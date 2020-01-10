China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Barbecue Spice Mix

Very additive mixed barbecue spice and a Sichuan dry dipping based on the spice mix.

Recently I always cook lamb since it is quit cold now. And I get a comment asking about the dry spice mix served in Sichuan hot pot restaurant. So I think it might be the right time to introduce the barbecue spice mix we usually used. This is a very basic version, based on that different types of variations can be added to from different flavors. For example, if this mix is used along with lambs, more roughly toasted cumin can be a good idea to emphasize the flavor of cumin.

In Sichuan, we call this mixed spice as a dry dipping sauce (干碟). It can enhance the flavor of meat and offal greatly. Previously, I introduced the spice infused lamb with a very basic version of this mixed spice. I love to make a very small batch usually about 1 or 2 bottles. It can be also used as barbecue spice for vegetables and lamb skewers. Usually soy flour (黄豆粉) is added to the basic spice mix in order to enhance the flavor and reduce the hotness. Another extremely ingredient for restaurant style Sichuan dry mixing dipping is MSG. Monosodium glutamate (味[wèi]精[jīng]): monosodium glutamate is a very popular seasoning in Sichuan cuisine. It is essentially used as a taste enhancer and is said to impart a sixth sense, known as savory (鲜(xiān)), in addition to the five basic tastes (sweet, spicy, bitter, sour and salty). You can use chicken powder to replace monosodium glutamate. Chicken powder(鸡(jī)精(jīng)): usage of chicken powder is very similar to monosodium glutamate. You will need to use one of the two at least or prepare both for the best result.

Instructions

Sichuan dipping sauce | Wash soy beans and drain completely and fry over slowest fire for around 10 to 15 minutes until the beans are well cooked. Add sugar Blend to powder.

Mix 1 tablespoon of spice mix and 1/2 tablespoon of soy flour and 1/2 teaspoon of MSG. Mix well. That’s a very basic Sichuan style dry dipping sauce. Adding soy flour can enhance the flavor and reduce the hotness.

Sichuan Style Barbecue Mix
Prep Time
10 mins
 

Sichuan style Barbecue mix and dry dipping sauce

Course: seasonings
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: dry rub, mixed spices
Servings: 20
Calories: 54 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 cup Sichuan pepper flakes , you can make this with the same instruction in How to make Chinese red oil.
  • 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 tbsp. cumin seeds
  • 1/2 tbsp. fennel seeds
  • 2 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
  • 3/4 cup nuts , peanuts and walnuts (cashew can work fine too)
  • 1 star anise
  • 1 small piece Chinese cinnamon
  • 1 small piece dried tangerine , optional
  • 1 small piece sand ginger , optional
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. ginger powder
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder
Instructions

  1. Toast peanut and walnut with slow fire. Set aside to cool down.

  2. Toast Sichuan peppercorn, fennel and cumin seeds over slowest fire until aromatic.

  3. Place toasted peanuts, walnut, sesame seeds and all the other ingredients expect pepper flakes in a blender. Blend until fine and smooth.

  4. Add pepper flakes, ginger powder and garlic powder, sugar and salt in. Continue blend for a while to mix well. Break well and then slightly cool, contained in air-tight bag or container.

Sichuan dry dipping

  1. ix 1 tablespoon of spice mix and 1/2 tablespoon of soy flour and 1/2 teaspoon of MSG. Mix well. That’s a very basic Sichuan style dry dipping sauce. Adding soy flour can enhance the flavor and reduce the hotness.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition labels are calculated based on almost every tablespoon of the mixed spice. 

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Style Barbecue Mix
Amount Per Serving
Calories 54 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 4g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 146mg 6%
Potassium 87mg 2%
Total Carbohydrates 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 0.3%
Vitamin C 0.2%
Calcium 3.4%
Iron 7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chinese Pantry

