China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Five Spice Roasted Chicken

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Super easy Chinese five spice roasted chicken. For Chinese food lovers, five spice powder is a very common ingredients for pancakes and fried dishes. It has a lovely sweet flavor, not spicy and thus super popular among child.

five spice chicken |chinasichuanfood.com

My daughter loves to eat anything with five spice powder. The five basic ingredients for Chinese five spice powder are star aniseed (大料), fennel seeds(小茴香), cloves(丁香), Sichuan peppercorn(花椒) and Chinese cinnamon(桂皮). Based on the five basic ingredients, other spices might also be added due to different recipes. In fact, there are more than 13 common Chinese spices used in Chinese dishes. Those mixed spice are widely used in Chinese dishes.

This roasted chicken use very basic Chinese seasonings, but presents a very lovely mixed spice flavor.

Instructions

Cut the chicken from the breast and then flat the thicken. Add salt, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce oyster sauce, green onion, ginger and five spice powder.

five spice chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Message the chicken and then wrap with plastic wrapper. Place in fridge and marinate overnight.

five spice chicken|chinasichuanfood.com

Remove the chicken from the fridge and rest in room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 180 degree C and then place the chicken to roast for 25 minutes. Mix the left sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey. Then brush the sauce over the chicken and then continue roast for another 10 minutes.

five spice chicken|chinasichuanfood.com
five spice chicken |chinasichuanfood.com
five spice chicken |chinasichuanfood.com
five spice chicken |chinasichuanfood.com
five spice chicken |chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Chinese Five Spice Roasted Chicken

Chinese five spice roasted chicken

Servings: 4
Calories: 573 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 organic chicken , 800g to 1000g
  • 1 tbsp. honey
Marinating
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. oyster sauce , optional
  • 2 green onions , cut into sections
  • 1 thumb ginger , shredded
  • 1.5 tbsp. Chinese five spice powder
Instructions

  1. Cut the chicken from the breast and then flat the thicken. Add salt, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce oyster sauce, green onion, ginger and five spice powder.

  2. Message the chicken and then wrap with plastic wrapper. Place in fridge and marinate overnight.

  3. Remove the chicken from the fridge and rest in room temperature for 30 minutes. Heat oven to 180 degree C and then place the chicken to roast for 25 minutes. Mix the left sauce with 1 tablespoon of honey. Then brush the sauce over the chicken and then continue roast for another 10 minutes.

  4. Cut into chunks and serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Five Spice Roasted Chicken
Amount Per Serving
Calories 573 Calories from Fat 351
% Daily Value*
Fat 39g60%
Saturated Fat 11g69%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 188mg63%
Sodium 605mg26%
Potassium 583mg17%
Carbohydrates 7g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 48g96%
Vitamin A 427IU9%
Vitamin C 6mg7%
Calcium 69mg7%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。