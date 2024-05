1 shares





Soy sauce fried rice, with its dark color and savory taste, is a food from my childhood. My mom always loved to make it, sometimes with other ingredients or simply with green onions. Soy sauce and rice are the best combinations for me.

I love introducing this version without eggs because most fried rice recipes call for scrambled eggs. However, eggs have a strong flavor influence on ingredients. If you want to taste the pure taste of soy sauce, this is the recipe you should try.

The traditional way of making soy sauce fried rice is lard or other animal fat. But I found my secret ingredient as a substitute- butter. Melt butter can provide a flavor that covers every grain and works perfectly with soy sauce.

However, you can use vegetable oil to make it into vegan fried rice, which is still good, although not so outstanding.

My tips for soy sauce fried rice

Use long-grain leftover rice and slightly reduce the water amount when cooking the rice. My favorite choices are jasmine and Bastimc rice. Combine light soy sauce with dark soy sauce to achieve the best color balance.

Ingredients

2 servings of rice, try to use leftover long-grain rice

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

2 scallions, chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp. butter

salt

pepper

How to make soy sauce fried rice

Melt butter in a pan over low heat, then add garlic and scallion whites and fry until aromatic. Keep the pan on low heat so the ingredients don’t burn.

Place leftover rice in, use your turnner to press the rice while stirring can help to break the large bumps.

When the rice is thoroughly heated, add both dark soy sauce and light soy sauce.

Then seasoning with salt and pepper and sprinkle green onions.

What to serve with

For all fried rice recipes, I love to serve it with balanced vegetables or a light Chinese soup.

Another popular version is to serve it with different types of bubble tea.