Are you a fellow fan of matcha? If so, let us introduce you to matcha boba or also known as matcha milk tea. This lovely green drink is made with matcha, milk, and tapioca pearls, it’s like an iced matcha latte and so easy to make at home.

What’s matcha boba or matcha milk tea

Matcha boba is made with matcha (Japanese green tea powder), brown sugar tapioca pearls, condensed milk, and milk. It’s sweet from the brown sugar, creamy from the milk, and slightly earthy from the matcha. Together, this green goodness makes a refreshing drink you’ll want to enjoy again and again.

Why we love it

We love the flavor of matcha and this is basically an iced matcha latte.

It’s bright green in color, which makes it even more fun to drink.

It’s so easy to make at home.

We love how refreshing it is compared to other bubble teas. It’s the perfect summer milk tea option!

Matcha boba ingredients

Here are the ingredients you need to make matcha boba:

Tapioca pearls: those round, chewy balls add an extra lovely texture to the creamy milk tea. I use regular or plain boba pearls sweetened with brown sugar.

Brown sugar is used to sweeten the boba pearls. You can also use white sugar or syrup.

Condensed milk: Condensed milk is a type of sweetened milk that has been cooked down and had most of its water content removed, resulting in a thick, sticky, and very sweet liquid. In milk tea, condensed milk is often added to provide a sweet and creamy flavor. If you don't have condensed milk, replace it with syrup.

Matcha powder: Matcha powder is a type of green tea powder that is traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies. But now super popular in baking like bread and cookies. It gives a lovely green color to the milk tea. Another fruit boba drink, honeydew boba also calls for matcha powder to create a lovely deep green color.

Milk: 2% fat whole fresh milk is used this time. You can use half and half cream for an even creamier taste. Oat milk, almond milk can also be used for a vegan version.

Matcha powder

When purchasing matcha powder, it is important to look for high-quality products to ensure that you are getting the most flavor. Following are some tips from us.

ceremonial grade matcha is the highest quality and surely is the top choice for matcha milk tea. But the culinary grade is enough. Both grades have a vibrant green color and a delicate, sweet flavor. Check the origin: Matcha from Japan is generally considered to be the best quality, as the country has a long history of growing and producing matcha. Check the color: High-quality matcha should have a bright, vibrant green color. Avoid matcha that is dull or yellowish in color.

Matcha boba- Matcha milk tea

Ingredients
3 tbsp. cooked tapioca pearls already mixed with brown sugar

2 tsp. matcha powder

1 tbsp. condensed milk

¼ cup warm water

1 cup whole milk

ice cubes Instructions Cook the boba pearls Bring 8 times of water to a boiling and then place tapioca pearls. Read the instruction on the package (find the required time). It may be 20 minutes or 5 minutes. Cover the lid, turn off the fire and let it rest for another required time.

Rinse the boba pearls under running water. Then mix the boba pearls with brown sugar. If you want a more caramelized flavor, heat the brown sugar with boba pearls just like what we did in the video. Matcha mixture Then make your matcha by mixing together hot water, condensed milk, and matcha powder. We use our hand-held frother, but you can also simply use a whisk or fork. Assemble Now we assemble our matcha boba. Grab a cup and add the brown sugar boba to the bottom, then top this with ice cubes, milk, and your matcha mixture.

Is it healthy?

Matcha powder itself does have health benefits, including increased energy, weight loss, lower cholesterol, and improved brain function. Matcha bubble tea also has fewer calories compared to its counterparts. However, because it’s a milk-based drink, it should be enjoyed in moderation.

A strawberry matcha variation

One of our favorite variations is to make a strawberry matcha bubble tea. Adding some strawberry jam not only brings a lovely color to the drink but also a further sour taste to the entire taste profile. For this drink, you don’t include tea. A strawberry matcha latte with boba not only looks great but tastes delicious!

Calories

On average, one serving of matcha milk tea contains 280 calories .

How to make vegan-friendly matcha boba

For vegan matcha milk tea, you’ll need to do two things:

Swap the condensed milk for either vegan condensed milk or your preferred vegan liquid sweetener, including maple syrup or coconut nectar. Use the dairy-free milk of your choice. Soy, coconut, and oat milk are all good options.

For me, I love matcha milk tea with the lovely color, fresh and grassy flavors. It is so easy to make at home. Condensed milk also adds creaminess and sweetness to the drink. Happy cooking.