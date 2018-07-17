Quick and healthy vegetarian mei fun with bok choy, eggs, and shiitake mushroom.

Stir-frying vegetable, eggs and meats with staple food is a very popular Chinese cooking method. Including chow fun, chow mei, fried rice and fried mei fun. All of those dishes are extremely convenient and quick. More importantly, they are super delicious. They are good ending for the leftover ingredients in your fridge.

The most famous and popular in Southern China is fried mei fun might be “新洲炒米粉”, which is also named as Singapore style fried mei fun. In other places of China, we are more freestyle concerning about a chow fun dish.

Cook’s Note

For most of Chinese style mei fun dish, we recommend Taiwanese thin rice noodles (新竹米粉). You can try to search it in local Asian stores. If that variety can not be found, this Vietnamese Rice Stick can be a good substitute. It is quite important to know that the cooking method or time might be slightly different based on the brands. Remember to read the package firstly. Compare vegetables and meat with lots of tissues helping absorb flavors, mei fun itself is blank evenly after cooking. Ground spices can stick to the rice noodle and make them quite tasty.

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 garlic cloves

2 bok choy, cut into small pieces

2 shiitake mushroom, cut into small strips

1/4 bell pepper, cut into small pieces

2 servings thin rice noodles (50g)

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. light soy sauce + 1 tsp. dark soy sauce

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder or other your personal favorite spice

Steps

Pre-soak the thin rice noodles with hot water until soft. Or you can cook the noodles in hot boiling water according to the instruction on the package (pan-frying). Transfer out and drain. Whisk egg with salt in a small bowl with a tiny pinch of salt.

Heat around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in wok until really hot. Pour in egg liquid and break into smaller pieces using chopstick or a spatula. Transfer the eggs out and keep the oil in the work.

Add chopped garlic, fry until aromatic and then place fresh ingredients including shiitake mushrooms, bok choy and red peppers. Fry until those ingredients becomes slightly soft.

Add the rice noodles in and the eggs. Add light soy sauce, sugar, dark soy sauce and salt. Sprinkle five spice powder and mix well quickly.