Easy to make minced beef fried rice can perform a quick meal with a soup. We always have personal choices concerning about my every day dishes. Before my university life, I meet lots of traditional and classic fried rice. If mom was just preparing a hurry dinner, or in most cases, should be breakfast, egg fried rice has been my best food for years. Then we have fried rice with meat either fresh ones or smoked sausage. I think bacon is perfect fine with Chinese fried rice too.

I visited a small Muslim restaurant near my dormitory during my university life frequently for my favorite beef and green pepper fried rice. We are passionate with fried rice especially Yangzhou fried rice and Guangzhou fried rice. I am always finding ways to twist my fried rice dishes and make different flavors. This beef fried rice is quite different from those two famous types because there are no eggs, no shrimp and no green peas. It only contains beef, garlic, fresh peppers and rice. But it tastes quite unique with a combined aroma from garlic and beef.

Tips for a perfect homemade fried rice

When you plan to make fried rice at home next day, I suggest you cook the rice previously and slightly reduce the water, use a ratio around 1:1. Do not add extra water!!! It is quite important to separate the grains before frying. To achieve this, spread the cooked rice on a roasting pan. Try to finish the fried rice within 2 minutes after adding the rice. Do not let the rice over-heated, otherwise they may become sticky and form into chunks.

Steps

In a small bowl, marinate beef with pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Pour oil in wok and add garlic slices. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer the garlic slices out. Do not burn the garlic slices, otherwise it brings a faint bitterness.

Add minced beef and fry until aromatic.

Place rice in and mix well.

Place light soy sauce, fried garlic and chopped peppers in. Give a big stir fry to mix everything well. Add salt accordingly at last.

Usually we match fried rice with a small plate of Chinese vegetable and a simple soup to accomplish a meal. Followings are some recommended ideas.

