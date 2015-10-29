Easy home-style beef Chow Mein with handmade egg noodles with oyster and pepper as main seasonings.
Chow mein or stir-fried noodle is one of the most popular noodle dishes inside and outside China. Usually, they are with big flavor and quite quick to prepare. There are lots of chow mein dishes in China, chicken chow mein, seafoond chow mein, vegetable chow mein etc. The noodles used for chow mein usually are egg noodles. I am using my handmade egg noodles for this chow mein recipe. You can use dried egg noodles or Spaghetti. Anyway, the noodles should be not time sensitive and can go through all the way of boiling and mixing without breaking.
Ingredients
Bell pepper (yellow, red and green), white onion, egg noodles and beef slices. And firstly marinate beef with oyster sauce, salt, ground pepper, light soy sauce and cornstarch. Besides we also need to prepare a mixed sauce in a small bow.
For handmade fresh egg noodles, we can skip the step of rinsing under cold water. Just transfer out and drain. Heat up around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil until really hot over high fire. Fry garlic until aroma over medium fire and turn up the fire again and fry the beef for 30-50 seconds. Transfer the beef out and leave the oil.Add peppers and onion, fry until slightly soft. Place noodles and return beef strips. Add the stirring sauce and mix well. Serve hot!
- Three halves of bell pepper , different color and cut into shreds
- 1 cup flank steak , cut into strips
- 8 oz. fresh egg noodles
- 1 middle size onion , shredded
- 2 cloves garlic , chopped
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- a small dash of ground pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- pinch of sugar
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
-
Cut the beef into 2-inch strips. Marinate with all the beef marinating sauce. Stir in one direction until they become slightly sticky. Set aside. Prepare other ingredients. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredient of the stirring sauce.
-
Boil enough water in one pot and cook the noodles for 3-4 minutes. If you are using dried egg noodles, rinse in cold water and drain. However for fresh egg noodles, drain them directly.
-
In the mean time, heat up around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil until really hot over high fire. Fry garlic until aroma over medium fire and turn up the fire again and fry the beef for 30-50 seconds. Transfer the beef out and leave the oil.
-
Add peppers and onion, fry until slightly soft. Place noodles and return beef strips. Add the stirring sauce and mix well. Serve hot!
Comments
Adam says
I make this for my wife. she will love it! Thanks!
Piper says
Made it today and added a bit chili and loved it.
Easy to make, tastes just yummy.
Thanks for sharing!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome!
Chef says
how long do the noodles boil??
Elaine says
I cook around 3 minutes.
Jessie says
Can this be made ahead, refrigerated and reheated in microwave? Or will it turn into a big lump and stick together?
Elaine says
I suggest not cooking it ahead. But you can prepare all the ingredients well and fridge previously. Stir-frying process just take 5 minutes.
Brooke Kennedy says
I made this using different veggies (onion, potato, zucchini, broccoli, and carrots) and it was SO good. I’m so glad I made the egg noodles by your recipe because they were great too! Usually I can never get the flavor profile right but yours was spot-on! Love love love it!
Karina ortega says
How many people does this feed? Like 2 or 4??
Elaine says
2
Izabela says
Very delicious!
Elaine says
Thanks Izabela!!!