recently, I get readers ask about how to choose five spice powder. She is complaining about the too strong cinnamon taste in store bought version. Honestly I did not know which brand to recommend because in most case, I use my homemade version.

Seeing the name, the first impression is that this mixture contains five types of spicy materials. Basically five spice powder is mainly used in braised dishes or roasted meat especially pork, beef or fish.

The five basic ingredients for Chinese five spice powder are star aniseed (大料), fennel seeds(小茴香), cloves(丁香), Sichuan peppercorn(花椒) and cinnamon(肉桂). Based on the five basic ingredients, other spices might also be added due to different recipes. In fact, there are more than 13 common Chinese spices used in Chinese dishes. You can adjust the amount according to the basic ratio or change certain some ingredients accordingly. For example, if you certainly reduce the amount of cinnamon if you do not strong cinnamon taste since it might cause some bitterness. That’s why I am always trying to make homemade version sauces, spices and seasonings. We will have control of almost everything.

Health tip: Five-spice powder combines the advantages of various spice and an appreciate amount can help to improve body immunity. However pregnant woman should not eat too much and avoid it in early pregnancy.

Then, let’s find how to use five spice powder.

