Kung Pao Tofu is a vegan version developed from Kung Pao Chicken which gets the same popularity with Mapo tofu in worldwide. And surely it is a dish I make from time to time.

Tofu is always considered as a good replacement for meat in many Chinese dishes. And it is the best partner of lots of Szechuan style stir fire sauce like kung pao sauce 宫保汁(gōng)(bǎo)(zhī) and fish flavor sauce (鱼香汁).

For all vegan readers: Kung pao sauce is great for almost all chunky vegetables. Besides this kung pao tofu, you still have other options like Kung pao mushroom, Kung pao cauliflower and Kung pao Lotus root.

Ingredients

1 pound firm tofu or extra firm tofu

3 tablespoons vegetable cooking oil

1 green pepper, cut into small pieces

1 red pepper sliced

3 to 5 dried red chili pepper (I use whole pieces to reduce the hotness)

⅛ teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorn

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch root ginger sliced

2 leek scallions, cut the white part into small sections

1 tbsp. roasted peanuts

Stir-fry Sauce:

½ tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

a small pinch of salt (around 1 teaspoon)

1 inch ginger grated

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 tablespoons water

2 teaspoon sugar

Cut tofu into 2cm dices, add oil and then fry the tofu pieces over medium fire until golden on one side.

Then turn over and make them golden brown on four sides.

In your wok, hot oil and fry dried red pepper and Sichuan peppercorn until aroma. Place garlic, ginger and half of the leek onion sections and keep frying over slow fire for half a minute.

Place tofu and pepper pieces in.

Slightly stir the kung pao sauce so there is no starch sticking to the bottom. Pour in the sauce and give everything a big stir fry to make every piece well-coated. Ad toasted peanuts and the remaining leek onion sections. Mix well and serve immediately.

My favorite way for serving those kung pao tofu is steamed rice. But it can be served with noodles or steamed buns too.