Introduce a very simple but one of the greatest side ingredients in Chinese cuisine — Soy flour (黄豆粉).

If you ever visit Sichuan, there is a very famous street food- sticky rice balls with soy flour. When I was young, we make sticky rice cake every year to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. This is only a local custom since in other places, mooncake is considered to be the representative food for mid-autumn festival. Sticky rice is cooked until soften and then with smashed with two large round pins. After the repetition of smashing, the sticky rice becomes quite dense and chewy. Then the pancake are served directly or simply pan-fried, serving with the best partner soy flour.

Soy flour has a strong natural aroma and sugar can enhance it greatly. So we usually add a very small amount of sugar during the blending. The most common usage of soy flour is to coat sticky rice balls or other cake. Another creative way is to add it to dry dippings.

Instructions

Wash the soy beans completely and then drain.

Transfer the soy bean to a small pan and fry the soy beans over slow fire for around 15 to 20 minutes until dry and crispy again. Set aside to cool down.

Blend until very smooth with sugar . For a finer texture, you can use stainer to remove any lumps. But this is not a problem as long as the beans are well cooked and the blender is strong enough.