Easy beef and garlic stir fry (蒜香牛肉粒). This is a very popular beef dish in Chinese restaurants. You will never know that the whole garlic cloves can be the best parts of dishes. Sometimes, we add garlic cloves in hot broths or simmered dishes like this claypot chicken wings. They perform so well as a side ingredient, even better than working as aromatics.

This is a very easy and simple recipe require no special skills. But it presents great flavors.

Cook’s Note

Use high fire during the whole process and try to shorten the cooking time.

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients except sesame oil in a small bowl until well mixed. And then add mix in sesame oil.

Add the steak to a hot pan, the cook for 3 minutes. Turn as you regular way. Transfer out and cut the steak into cubes around 1.5 cm squares.

In another wok, add oil and then fry the garlic cloves until slightly browned on surface.

Place beef cubes and red onion in. Fry for another 1 minutes. Pour the sauce, mix well. Serve hot!

