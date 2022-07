Easy, light and super healthy steamed chicken with wood ear mushroom and dried lily flower. This dish might be quite strange if you never tried. Sounds quite plain but it has a lovely light flavor and crunchy texture.

What's wood ear mushrooms

Wood ear mushroom (木耳) is a very popular ingredient in Chinese cuisine. It is super beneficial to our body. It is widely loved because of the either crunchy or soft (after long time stewing) texture.

What's Dried Lily flower

Dried lily flower also known as dried golden needle. It has a lovely yellow color and a dedicate light musky aroma. It is widely used in soups, stews and moo shu dishes.

dried lily flower

Steamed chicken is one of my favorite dish in hot summer days. One of my quickest and top version is to steam chicken only with ginger and scallion. With this larger chunk or whole chicken, no starch is added so they have stronger flavor from the original chicken. Sometimes, chicken, usually small pieces, are steamed with starch coated and presents a more tender texture like steamed chicken with black bean sauce. They are two methods usually loved in my kitchen. What's your favorite way?

Ingredients

500g chicken , whole chicken |cut into chunks.

20 dried lily flower

10 wood ear mushrooms

chopped red pepper

chopped green onion

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

dash of pepper

1 thumb ginger

Instructions

Rehydrate Wood Ear Mushroom and dried lily flower | Soak wood ear mushroom and dried lily flower in cold water, soak for 30 minutes. If the lily flower has hard ends, remove them.

Cut younger chicken into large chunks and then marinate with salt, soy sauce, oyster sauce, ginger and white pepper. Cover and set aside. In fridge if in hot summer days.

Clean the wood ear mushroom and dried lily completely and then mix them in the chicken marinating bowl to get some basic flavors.

Transfer all of the content to a plate and set up the steamer. Steam for 12 to 15 minutes. If the chicken is over 1 year, then need to steam at least 30 minutes.

You can add some chopped red chili pepper and green onion to decorate and enhance the flavor. But the dish itself is good enough especially the juice.