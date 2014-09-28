Chinese pickled mustard green is quite similar to Vietnam dưa chua is a featured ingredients in many Chinese cuisine especially in Shangdong and Sichuan cuisine.
In Szechuan cuisine, pickled vegetables are hidden stars. They are not as famous as Kung pao chicken, twice cooked pork or Mapo tofu, but they are side ingredients for many yummy dishes like Szechuan boiled fish with pickled vegetables.
When I was still a child, my grandmother grew several different types of mustards including this mustard green (Chinese leaves mustard 芥菜) and mustard with large stem (大头菜). The former one was pickled directly and the later one was cut into shreds and sun dried before storing in the jars. Each time, when the fresh pickled vegetables were ready, the aroma filled the whole room and we were all expecting yummy dishes out of them.
This indeed is a very easy and simple but there are several tips I need to share. I am using a large glass jar and I pick around 4 trees each time.
- How to choose mustard green for pickling recipes
For pickling, I would recommend choose matured ones with some stem than younger ones because they usually have stronger taste and contains less water.
- How to prepare the container-jar
No matter you are using a glassy jar or Earthenware jar; soak it with boiling water (really hot waters) for around 10 minutes. Drain and set aside. It is really important to use oil-free and water free tool to take some of the pickled mustard greens out.
- How long can this pickled mustard green keep?
It can be kept for around 6 months, so you can make a large batch once. But all the mustard green should be soaked in the water, so you will need a large container.
Pickled Mustard Green is a really important ingredients for many yummy Chinese dishes and it is very popular in Chinese cuisine.
- 1 kg mustard greens
- Boiled water as needed
- 2.5 tablespoons salt
- 1 large airtight glass jar
- 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn seeds , optional
Separate the mustard green or cut into large chunks and rinse in running water. Discard any dirt leaves.
Lay the washed mustard greens in a clean gridiron or anything similar to dry the water. Turn over several times and make sure that there is no water on the surface. I would suggest air-drying for around 12 hours until the leaves begins to wither.
Prepare the glass gar: wash the gar with boiling water and then set aside to drain.
Transfer the withered mustard green in a large bowl. Rub the leaves with salt until they are totally withered and begin to loose water. Transfer the mustard green leaves in the glass jar.
Place 1 teaspoon of Sichuan peppercorn seeds and remaining salt in the jar. Pour water to soak all the leaves. Use a weigh to make sure the mustard greens are soaked in water.
Cover the jar completely, move to shade place and wait for 7 to 15 days until the water becomes bright yellowish green (the time is based on room temperature, the warmer, the shorter).
Taste it to see whether it is ready. The well- picked mustard green should be salty and slightly sour.
It is really important to use oil-free and water free tool to take some of the pickled mustard greens out.
For healthy consideration, adding some vitamin C to the jar can help to reduce nitrite content.
Comments
Lucy says
once it’s done pickling, do you keep in fridge or at room temp?
Elaine says
Cool places in the room.
May says
My mom is Fukieinese. She did all the steps you mentioned to make pickled mustard. But I remember she would cook a tablespoon of rice with lots of water. Then use the water of the boiled rice to soak the salted mustard.
She waited until the water cools off before mixing it into the container with salted mustard.
In a Kimchi recipe I noticed boiled rice water is also used to make Kimchi.
Do you know what the function of the boiled rice water is in the pickling of mustard green and Kimchi?
Does it increase the process of fermentation in both?
Elaine says
We use cooked rice glue in kimchi to help the seasonings stick on the cabbage. But we do not use it in pickle mustard green traditionally.
Le Lian says
The cooled boiled rice water is supposed to provide a good environment for growing bacteria good for the guts
Katrina says
Hi Elaine, I love your recipes! Most recently tested is wonton (last week) and they all turned out amazing.
I tried making pickled mustard greens about approx. a month ago. I think I went a little heavy handed with the sea salt, and the sundrying of the leaves at the time…
Over the one month period, I noticed that there’s a cloudy ring (for a lack of words) at the bottom of my jars. The brine turns somewhat slimy, and significantly reduced (probably to rehydrate the leaves).
I did taste a small piece; it was slightly sour, quite salty and had the unique peppery taste of mustard greens and peppercorns.
I’m unsure if the above signs are something to be concerned? Should I top up the jar with more salted water?
Thank you so much, and can’t wait to use it with pork belly!
Elaine says
Sorry, I do not think I understand what’s the meaning of a cloudy ring. Can you drop me a picture on facebook or ins?
Mic says
I can not find mustard greens anywhere 🙁 do you think bok choy would be a good substitute?
Elaine says
Mic,
Bok Choy seems not a good option for me.
bí quyết nấu ăn ngon says
I often take this picked mustard green recipe to eat with rice at home.
Elaine says
Me too. I love to stir fry it after chopped with several dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn. One of the best partners for rice.
Espy says
Hi
Thank you for sharing ur pickled mustard recipe. I will try to make it.
Laura Hwang says
Hi Elaine,
I love all the recipes I have tried on your blog. I feel like I have learned so much of my cooking through here! I wanted to ask you… what do you recommend for vitamin C when adding to your suan cai? Would adding Vitamin C affect the flavoring of the pickles?
I have made suan cai twice now without giving the nitrate/nitrite levels a second thought.
Elaine says
Laura,
I have heard about adding vitamin C. But it seems not necessary for me.
I understand nitrate is quite upsetting, but low frequency is relatively safe.
Samuel Lynn-Evans says
Thanks for another great recipe Elaine!
Is this then the same thing as ya cai (芽菜)？Could you use it for dandanmian？If not, how would you homemake ya cai?
Elaine says
The process of Ya Cai is different from Suan Cai. Ya cai is preserved but not pickled and also requires more technique. I never make Ya Cai at home previously and I still recommend you buying directly from the store.
Danae says
Hi,
With the lactofermentation there is usually gas produced, you have no issues with the glass shattering from pressure?
Thank you.
Elaine says
Yes, that’s a problem. So place the container in cooler places.