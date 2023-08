Mango boba or mango milk tea is creamy, healthy, and lovely yellow boba drink. You may hear of lots of boba with lovely colors, taro milk tea with dreaming purple, strawberry with pink, and brown sugar boba with a brown color. Let's learn how to make mango boba at home in three different ways- using fresh mango, mango juice, and mango powder.

What does mango milk tea taste like?

Mango milk tea with boba pearls is a fusion of tropical mango flavor, earthy green tea, and simple syrup (basically pure sugar). The addition of milk softens the sweet, rich mango drink.

To some, the combination of fruit juice and dairy may seem unusual. As a chilled concoction, the blend of mango juice and milk is refreshing and absolutely delicious.

Mango vs Mango powder

Mango milk tea with fresh mango, mango juice, or mango nectar. has a thicker texture than the version with mango powder. Most of the boba stores use mango powder to achieve a more consistent flavor and color.

Why we love this recipe

DIY means saving money: making boba tea from scratch is a cost saver.

Crowdpleaser: your friends and family will be super impressed with this mango milk tea with boba recipe. You'll be passing the recipe around!

Quick and easy: as much as we love being in the kitchen, we also love an easy-to-whip-up recipe like this one. This recipe is made in a few simple steps, and with quick-cooking boba, it is a cinch to make.

Pretty as a picture: the glowy mango juice in a glass is filled with dark tapioca balls. The whole look of the mango bubble tea recipe is intriguing.

Ingredient for Mango Milk Tea

Milk: 2% dairy milk is our go-to for this mango milk tea with boba recipe. If you are making a vegan mango milk tea recipe, try coconut milk (total flavor switch), oat milk, or almond milk. The milk should be chilled when you make up your milk tea.

Sweetener: I use mango nectar which contains simple syrup so I don't add extra sweetener except the brown sugar used to soak the tapioca pearls. Try your mango boba at first to see if any extra syrup is needed. If you want some simple syrup, just place white sugar and water in the same ratio, and simmer until bubbling. Cool down and store in an air-tight container.

Boba: quick-cooking black tapioca pearls are our boba of choice. Go ahead and use the white or clear pearls if you prefer. Tapioca is a gluten and grain-free ingredient. Use popping boba for something a little more experimental.

How to make mango milk tea

Here is our process for making our bubble tea store version of a mango milk tea with boba:

Step 1: Make the tea. Firstly, make up the green tea by steeping the green tea bag in boiling water for about 15 minutes. Once the tea has come to room temperature, remove the tea bag and pop it in the fridge to chill it.

Step 2: Cook the tapioca pearls. Follow the package instructions to cook your DIY boba. The steps we follow involve cooking the boba in boiling water. Once the sunken pearls have boiled for a bit, they will rise and float. At this point, we reduce the heat and allow them to simmer for about 8-10 minutes.

After they have cooked, we run them under cold water to cool them down. We find storing them in a little of the simple syrup keeps them from sticking together.

Step 3: assemble the drink. Spoon the boba pearls into the bottom of a glass. Add the chilled milk and tea to the mango juice and pour the mix over the boba. We love to serve ours over crushed ice cubes. Add a pretty flower to the glass if you like. We love serving our milk tea concoctions with straws just like in a bubble tea shop! Lastly, stir to serve.

Cooking tapioca pearls

Here are a few tips for cooking your boba:

Next, bring your boba to room temperature after straining them. Once cooled down, coat them in simple or maple syrup to prevent sticking.

Importantly, consume them within a day, as cooked tapioca pearls don't last long.

Variations and add-ins

A scoop of coconut or vanilla ice cream.

Make your ice cubes out of milk or frozen mango juice to add flavor and basically prevent the drink from being diluted.

Mango Milk Tea Mango Milk Tea with green tea, boba pearls, milk and brown sugar No ratings yet Print Pin Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Calories: 347 kcal Ingredients tea base 1 green tea bag

150 ml water Boba pearls ¼ cup uncooked boba pearls

water for boil the boba pearls

¼ cup. brown sugar Assemble ½ cup milk

½ cup mango Instructions Brew the tea Add 90 degree C hot water to green tea bag and steep for 4 minutes. Remove the tea bag and let the liquid down. Cook the boba pearls Bring 8 times of water to a boiling and then place tapioca pearls. Read the instruction on the package (find the requiring time). It may be 20 minutes or 5 minutes. Cover the lid, turn off the fire and let it rest for another required time.

Rinse the boba pearls under running water. Then mix the boba pearls with syrup or white sugar. Assemble the mango milk tea Add around 3 tablespoons of boba pearls. Place the mango nectar. Then pour in milk and green tea. Mix well before serving.

I skip syrup because the boba is already soaked with syrup. Taste to see whether you need to add extra syrup. Video Nutrition Calories: 347 kcal | Carbohydrates: 76 g | Protein: 5 g | Fat: 4 g | Saturated Fat: 2 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.2 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 15 mg | Sodium: 71 mg | Potassium: 400 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 75 g | Vitamin A: 1090 IU | Vitamin C: 30 mg | Calcium: 213 mg | Iron: 1 mg

Storage and make-ahead instructions

Make Ahead

Firstly, there are several ways to save time with make-ahead steps. The entire tea can be pre-mixed and chilled without the boba. Alternatively, the green tea, juice, and simple syrup can be made up and stored separately until you are ready to make the drink.

Another key point to remember is that the boba won't last long once cooked. They can become hard quite quickly. Make them as close as possible when you want to serve the drink.

Storage

Keep your mixed mango milk tea for 4 to 6 days in the fridge.