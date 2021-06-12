4 ingredients button mushroom soup that can much better than meat soups. I meet the wonderful juice of button mushroom in the BBQ restaurants. The mushrooms are roasted with medium fire and around 1/2 tablespoon of juice coming out. We suppose to drink the juice firstly before the mushrooms. The juice is so sweet and full of umami. So I get this way of making this super super easy and yummy button mushroom soup.

Chinese soups (tomato egg drop soup, lotus root soup, mung bean soup), unlike the creamy western soups, are quite light and play roles similar to drinks and beverages. Although the ingredient list seems quite short and common, they bring fabulous flavors. The soup can be served directly or use as a basic mushroom stock for noodle soups or other stews.

Instructions

Wash the mushrooms. Add some vegetable cooking oil and fry the mushrooms surface down so the bottom shape can help to hold the juice. Use slowest fire during the process to avoid burnt bottom.

Break the mushrooms into smaller pieces with a scoop. Place in 3 slices of ginger and 4-5 green onion sections. Fry until aromatic.

Add around 800ml water. Bring to boil, season with salt, light soy sauce and white pepper.