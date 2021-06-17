China Sichuan Food

Easy beef and garlic stir fry (蒜香牛肉粒). This is a very popular beef dish in Chinese restaurants. You will never know that the whole garlic cloves can be the best parts of dishes. Sometimes, we add garlic cloves in hot broths or simmered dishes like this claypot chicken wings. They perform so well as a side ingredient, even better than working as aromatics.

This is a very easy and simple recipe require no special skills. But it presents great flavors.

Use high fire during the whole process and try to shorten the cooking time.

Mix all the ingredients except sesame oil in a small bowl until well mixed. And then add mix in sesame oil.

Add the steak to a hot pan, the cook for 3 minutes. Turn as you regular way. Transfer out and cut the steak into cubes around 1.5 cm squares.

In another wok, add oil and then fry the garlic cloves until slightly browned on surface.

Place beef cubes and red onion in.  Fry for another 1 minutes. Pour the sauce, mix well. Serve hot!

Servings: 2
Calories: 324 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 whole garlic , peeled
  • 200 g beef steak
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1/4 red onion , cut into pieces
  • 2 green onions or scallion , cut into sections
! Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 small pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. Shaoxing cooking wine
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce , optional
  • 1 tsp. corn starch
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
  1. Add the steak to a hot pan, the cook for 3 minutes. Turn as you regular way. Transfer out and cut the steak into cubes around 1.5 cm squares.

  2. In another wok, add oil and then fry the garlic cloves until slightly browned on surface.

  3. Place beef cubes and red onion in.  Fry for another 1 minutes. Pour the sauce, add chopped green onion and mix well. Serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 324 Calories from Fat 216
% Daily Value*
Fat 24g37%
Saturated Fat 7g44%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 61mg20%
Sodium 668mg29%
Potassium 321mg9%
Carbohydrates 6g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 21g42%
Vitamin A 16IU0%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 20mg2%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
