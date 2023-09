Honeydew milk tea has a lovely green color with a strong fruity taste. To the world of bubble tea, it is as unique as taro milk tea. With its light melon essence and creamy base, honeydew milk tea has become a popular bubble tea flavor for good reason. This sweet drink provides the perfect balance between fruity and creamy. Let’s learn how to make honeydew milk tea from fresh honeydew melon.

What is Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew milk tea is a lovely light green bubble tea that combines the sweetness of honeydew melon with creamy milk tea and chewier tapioca pearls. It is a fruity bubble tea different from the classic milk tea.

Other names: you may find honeydew milk tea with tapioca pearls named honeydew boba or honeydew bubble tea.

Taste of honeydew milk tea

Honeydew milk tea has a creamy, sweet, floral, and fruity taste. Along with the chewy taste of tapioca pearls, it is a lovely dreaming summer color.

The sweetness of honeydew is slightly different from regular syrup or sugar. It is a more complex sweetness with a very faint of flora and bitterness. Personally, I love the bitter taste, feeling quite cool in the sweetness.

The color of the milk tea

Even though, honeydew has a light green color, the light green color of honeydew milk tea is a result of a small amount of matcha powder. You will hard to feel the taste of matcha powder because only a very small amount is used.

Tea choices

Although most of the common tea types including black tea, green tea, and oolong tea can be used to cooperate with honeydew milk tea, my favorite option for honeydew milk tea is jasmine green tea. It has a lovely floral taste which can pair well with the taste of honeydew melon.

Ingredients breakdown

Honeydew Melon - The honeydew melon, whether fresh or in the form of syrup/puree, provides the signature honeydew flavor. It gives the floral, musky melon essence that makes it taste like liquid honeydew.

Honeydew Milk Tea Honeydew milk tea is also known as honeydew boba No ratings yet Print Pin Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 224 kcal Ingredients Tea base 2 jasmine tea bag or 6g jasmine tea leaves

300 ml water water around 90 degree C Boba pearls ¼ cup uncooked boba pearls

water for boil the boba pearls

¼ cup. syrup The milk mixture 1 cup milk

1 cup honeydew melon

1 tsp. matcha powder

1 tbsp. sweetened condensed milk or syrup Instructions Brew the tea Add 90 degree C hot water to jasmine green tea bag and steep for 4 minutes. Remove the tea bag and let the liquid down. Cook the boba pearls Bring 8 times of water to a boiling and then place tapioca pearls. Read the instruction on the package (find the requiring time). It may be 20 minutes or 5 minutes. Cover the lid, turn off the fire and let it rest for another required time.

Rinse the boba pearls under running water. Then mix the boba pearls with syrup or white sugar. Assemble the honeydew milk tea Blend fresh honeydew melon with sweetened condensed milk (or syrup), add milk and matcha powder until really smooth.

Add around 2 tablespoons of cooked tapioca pearls. Load with honeydew cubes (optional) and ice cubes if used. Then pour in the honeydew milk mixture. Stir well before enjoying. Video Nutrition Calories: 224 kcal | Carbohydrates: 42 g | Protein: 6 g | Fat: 4 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.2 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 15 mg | Sodium: 77 mg | Potassium: 416 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 41 g | Vitamin A: 363 IU | Vitamin C: 15 mg | Calcium: 184 mg | Iron: 1 mg

Storage

The melon taste will change very quickly. So we suggest making it fresh. But full honeydew milk tea with tapioca pearls is best consumed immediately for the best texture and flavor. The tapioca pearls will be hardened within 2 or 4 hours.

Calories

For each 300ml cup of honeydew milk tea, it has around 230 calories. But changing the amount of sugar and toppings may decrease or increase the calories.

Recipe FAQ