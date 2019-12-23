China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles (Cantonese Chow Mein)

14 Comments

Soy sauce pan – fried noodles or soy sauce chow mein is a famous Cantonese chow mein dish, enjoying a high popularity especially for breakfast time inside China.

Well, this is one of my favorite Cantonese dishes in addition to shrimp dumpling, char Sui bao etc. In Chinese languages, this chow mein recipe is named as “豉油王炒麵”, which literally means pan-fried noodles with premium soy sauces. Usually Hong Kong style thin noodles are called as the main ingredient. And premium soy sauces are responsible for all flavors. If you love this kind of fried noodles, try beef chow fun, which rice noodles are called instead of egg noodles.

Cantonese chow mein is slightly different from regular chow mein. The crucial step for successful Cantonese chow mein is to fry the noodles firstly in wok until slightly crispy and dry. This helps to remove extra water and make the noodles dry and aromatic (干香).

Cook’s Note

Choose the right type of noodles. For common Chinese chow mein, they are two large groups, the first one is egg noodles (commonly used in Northern China and work perfectly with sauces). And the second is Cantonese Chow Mein, which is much drier and thinner, working best with crisper chow mein.

Cook the noodles shorter than the instruction listed on the bag. Depending on the size of the noodles you are using. If you using Cantonese style chow mein, cook the noodles for 1 minute and separate the noodle thread during boiling process. Or you can simple soak the noodles with hot boiling water for several minutes. 

When cook the noodles in wok, use middle or middle to slow fire to avoid sticky. 

When frying the onions, use high fire so there is only aroma but no water released.  But slow down the fire as long as the sauce is added to avoid sticking. 

I highly recommend adding salt at the very last if necessary,  since different brands of soy sauce present different salty level. More importantly, all of the ingredients need lower sodium flavoring to keep the original faint sweetness and aroma. So I did not mix salt in the stir fry sauce and found out the noodles taste just fine for me. If you pursue a slightly stronger flavor or your soy sauce is low sodium, sprinkle a very tiny pinch of salt.

This is a very basic version and we can make delicious soy sauce fried noodles with the minimum and common ingredients. This basic version is also vegan friendly. In addition, oyster sauce or fish sauce can be good seasonings and you can also add chicken, beef, or other protein as raw ingredients to rich the dish. 

Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles (Cantonese Chow Mein)
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Cantonese comfort dish--soy sauce fried nice also known as soy sauce chow mein.
Course: Breakfast, staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: noodles, Pan Fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 335 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 100 g dried egg noodles , thinner ones are better
  • 1 cup bean sprouts remove the roots , cut into sections
  • 6 blanched chives , cut into sections
  • 3 green onions , shredded
  • 1/4 white onion
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil , divided
  • pinch of salt , if necessary
Mixed Sauce
Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boiling and cook the noodles for 1 minute. During the process, separate the noodles. Transfer the noodles out and drain.

  2. In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients of the sauce and set aside.

  3. Add around 2 tablespoon of oil in wok and slow down the fire, fry until the noodles becomes dry and crispy. However this is only optional if you want a real Cantonese flavor. You can skip this to make a regular chow mein recipe. Transfer the noodles out.

  4. Turn up the fire and add another tablespoon of oil, add onion and the white sections of green onions in.

  5. Place noodles back, add blanched chive, spring onions and drizzle the sauce. Mix well. Sprinkle some salt if necessary. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts
Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles (Cantonese Chow Mein)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 335 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 15g 23%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 42mg 14%
Sodium 1486mg 62%
Potassium 221mg 6%
Total Carbohydrates 40g 13%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 3g
Protein 10g 20%
Vitamin A 7.2%
Vitamin C 14.2%
Calcium 4.6%
Iron 10.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments

  3. Wow, that’s really easy. I eat chow mein about once a week from my local street food vendor. I’ve watched and stolen his recipe so I can make it at home – but it is much more complicated than this recipe. I can wait to give this a try! So easy!

    Reply

    • Yep, there are many chow mein noodles in China and this version with soy sauce is really easy, but comes out great. This dish is quite popular in Cantonese cuisine. Just go ahead and enjoy!

      Reply

  5. Hi Elaine, lovely recipes, can I ask, could I add chicken to this recipe ? would I marinade the chicken and cook it first then add to the chow mein at the end ?
    Thank you in advance

    Reply

    • Hi Tilly,
      Sure, you can add chicken. Marinade it firstly and fry until almost down. And then mix with the chow mein at last. However do not let the liquid spoil the chow mein. Happy cooking ahead!

      Reply

  6. thank you,thank you, I love your recipe, I am peruvian american , and in peru we have the cantonese food and I think is the best chinese food , I love your recipes and I making each one, awsome !!

    Reply

  7. a very perfect superior light soya sauce fried noodles i also cook similars like yours with added hoisin sauce and light soya mix. yummy.

    Reply

  8. Your way of presenting these recipes should be a model for Pinterest. I really like the recipes and your direct clean way of presenting

    Reply

    • Thanks Mike. English is not my first language. Basically I am just trying my best to get myself understood. Glad to hear such a comment from you.

      Reply

