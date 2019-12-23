Soy sauce pan – fried noodles or soy sauce chow mein is a famous Cantonese chow mein dish, enjoying a high popularity especially for breakfast time inside China.
Well, this is one of my favorite Cantonese dishes in addition to shrimp dumpling, char Sui bao etc. In Chinese languages, this chow mein recipe is named as “豉油王炒麵”, which literally means pan-fried noodles with premium soy sauces. Usually Hong Kong style thin noodles are called as the main ingredient. And premium soy sauces are responsible for all flavors. If you love this kind of fried noodles, try beef chow fun, which rice noodles are called instead of egg noodles.
Cantonese chow mein is slightly different from regular chow mein. The crucial step for successful Cantonese chow mein is to fry the noodles firstly in wok until slightly crispy and dry. This helps to remove extra water and make the noodles dry and aromatic (干香).
Cook’s Note
Choose the right type of noodles. For common Chinese chow mein, they are two large groups, the first one is egg noodles (commonly used in Northern China and work perfectly with sauces). And the second is Cantonese Chow Mein, which is much drier and thinner, working best with crisper chow mein.
Cook the noodles shorter than the instruction listed on the bag. Depending on the size of the noodles you are using. If you using Cantonese style chow mein, cook the noodles for 1 minute and separate the noodle thread during boiling process. Or you can simple soak the noodles with hot boiling water for several minutes.
When cook the noodles in wok, use middle or middle to slow fire to avoid sticky.
When frying the onions, use high fire so there is only aroma but no water released. But slow down the fire as long as the sauce is added to avoid sticking.
I highly recommend adding salt at the very last if necessary, since different brands of soy sauce present different salty level. More importantly, all of the ingredients need lower sodium flavoring to keep the original faint sweetness and aroma. So I did not mix salt in the stir fry sauce and found out the noodles taste just fine for me. If you pursue a slightly stronger flavor or your soy sauce is low sodium, sprinkle a very tiny pinch of salt.
This is a very basic version and we can make delicious soy sauce fried noodles with the minimum and common ingredients. This basic version is also vegan friendly. In addition, oyster sauce or fish sauce can be good seasonings and you can also add chicken, beef, or other protein as raw ingredients to rich the dish.
- 100 g dried egg noodles , thinner ones are better
- 1 cup bean sprouts remove the roots , cut into sections
- 6 blanched chives , cut into sections
- 3 green onions , shredded
- 1/4 white onion
- 3 tbsp. cooking oil , divided
- pinch of salt , if necessary
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 1 tsp. water
- 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
-
Bring a large pot of water to a boiling and cook the noodles for 1 minute. During the process, separate the noodles. Transfer the noodles out and drain.
-
In a small bowl, mix all the ingredients of the sauce and set aside.
-
Add around 2 tablespoon of oil in wok and slow down the fire, fry until the noodles becomes dry and crispy. However this is only optional if you want a real Cantonese flavor. You can skip this to make a regular chow mein recipe. Transfer the noodles out.
-
Turn up the fire and add another tablespoon of oil, add onion and the white sections of green onions in.
-
Place noodles back, add blanched chive, spring onions and drizzle the sauce. Mix well. Sprinkle some salt if necessary. Serve immediately.
Comments
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
these noodles look seriously delicious.. definitely know what im making for dinner tonight! love it!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Thalia for the kind words.
[email protected] Well Floured Kitchen says
What a simple and delicious meal- pinned! Beautiful photos!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Sherri. Yes, I love the simplicity too.
Zhou says
Wow, that’s really easy. I eat chow mein about once a week from my local street food vendor. I’ve watched and stolen his recipe so I can make it at home – but it is much more complicated than this recipe. I can wait to give this a try! So easy!
Elaine Luo says
Yep, there are many chow mein noodles in China and this version with soy sauce is really easy, but comes out great. This dish is quite popular in Cantonese cuisine. Just go ahead and enjoy!
KP Kwan says
Like the simplicity and easy to follow instruction. Ingredients are easy to get anywhere.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks KP. Simple food is really so comforting in busy days.
Tilly says
Hi Elaine, lovely recipes, can I ask, could I add chicken to this recipe ? would I marinade the chicken and cook it first then add to the chow mein at the end ?
Thank you in advance
Elaine says
Hi Tilly,
Sure, you can add chicken. Marinade it firstly and fry until almost down. And then mix with the chow mein at last. However do not let the liquid spoil the chow mein. Happy cooking ahead!
Maritza Griffiths says
thank you,thank you, I love your recipe, I am peruvian american , and in peru we have the cantonese food and I think is the best chinese food , I love your recipes and I making each one, awsome !!
George Anakotta says
a very perfect superior light soya sauce fried noodles i also cook similars like yours with added hoisin sauce and light soya mix. yummy.
Mike Turnbull says
Your way of presenting these recipes should be a model for Pinterest. I really like the recipes and your direct clean way of presenting
Elaine says
Thanks Mike. English is not my first language. Basically I am just trying my best to get myself understood. Glad to hear such a comment from you.
Cara says
Best recipe I’ve found for these!!A*
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Cara.
Lea says
I have been looking all over for a recipe for Cantonese pan fried noodles. When I was a kid, I used to get these all the time at this restaurant that was a couple miles from my house. That restaurant closed when I was in middle school, and I haven’t had them since. I’ve tried ordering them in restaurants, but nothing came close. Your recipe is absolutely perfect and just like the noodles that I loved so much. Thank you for posting this!
Elaine says
Yes, Lea. Cantonese soy sauce noodle is slightly different from regular chow mein. The noodles should be pre-fried until crispy. I am so glad to read your comment showing that someone really understand it.