Chinese Button Mushroom Soup

4 ingredients button mushroom soup that can much better than meat soups. I meet the wonderful juice of button mushroom in the BBQ restaurants. The mushrooms are roasted with medium fire and around 1/2 tablespoon of juice coming out. We suppose to drink the juice firstly before the mushrooms. The juice is so sweet and full of umami. So I get this way of making this super super easy and yummy button mushroom soup.

Chinese soups (tomato egg drop soup, lotus root soup, mung bean soup), unlike the creamy western soups, are quite light and play roles similar to drinks and beverages. Although the ingredient list seems quite short and common, they bring fabulous flavors. The soup can be served directly or use as a basic mushroom stock for noodle soups or other stews.

Instructions

Wash the mushrooms. Add some vegetable cooking oil and fry the mushrooms surface down so the bottom shape can help to hold the juice. Use slowest fire during the process to avoid burnt bottom.

Break the mushrooms into smaller pieces with a scoop. Place in 3 slices of ginger and 4-5 green onion sections. Fry until aromatic.

Add around 800ml water. Bring to boil, season with salt, light soy sauce and white pepper.

Super easy Chinese button mushroom soup

Servings: 3
Calories: 60 kcal
Ingredients
  • 10 button mushrooms , ends removed
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 4 slices ginger
  • 4 scallion sections
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • dash of white pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
Instructions

  1. Clean the mushrooms and remove the ends. Add some vegetable cooking oil and fry the mushrooms surface down so the bottom shape can help to hold the juice. Use slowest fire during the process to avoid burnt bottom.

  2. Break the mushrooms into smaller pieces with a scoop. Place in 3 slices of ginger and 4-5 green onion sections. Fry until aromatic.

  3. Add around 800ml to 1 L water. Bring to boil, season with salt, light soy sauce and white pepper.

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 60 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Fat 5g8%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Sodium 597mg26%
Potassium 223mg6%
Carbohydrates 2g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 3mg0%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

