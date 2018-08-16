China Sichuan Food

Peking Duck Pancake

Learn two ways to make peking duck pancake (Chinese pancakes or spring pancake, 春饼). This pancake goes with with moo shu pork, peking duck and other shredded chicken.

In a Peking duck restaurants in mainland China, peking duck usually is served with steamed soft pancakes. We get another name for the pan-fried version: 单饼 which means “single pancakes”. Those single pancakes are not directly served with peking duck but with normal homestyle salad or stir fries (the ingredients are usually shredded).  I made those pancakes when I fry to catch up the serving ways of moo shu pork and fell in love with those chewy pancakes with a strong aroma of wheat flour.

It is quite easy to make this peking duck pancake at home. The only key step is to make a super soft dough. When the dough is soft enough, we can easily roll out to a thin and larger wrapper. Boiling hot water is the most important ingredients to make the dough soft enough. Using hot boiling water in a dough is called as “烫面” in Chinese. It can help to make the dough soft and shorten the cooking time. We also cook Northern style Chinese scallion pancake with this method.  Previously I tried a combination of hot water and cold water. But after several times of testing, even with hot water only, the pancake can be chewy enough.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup hot boiling water+ 20ml for adjusting
  • 3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil

Knead until smooth dough. Covered and rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

Divide the dough into 18 similar portions.

Pan-fried method: take one portion out and flatten. Brush oil on the surface.

Then overlay with another small portion. Roll the two pieces together.

Brush a small layer of oil on a pan (only a small amount needed) and fry over medium fire until one side is brownly dotted and then turn over and fry the other side.

Tear the two pieces apart when the pancake is still warm.

You can also check simplified steamed duck pancake version for a softer and quicker version of Chinese pancakes.

Peking Duck Pancake
Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Chinese marinade pancake- peking duck pancake (Moo Shu Pancake)
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pancake
Servings: 4
Calories: 290 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup hot boiling water+ 20ml for adjusting
  • 3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, stir in hot water. Set aside until cool down. Knead until smooth dough. Covered and rest for 20 minutes.
  2. Divide the dough into 18 similar portions.
Steamed pancake
  1. Take one portion out and then roll it into a paper thin wrapper around 16 to 20 cm in diameter.
  2. Prepare a steamer and place a lining paper. Place one wrapper in and cover the lid and steam for 1 minute until the wrapper is almost cooked. During this time, roll another piece and then place the new one over the steamed one. Continue steaming for 1 minute before adding the next piece. Repeat the finish all the wrappers.
Pan-fried pancake
  1. Take one portion out and flatten. Brush oil on the surface. Then overlay with another small portion. Roll the two pieces together.
  2. Brush a small layer of oil on a pan (only a small amount needed) and fry over medium fire until one side is brownly dotted and then turn over and fry the other side.
  3. Tear the two pieces apart when the pancake is still warm.
Nutrition Facts
Peking Duck Pancake
Amount Per Serving
Calories 290 Calories from Fat 92
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 10.2g 16%
Saturated Fat 1.5g 8%
Sodium 4mg 0%
Potassium 66mg 2%
Total Carbohydrates 44g 15%
Dietary Fiber 1.5g 6%
Protein 6g 12%
Iron 16%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Hello…ik this has nothing to do with this recipe but i wanted the best chance for an answer. I’m looking at your recipe for daifuku. Can the dough be made ahead not stuffed and if so how would u recommend store it

    Reply

    • Michael,
      If you plan to make daifuku, I would not suggest making the wrappers too early. The wrapper get hardened after hours of fridge. It is the nature of sticky rice flour and we have no idea about how to overcome it.
      But it is ok to steam then a little bit ahead (2 or 3 hours ahead). After steam the wrapper, slightly brush a layer of oil on surface and wrap with plastic wrapper, place in cooler places. Then the wrapper can be kept for a few hours. You can prepare other dishes and assemble daifuku at last.

      Reply

    • Michael,
      If you plan to make daifuku, I would not suggest making the wrappers too early. The wrapper get hardened after hours of fridge. It is the nature of sticky rice flour and we have no idea about how to overcome it.
      But it is ok to steam then a little bit ahead (2 or 3 hours ahead). After steaming the wrapper, slightly brush a very thin layer of oil on surface and wrap with plastic wrapper, place in cooler places. Then the wrapper can be kept for a few hours. You can prepare other dishes and assemble daifuku at last.

      Reply


  2. J’ai toujours trouvé ces crêpes un peu fades,mais je vais bien arriver à trouver une combine pour les relever. Si je force sur l’huile de sésame, c’est plus bon. Que ferai-tu à ma place. Merci pour la réponse et plein de bises. Chris 06

    Reply

  5. This looks great, can’t wait to try making them!

    If I only need a couple pancakes at a time, do you recommend frying all of the dough and saving the fried dough in the fridge or making the dough and frying the pancakes as you need them (over a course of a day or two).

    Thank you,

    Ruby

    Reply

    • Hi Ruby,
      The finished dough can be kept in fridge for couple of days. Cool down and place in completely air-tight container.Then re-heat before next usage. I believe this is the simplest and quickest way.
      Happy cooking and enjoy!

      Reply


  6. Thank you for posting this recipe. I used my KitchenAid mixer to mix, then let the dough cool and then did the kneading with the KitchenAid. I was surprised how simple this was and they are delicious!

    Reply


  8. Your photos made all the difference to me even wanting to try making my own Chinese pancakes. It turned out to be very easy and the result was perfect – thank you. I do not use or understand US cup measurements so got my measurements from another recipe: 225g plain flour and 175ml boiling water.

    Reply

    • Thanks Doris for the feedback. I love to use grams in the back but get lots of feedback about the cup measurements. Will try to list both measurements in future recipes.

      Reply

