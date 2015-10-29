Easy home-style beef Chow Mein with handmade egg noodles with oyster and pepper as main seasonings.

Chow mein or stir-fried noodle is one of the most popular noodle dishes inside and outside China. Usually, they are with big flavor and quite quick to prepare. There are lots of chow mein dishes in China, chicken chow mein, seafoond chow mein, vegetable chow mein etc. The noodles used for chow mein usually are egg noodles. I am using my handmade egg noodles for this chow mein recipe. You can use dried egg noodles or Spaghetti. Anyway, the noodles should be not time sensitive and can go through all the way of boiling and mixing without breaking.

Ingredients

Bell pepper (yellow, red and green), white onion, egg noodles and beef slices. And firstly marinate beef with oyster sauce, salt, ground pepper, light soy sauce and cornstarch. Besides we also need to prepare a mixed sauce in a small bow.

For handmade fresh egg noodles, we can skip the step of rinsing under cold water. Just transfer out and drain. Heat up around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil until really hot over high fire. Fry garlic until aroma over medium fire and turn up the fire again and fry the beef for 30-50 seconds. Transfer the beef out and leave the oil.Add peppers and onion, fry until slightly soft. Place noodles and return beef strips. Add the stirring sauce and mix well. Serve hot!

5 from 1 vote Print Beef Chow Mein Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 25 mins Course: staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: Beef, noodles Servings : 2 Calories : 903 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients Three halves of bell pepper , different color and cut into shreds

1 cup flank steak , cut into strips

8 oz. fresh egg noodles

1 middle size onion , shredded

2 cloves garlic , chopped

3 tablespoons cooking oil Beef marinating sauce 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce

a small dash of ground pepper

1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon sesame oil Stirring Sauce 1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

1 teaspoon sesame oil

pinch of sugar

1 tablespoon oyster sauce Instructions Cut the beef into 2-inch strips. Marinate with all the beef marinating sauce. Stir in one direction until they become slightly sticky. Set aside. Prepare other ingredients. In a small bowl, combine all the ingredient of the stirring sauce. Boil enough water in one pot and cook the noodles for 3-4 minutes. If you are using dried egg noodles, rinse in cold water and drain. However for fresh egg noodles, drain them directly. In the mean time, heat up around 3 tablespoons of cooking oil until really hot over high fire. Fry garlic until aroma over medium fire and turn up the fire again and fry the beef for 30-50 seconds. Transfer the beef out and leave the oil. Add peppers and onion, fry until slightly soft. Place noodles and return beef strips. Add the stirring sauce and mix well. Serve hot! Nutrition Facts Beef Chow Mein Amount Per Serving Calories 903 Calories from Fat 324 % Daily Value* Fat 36g 55% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Cholesterol 163mg 54% Sodium 1213mg 53% Potassium 969mg 28% Carbohydrates 98g 33% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 43g 86% Vitamin A 3200IU 64% Vitamin C 130.8mg 159% Calcium 94mg 9% Iron 4.9mg 27% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

If you love chow mein, check soy sauce chow mein and beef chow fun. I bet you will love them.