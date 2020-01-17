China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

How to Make Soy Flour

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Introduce a very simple but one of the greatest side ingredients in Chinese cuisine — Soy flour (黄豆粉).

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com

If you ever visit Sichuan, there is a very famous street food- sticky rice balls with soy flour. When I was young, we make sticky rice cake every year to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. This is only a local custom since in other places, mooncake is considered to be the representative food for mid-autumn festival. Sticky rice is cooked until soften and then with smashed with two large round pins. After the repetition of smashing, the sticky rice becomes quite dense and chewy. Then the pancake are served directly or simply pan-fried, serving with the best partner soy flour.

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com

Soy flour has a strong natural aroma and sugar can enhance it greatly. So we usually add a very small amount of sugar during the blending. The most common usage of soy flour is to coat sticky rice balls or other cake. Another creative way is to add it to dry dippings.

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

Wash the soy beans completely and then drain.

Transfer the soy bean to a small pan and fry the soy beans over slow fire for around 15 to 20 minutes until dry and crispy again. Set aside to cool down.

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com

Blend until very smooth with sugar . For a finer texture, you can use stainer to remove any lumps. But this is not a problem as long as the beans are well cooked and the blender is strong enough.

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
How to make soy flour

How to make soy flour at home

Ingredients
  • 1 cup soy beans
  • 2 tbsp sugar
Instructions

  1. Wash the soy beans completely and then drain.

  2. Transfer the soy bean to a small pan and fry the soy beans over slow fire for around 15 to 20 minutes until dry and crispy again. Set aside to cool down.

  3. Blend until very smooth with sugar . For a finer texture, you can use stainer to remove any lumps. But this is not a problem as long as the beans are well cooked and the blender is strong enough.

how to make soy flour|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。