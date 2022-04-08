China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Sichuan Hot Tofu

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A hot and additive Sichuan hot tofu. I believe most of you love Mapo tofu and consider it is one of the best dishes in Sichuan cuisine. I am happy to share my new inventions. Recently I visited a vegan restaurants and taste how great tofu can be with this cooking method.

Sichuan Hot Tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

I used to love cook tofu with salt and pepper but this one is my favorite. Tofu is firstly pan-fried to get crispy surface. Meanwhile it helps to remove the water content, which further creating a best chance of absorbing flavors and seasoning. This is a very similar theory with pan-fried dishes, like pan-fried green beans, dry fried cauliflowers. Then the fried tofu is tossed quickly in aromatics and chili powder, make it even hotter and profound in flavor.

Adding coriander is a super lovely idea for this recipe. It enables the tofu with high level of aromatics. However, the adding time should be at the ending of then heating process to avoid killing the fresh coriander.

Sichuan Hot Tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

I used to toss pan-fried tofu with mixed seasonings to make a super easy salt and pepper tofu. That’s one is super easy and can match with the original aroma of soy beans. However, this one is quite different as the main flavors comes of aromatics. Soy bean taste is almost covered.

Cook’s Note

  • I recommend using regular tofu for this recipe. In the process of pan-frying, the water will be removed which further leaving tiny holes inside the tofu pieces. This small holes work good for flavor absorbing. But tender tofu can’t work too because it is so easy to break.
  • To get a lovely crispy outside and soft inside tofu, the tofu pieces should be thick (around 0.8 to 1cm).

Instructions

Cut tofu into 0.8 to 1 cm thick pieces. Square or rectangle works fine.

Heat oil in wok, place the tofu pieces in and then let them stay for 3-5 minutes until one side becomes slightly browned and hardened. Then turn over and fry the other side. Fry the tofu pieces until crispy and slightly browned on both sides. Transfer out.

Sichuan hot tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

If there are extra oil in the pan, discard extra oil and leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan. Fry chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn with slow fire and then add ginger, garlic and red onion. Fry until aromatic.

Sichuan hot tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Return the pan-fried tofu. Add sugar, which is the key point of this dish, pepper peppers and cumin powder. A simpler way is to use a barbecue mix.

Sichuan hot tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Quickly mix well and serve hot!

Sichuan hot tofu|chinasichuanfood.com
Sichuan Hot Tofu|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sichuan Hot Tofu
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
 

Sichuan Mala hot tofu toasted with a typical Sichuan flavor.

Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Mala, Sichuan, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 226 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 400 g regular tofu
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 5 chili peppers , cut into halves
  • 1 inch ginger , diced
  • 4 cloves garlic , diced
  • 1/8 red onion , cut into small pieces
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. chilli powder
  • 1 tsp. cumin powder
Instructions

  1. Cut tofu into 0.8 to 1 cm thick pieces.

  2. Heat oil in wok, place the tofu pieces in and then let them stay for 3-5 minutes until one side becomes slightly browned and hardened. Then turn over and fry the other side. Fry the tofu pieces until crispy and slightly browned on both sides. Transfer out.

  3. If there are extra oil in the pan, discard extra oil and leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan. Fry chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn with slow fire and then add ginger, garlic and red onion. Fry until aromatic. Add pan-fried tofu.

  4. Quickly mix well and serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Hot Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 226 Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Fat 11g17%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat 6g
Monounsaturated Fat 3g
Sodium 614mg27%
Potassium 260mg7%
Carbohydrates 16g5%
Fiber 5g21%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 20g40%
Vitamin A 2554IU51%
Vitamin C 3mg4%
Calcium 311mg31%
Iron 6mg33%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sichuan hot tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

 

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。